Des Peres
• On June 27, officers assisted with a single-vehicle accident at 13421 Manchester Road. The driver sustained minor injuries.
• On June 28, a vehicle was reported stolen from the first level of the Manchester Road garage at West County Center. CCTV footage revealed a dark sedan occupied by four suspects parked by the victim's vehicle. The occupants entered a Macy's. A short time later, they exited the Macy's and stole the victim's vehicle, which was believed to be running. A license plate of the suspect vehicle was obtained, which does not match the vehicle.
• On June 30, officers were called for reports of a trespassing in progress in the 1000 block of Des Peres Road. The subject refused to wear a mask or leave the property. The suspect was arrested for trespassing.
• On June 30, officers responded to a stealing in progress at West County Center. A female with an infant loaded a trash bag with merchandise and was last seen leaving the store by the lower level of the I-270 garage in a blue Pontiac with temporary tags.
• On June 30, a stolen purse was reported at West County Center.
• On July 1, officers were called for a larceny in the 12300 block of Manchester Road. The suspect stole liquor and shrimp and was stopped in the parking lot. The suspect was transported to a hospital for withdrawal issues.
Glendale
• On June 23 at 8:32 a.m., a resident of the 900 block of Chelsea Avenue reported her security camera captured an unknown person trespassing on her property sometime overnight.
• On June 23 at 10:04 a.m., a resident of the 100 block of Cornelia Avenue reported unknown persons placed a “Trump 2020” bumper sticker on his “Black Lives Matter” sign which was posted in his front yard. This incident occurred sometime during the night.
• On June 23 at 9:30 p.m., officers found several juveniles discharging fireworks in the 1300 block of N. Sappington Road. Officers advised the juveniles fireworks were illegal in Glendale and St. Louis County and to cease.
• On June 24 at 1:14 p.m., a passing motorist reported an aggressive panhandler on Manchester Road at N. Sappington Road. Officers advised her to leave the area.
• On June 24 at 9:22 p.m., a passing motorist reported a suspicious vehicle on the parking lot of North Glendale School, 765 N. Sappington Road. Investigation revealed this was the same vehicle and occupants officers advised to leave the property on Sunday,June 21, due to the property being closed. They were issued warnings for trespassing and were, once again, advised the property is closed until further notice by order of the Kirkwood School District.
• On June 27 at 7:39 a.m., officers responded to a report of construction being performed in the 400 block of Parkland Avenue prior to the 10 a.m. start time allowed by ordinance. Officers advised the construction crew to cease until then.
• On June 27 at 10:37 p.m., the security company for Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported observing two men entering an unlocked vehicle on the parking lot. Officers located the two men waiting for a bus at that location. Officers spoke with the men, who admitted looking inside the vehicle but said they did not take anything. Officers checked the vehicle, and nothing appeared to be disturbed. Officers secured the vehicle. The men boarded an eastbound bus and left the area.
• On June 28 at 5:51 p.m., police and Fire Departments responded to the 800 block of Alexandra Avenue at N. Sappington Road for a report of electrical lines down. A triple phase primary line severed from its connector on a utility pole for unknown reasons, causing major arcing to occur along N. Sappington Road. The arcing caused two other service lines to arc near N. Sappington and E. Essex Avenue and N. Sappington and W. Lockwood Avenue. At the outset, over 800 homes and businesses were without power. Ameren crews responded and worked throughout the night to safely restore power. All power was restored by 5:30 a.m. on Monday, June 29.
• On June 28 at 8:22 p.m., officers responded to several reports of fireworks being discharged at a residence in the unit block of Frederick Lane. Officers contacted the resident and advised him of the City and County Ordinances prohibiting the discharge of fireworks. The resident agreed to stop.
• On June 28 at 8:44 p.m., a resident of the 300 block of N. Sappington Road reported a group of juveniles discharging “small” fireworks in the area of her residence.
Kirkwood
• On June 25 at 11:15 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Lennore reported the overnight theft of multiple power tools and lawn care equipment from his unlocked garage. The reporting officer is investigating.
• On June 25 at 8:40 p.m., a restaurant in the 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road reported an approximate $50 “dine-and-dash” incident, which resulted in a verbal altercation, which then escalated to a physical altercation. The suspect (a paying customer who was with the non-paying customers) refused to assist the restaurant employee with the identification of the non-paying customers. The suspect then physically assaulted the employee and entered her vehicle, then struck the employee with her vehicle. As officers responded, the suspect struck a patrol vehicle multiple times and then collided with several parked vehicles as she tried to make her escape. After a brief pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody near the I-44 and I-270 overpass. Multiple charges are pending.
• On June 26, a resident in the 200 block of Commerce reported the theft of their 2017 Mazda 6. The victim stated he left the ignition keys in the center console after his midnight run to QuikTrip. The theft occurred between midnight and 3 a.m.
• On June 26, a resident in the 500 block of Gabriel Drive reported cash had been stolen from his vehicle.
• On June 27, a resident on the 400 block of West Jefferson reported they were the victim of an online / phone scam resulting in the loss of $5,500. The victim was instructed to purchase multiple gift cards and to then provide the caller with the numbers on the gift cards.
• On June 27, the silver 2018 Toyota RAV4 reported stolen from a residence in the 12700 block of Big Bend on June 12 was recovered by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in the 63113 neighborhood.
• On June 27, a resident on the 400 block of Crest reported she had fallen victim to an online “Publishers Clearinghouse” scam. The victim was instructed to provide the caller $3000 in gift card information to claim the grand prize.
• During the week of June 22 - June 28, three shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000 - 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of June 22 - June 28, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 22 residential / business alarms andc 13 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire / EMS Department on 69 calls.
Rock Hill
• On June 25, an employee theft involving several hundred dollars in company funds was reported. Suspect was taken into custody.
• On June 25, a traffic accident involving a vehicle leaving the scene was investigated from the location of the 9500 block of Manchester Road. There were no injuries.
• On June 26, an irate resident who broke his aunt's vehicle windows in the 300 block of Madison was brought to the Rock Hill Police Department to receive a lecture from officers.
Shrewsbury
Warson Woods
Webster Groves
• On June 22 at 5:47 a.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported in the 800 block of Providence Avenue. The victim reported that, sometime overnight, someone stole their vehicle from their driveway.
• On June 22 at 11:03 a.m., a theft was reported in the 800 block of Greeley Avenue. The victim reported that, sometime overnight, someone stole both license plates from their vehicle.
• On June 22 at 4:31 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 200 block of Park Avenue. The victim reported that, sometime overnight, someone entered their garage and stole a leaf blower. There were no signs of forced entry.
• On June 24 at 11:52 a.m., a theft was reported in the 200 block of Oak Tree Drive. The victim reported that, sometime overnight, someone entered their unlocked vehicle and stole a small amount of cash.
• On June 28 at 3 p.m., a theft was reported in the first block of Marshall Place. The victim stated between June 27 at 4 p.m. and June 28 at 9:30 a.m., someone stole a chair from their porch.
• During the week of June 22 - 28, the Police Department responded to 394 calls for service, seven auto accidents and six alarms and assisted the Fire Department 46 times.