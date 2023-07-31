Des Peres
• On July 19 at 3:24 p.m., a suspect was arrested at 12230 Manchester Road for forgery and outstanding warrants.
• On July 20 at 4:40 p.m., two suspects were arrested for petty larceny at West County Center.
• On July 21 at 7 a.m., a victim in the 900 block of Kinstern Drive reported his vehicle was stolen from the front of his home.
• On July 21 at 12:30 p.m., items including a passport and a credit card were stolen from a vehicle in the 600 block of Wyndham Crossing Circle.
• On July 21 at 6:18 p.m., a fraud was reported in the 12300 block of Manchester Road. A suspect posed as the victim’s boss via text and asked the victim to purchase $1,500 worth of gift cards and send images of the numbers on the back.
• On July 22 at 10:20 a.m., an employee at West County Center reported his cell phone was stolen from a kiosk while he was busy with a customer.
• On July 22 at 4:03 p.m., an intoxicated subject caused a vehicle accident at northbound I-270 and E. Manchester Road. The subject was transported to the hospital for treatment. Charges were referred to the St. Louis County Prosecutor.
Glendale
• On July 17 at 8:47 p.m., officers investigated a complaint of loud music coming from the rear yard of a residence in the 1300 block of N. Sappington Road. The resident was asked to turn the music down. Less than an hour later, officers received an additional complaint about the music, which was louder than during the previous complaint. The resident was advised to turn the music off and take his party indoors.
• On July 18 at 11:16 p.m., officers assisted the St. Louis County Police Department with a report of a possible drug overdose in the 100 block of Edwin Ave. Investigation revealed the caller resides in the 100 block of Cornelia Ave. The friend, a 17-year-old male from Des Peres, was taken to his home in Des Peres. Des Peres police contacted the young man and his parents and found everyone to be okay.
• On July 20 at 11:37 p.m., officers investigated a complaint of loud music coming from the rear yard of a residence in the 1300 block of N. Sappington Road. The resident was asked to turn the music off for the evening.
• On July 21 at 11:46 a.m., officers conducted a follow-up investigation into recent complaints of loud music/parties at a residence in the 1300 block of N. Sappington Road.
• On July 22 at 9:07 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious female on the parking lot of Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road. The 56-year-old Pine Lawn woman was escorted from the property and advised not to return.
• On July 22 at 2:09 p.m., officers investigated a delayed report of a non-injury vehicle crash at the intersection of North Berry Road and West Kirkham Avenue. The striking vehicle, a light blue Acura Integra or TLX, driven by a male, 17-21 years of age, with a goatee and wearing a yellow shirt, left the area in an unknown direction.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On July 17, a security representative for a bank in the 100 block of W. Washington reported the discovery of a skimming device on an outdoor ATM. The suspects placed the device on July 7 and removed it on July 10.
• On July 17 at 4:09 p.m., officers were dispatched to a retail department store in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road for a trespasser. After a search of the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
• On July 20 at 6:56 a.m., an officer investigated reports of vehicle windows broken out overnight in the areas of the 300 block of Peeke, the 700 block of Cleveland, the 700 block of North Harrison, the 300 block of West Jewel and the 700 block of Evans. A doorbell camera in the area captured possible suspects on foot at 3 a.m.
• On July 21 at 1:28 p.m., a representative for a lawn company in the 500 block of Knierim Place reported the theft of a leaf blower while they were working.
• On July 22 at 7:07 a.m., three bottles of alcohol valued at $55 were stolen from a convenience store in the 11100 block of Manchester Road.
• On July 22 at 9:36 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle accident at Kirkwood and Adams. The driver of the striking vehicle was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
• On July 23 at 2:23 p.m., police and fire crews were dispatched for an accident in the 500 block of Dougherty Ferry Road in which a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into an electric pole. The engine compartment was on fire and the driver, the sole-occupant, was trapped inside. The driver, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rock Hill
• On July 13, officers responded to a road rage incident in the 2800 block of McKnight Road. Two vehicles were involved in an accident and the drivers began to argue. Upon police arrival, the argument calmed down and a report was taken.
Shrewsbury
• On July 17, officers were dispatched to a business in the 7700 block of Watson Road and found a window to the business broken out. Video shows two suspects broke the window, entered the building and rifled through the business.
• On July 17, officers responded to the 900 block of Diehnwells Drive for a report of a vehicle window broken out overnight.
• On July 18, officers located and arrested a suspect from a previous felony theft at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On July 21, a juvenile’s bicycle was stolen outside of a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On July 22, officers were dispatched to a business in the 7300 block of Watson Road for a missing 4-year-old non-verbal autistic child. Within minutes, the juvenile was located with the assistance of several residents in the area and reunited with his parents.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On July 17 at 12:39 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of Garden Ave. reported on Saturday, July 15, six fire extinguishers were discharged in the parking lot.
• On July 19 at 8:56 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of Olive Court reported unknown subject(s) fraudulently withdrew $50,000 from their 401K account.