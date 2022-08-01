Des Peres
• On July 19 at 11:59 a.m., police responded to a movie theater in the 12700 block of Manchester Road for a customer making threats regarding difficulty he had buying tickets online. Though the customer said he was joking, he was refunded for his 2 p.m. tickets and advised he was not allowed on the property.
• On July 20, officers investigated a delayed report of robbery in the 11900 block of Manchester Road. The victim was attempting to meet with a girl he was talking to on Snapchat. The girl arrived with two other females and two males. One male pulled a pistol, robbed the victim and hit him with the pistol. The subject’s phone was taken, so he walked to a nearby Circle K to report the crime.
• On July 20 at 3:17 a.m., a window was broken out of a truck in the 13000 block of Manchester Road.
Glendale
• On July 19 at 5:34 p.m., officers investigated a vehicle crash with minor injuries on West Kirkham Avenue at North Berry Road.
• On July 20 at 7:25 a.m., a resident of the 1200 block of W. Lockwood Ave. reported the rear window of his 2015 Hyundai Sonata was broken out sometime during the night.
• On July 22 at 6:16 a.m., a resident of the 700 block of Chain Ridge Road reported their 2019 Buick Enclave was stolen from their open garage during the night. The victim’s purse was inside the vehicle, which was unlocked with the keys inside. A second vehicle was rummaged through. The stolen vehicle was located, abandoned, in the city of St. Louis.
• On July 22 at 6:30 a.m., a second resident of the 700 block of Chain Ridge Road reported their unlocked vehicle was rummaged through over night.
• On July 24, a resident of the unit block of Southridge Drive reported his unlocked vehicle was rummaged through while he was away. The young male suspect rummaged through the vehicle at about 4:30 a.m. on July 22.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On July 20 at 8 a.m., a victim reported the overnight theft of his vehicle from a parking lot in the 1300 block of W. Essex Ave. Additionally, a resident in the 300 block of N. Van Buren Ave. reported that sometime after 10 p.m., someone broke out the rear passenger window of her vehicle.
• On July 21 Westborough Country Club, 631 S. Berry Road, reported overnight damage to one of the greens from someone taking the flag out of the hole and piercing the ground around it multiple times. The subjects also used golf pencils to poke holes in the green, which were still poking out of the ground.
• On July 21 at 5 p.m., a person reported he was the victim of a scam. The victim was shopping at a department store in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road when a woman asked if he would purchase baby formula for her. The victim agreed, but later realized the amount charged to his card was $599.32.
• On July 24 at 2:38 p.m., officers responded to a gas station in the 9900 block of Big Bend for a robbery in progress. The victim said he heard the engine of his vehicle rev as he was fueling the vehicle. He then observed a young male in the driver’s seat. The victim yelled at the male, who then fled from the vehicle, entered a black BMW and sped away.
Rock Hill
• On July 20, three vehicles were broken into during the night at a business in the 9200 block of Manchester Road. A $100 bill was taken from one of the vehicles.
Shrewsbury
• On July 18, a vehicle in the 7300 block of Sutherland Ave. had a window broken out and a bag stolen from within. The bag was recovered in the area and returned.
• On July 19, an officer responded to the 7700 block of Bellstone for a report of a stolen vehicle.
• On July 19, an officer responded to the 7600 block of Arlington Ave. for a report of a stolen vehicle.
• On July 22, a business in the 4100 block of Carr Lane reported the theft of a company vehicle’s catalytic converter.
• On July 22, an officer was assisting EMS with a subject and located several credit/debit cards and EBT cards on the person that did not belong to him. The items were seized for safekeeping to determine if they were stolen and/or to be returned to the rightful owners.
• On July 23, an officer observed a suspicious person in the 7300 block of Melbourne. The officer determined he had an active stealing warrant. The 31-year-old man was arrested and released to the Bridgeton Police Department.
• On July 24, officers responded to the 5400 block and the 7800 block of Somerworth Lane for two separate reports of vehicles stolen overnight. Both vehicle owners advised their keys were left inside their vehicles.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On July 18 at 4:19 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of Innisfail Drive reported a leaf blower, gas can and masks were stolen from the bed of their vehicle.
• On July 18 at 9:12 a.m., a victim in the 900 block of S. Elm Ave. reported someone entered their unlocked vehicle and caused damage to the steering column and ignition in an attempt to steal the vehicle. A purse containing $300 cash was stolen from the vehicle.
• On July 18 at 7:15 p.m., a business in the 7900 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported an unknown subject stole a ladder, freezer and an expandable water hose from the rear of the business.
• On July 19 at 3:33 p.m., a victim in the 8700 block of Watson Road reported an unknown subject stole the catalytic converter from their vehicle overnight.
• On July 20 at 9:49 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of W. Old Watson Road reported their locked vehicle was stolen while it was parked in front of their residence overnight.
• On July 22 at 3:06 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of E. Ravine Ave. reported someone stole three credit cards from their vehicle.
• On July 24 at 2:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Mason Ave. The reporting party observed a dark-colored SUV parked in the area, from which two subjects exited and started checking vehicle door handles and going into open garages. During the investigation, it was discovered the SUV was reported stolen out of Brentwood.