Des Peres
• On July 23, a shoplifter stole makeup from West County Center. A customer of the center also discovered money missing from their wallet.
• A customer at a business in the 11600 block of Manchester Road was processed for trespassing after he got into a disagreement and refused to leave.
Glendale
• On July 20 at 12:08 a.m., officers located three juveniles out after curfew in the 900 block of Brownell Avenue. Two were advised to go home immediately. The other ran away and was unable to be identified.
• On July 20 at 5:36 p.m., management of Kangaroo Kids, 10030 Manchester Road, reported receiving harassing phone calls from an upset customer due to being asked to leave the store for not complying with masking requirements.
• On July 21 at 8:59 a.m., a resident of the 500 block of Venneman Avenue reported her home was burglarized sometime during the night. Jewelry, cash, ammunition and firearms were stolen. A second burglary on the same block of Venneman was reported later in the day.
• On July 23 at 9:33 a.m., a resident of the 700 block of W. Kirkham Avenue reported a bird bath was stolen from his front yard sometime overnight.
• On July 25, a resident of the 700 block of Brownell Avenue and a resident of the unit block of Winnetka Lane reported their unlocked vehicles rummaged through overnight.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On July 20, the vehicle reported stolen on July 18 from the convenience store in the 10100 block of Manchester Road was recovered in a south St. Louis neighborhood.
• On July 19, a resident in the 10400 of Big Bend reported they were the victim of an elaborate text/phone scam from her “bank,” which cost her $3,500.
• On July 19 at 8:09 p.m., an employee at a business in the 11100 block of Manchester Road reported the theft of his gray 2014 BMW 328 while he was at work. The victim left the vehicle unlocked with an ignition key in the console. The theft occurred between approximately 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m.
• On July 20 at 8:50 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Wilcox reported the overnight theft of his blue 2016 Toyota Prius from his attached garage. The overhead garage door was left open and his keys were sitting on the center console of the vehicle. The theft occurred between 10:30 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. Additionally, a neighbor reported their friend’s unlocked vehicle had been unlawfully entered overnight and several items were stolen.
• On July 20, a resident in the 300 block of Way reported an unknown person(s) broke a window on their vehicle overnight and stole several items. Additionally, a resident in the 200 block of Orrick reported person(s) unknown unlawfully entered their parked vehicle overnight and stole a pair of ear buds.
• On July 20 at 11:08 a.m., a customer at a tire store in the 11200 block of Manchester Road reported the theft of her dark blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata. The customer dropped her vehicle off for service July 19 at approximately 8 p.m., where she placed the keys in the overnight drop box. When she returned to pick her vehicle up, she discovered it was missing. On July 24, the vehicle was recovered by a St. Louis County Officer at a hotel in Fenton.
• On July 24 at 11:27 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of Clemens Court reported their three unlocked, parked vehicles were unlawfully entered overnight. Approximately $35 was stolen from one of the vehicles.
• On July 24 at 3:30 p.m., a victim stated she confronted a driver who rear-ended her while she was waiting at a red light. The driver of the offending vehicle drove away. The driver was identified, located and issued a citation for leaving the scene of an accident.
• On July 25 at 3:19 p.m., a guest of a resident in the 900 block of Rochdale reported the theft of her black 2011 Acura MDX from the driveway of the residence. The victim stated the vehicle was locked and she was in possession of the key. However, there was no evidence at the scene to support forced entry was made into the vehicle. The vehicle was later involved in an accident in south St. Louis.
• On July 25 at 7:25 p.m., a resident in the 1100 block of Evans reported their parked vehicle had been struck by a passing vehicle. The striking vehicle left the scene after speaking with the victim.
Rock Hill
• On July 16, a vehicle was involved in an accident with a tow truck. The driver was transported to the hospital.
• On July 19, a suspect stole several items from a business in the 9200 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• On July 18, a 34-year-old man was arrested for trespassing in the 7400 block of Watson Road after he was found hiding inside a business three hours after the business had closed.
• On July 21, a 33-year-old man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop on Murdoch Avenue near Murdoch Cut-Off.
• On July 22, a 24-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance and a 29-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting in separate incidents at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On July 24, a 32-year-old woman was arrested for stealing at a business in the 7300 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On July 19 at 7:59 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of Colebrook Drive reported sometime overnight their storm door was damaged.
• On July 20 at 7:38 a.m., a peace disturbance was reported in the first block of E. Allison Ave. The caller stated two females were throwing objects at their vehicle. The suspects were taken into custody and formal charges are pending.
• On July 23 at 2:33 p.m., a victim in the first block of Old Westbury Lane reported someone stole cash from their residence.
• On July 23 at 6:43 p.m., a caller at a business in the 8600 block of Big Bend Blvd. stated a male subject had damaged a stop sign. The suspect was taken into custody and formal charges are pending.
• On July 25 at 5:38 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of E. Drake Ave. reported someone forced entry into their vehicle and stole their purse.