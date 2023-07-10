Des Peres
• On June 27 at 6:11 p.m., two suspects stole shoes from West County Center and fled.
• On June 28 at 4:10 p.m., a credit card stolen from a victim in Creve Coeur was used at West County Center to purchase $4,500 worth of merchandise.
• On June 28 at 6:20 p.m., three juveniles were taken into custody for shoplifting at West County Center.
• On June 28 at 9:10 p.m., a pedestrian was assaulted in the 13000 block of Winding Trail Lane after confronting a driver about speeding.
• On June 30 at 5:38 p.m., a subject was arrested during a traffic stop at West County Center for felony warrants out of the city of St. Louis.
• On July 1 at 4:21 p.m., a subject was arrested at West County Center for stealing $2,000 worth of eyewear.
• On July 4 at 7:01 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of Ballas Park Drive reported their vehicle was stolen from their driveway overnight.
Glendale
• On June 26 at 9:06 a.m., a resident of the 1300 block of Monier Place reported finding two Apple Air Tags inside her vehicle. She was unsure how the tags were placed in her vehicle.
• On June 30 at 8:48 a.m., custodial staff at North Glendale Elementary School, 765 N. Sappington Road, reported playground equipment was vandalized with dark marker and spray paint between 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, and 8:30 a.m. Friday, June 30.
• On June 30 at 10:48 p.m., warrants were issued by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charging Wardell Trice, 62, of the city of St. Louis, with one count of stealing over $750 related to his alleged theft of a laptop from the city of Glendale’s auditorium on March 31, 2023.
• On June 30 at 7:14 p.m., officers assisted the Richmond Heights Police Department with a vehicle crash investigation at a residence in the unit block of Frederick Lane. The resident admitted to leaving the scene of the accident and was advised to return to the scene.
• On June 30 at 8:26 p.m., management at the Algonquin Golf Club, 340 N. Berry Road, reported someone tampering with an internal mailbox. The person proved to be a member placing his dues inside the box.
• On June 30 at 11:34 p.m., a vehicle full of teenagers pulled up to an intersection and screamed for help. Officers waved them to the side of the road only to discover the juveniles were playing a prank. They were advised to leave the area.
• On June 30 at 11:44 p.m., the security company for Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported a suspicious person on the parking lot. Officers located the juvenile and called his father to the scene. He was released to the custody of his father.
• On July 1 at 1:59 p.m., officers investigated a report of loud music on the playground of North Glendale Elementary School, 765 N. Sappington Road. It proved to be a malfunction of the school’s intercom system. Maintenance crews disabled the system until the issue can be resolved.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• No report was submitted this week.
Rock Hill
• On June 24, police officers from the city of St. Louis recovered a handgun stolen from Rock Hill in 2019. One person was arrested in the theft.
• On June 28, a suspect stole several items from a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• On June 27, an officer responded to a business in the 7200 block of Weil Ave., which reported damage to and the attempted theft of a vehicle.
• On June 28, officers responded to a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road, where a suspect used a permanent marker to write, “OUT OF ORDE” on a bathroom stall door. The 37-year-old female was arrested for property damage. Her official statement was that she was “trying to help.” She couldn’t explain why she didn’t at least finish spelling the word “order.”
• On June 29, an officer on a traffic stop learned a driver had felony warrants out of St. Charles County. The 39-year-old female was arrested.
• On June 30, officers checked a vehicle in the parking lot across the street from the public safety building, which was stopped partially on the asphalt and partially on the grass. An officer determined the driver was intoxicated and arrested the person.
• On June 30, a business in the 7200 block of Lansdowne Ave. reported property damage to a vehicle via a writing utensil, which was captured on video. A 62-year-old female was arrested and charged with property damage. She explained there was an ongoing issue with the vehicle owner over parking.
• On June 30, a customer’s scooter was reported stolen while parked at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road. The scooter was recovered hidden down the street.
• On July 1, officers responded to a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road for a report of someone throwing a temper tantrum over the type of Band-Aids the store had in stock. He just couldn’t get over the bandages, so returned 2.5 hours later, to continue his tirade. The 45-year-old man was arrested for trespassing. Yes ... alcohol was involved.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On June 26 at 5:04 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of Corona Court reported sometime overnight, someone broke out the rear passenger window of their vehicle and stole tools and jewelry.
• On June 27 at 12:06 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of Cherry Ave. reported after making a deposit with a contractor, the contractor cashed the deposit and refused to reimburse the reporting party after terminating the contract and failing to complete the work.
• On June 27 at 2:49 p.m., a victim in the 1200 block of S. Laclede Station Road reported someone stole a generator from the rear of their vehicle overnight.
• On June 29 at 10:48 a.m., a victim in the 60 block of Chestnut Ave. reported sometime between June 28 and 29, someone entered their detached garage and stole their motorcycle.
• On July 1 at 7:58 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of Kenora Court reported sometime overnight, someone entered their unlocked vehicle and stole a wallet. Their credit card was later fraudulently used.
• On July 2 at 12:33 p.m., a victim in the 800 block of N. Forest Ave. reported they discovered several windows of their residence shattered.