Des Peres
• On July 17, a female subject was taken into custody for larceny at West County Center. She was released and later arrested again in the 12300 block of Manchester Road for attempting to steal liquor. The subject dumped the product and left without incident.
• On July 19, police intervened in an assault in progress in the 11700 block of Manchester Road, in which a customer grabbed a manager by her shirt.
• On July 20, police responded to a fraud in progress in the West County Center I-270 parking garage. The victim was tracking fraudulent purchases made inside the mall and called for assistance. Police located and arrested two males and two females with merchandise on their person. One male had warrants through the Crestwood Police Department and was transported to their department.
• On July 20, a grab-and-run stealing was reported at West County Center. The suspects were a heavy-set female and a thin male. Both ran toward the Nordstrom’s parking lot. The area was checked to no avail.
• On July 21, a burglary was reported in the 900 block of Nana Lane. A vehicle was stolen when the victim left it running as they ran inside to get something.
• On July 21, a two-vehicle accident was reported on I-270 South. One vehicle left the scene — a black mustang with yellow fog lights driven by a male. The remaining victim received minor injuries.
• On July 22, a bottle of perfume was stolen from West County Center.
• On July 23, police made a shoplifting arrest at West County Center. Two females were taken into custody for petty larceny.
• On July 23, theft was reported at McDonald’s, 12120 Manchester Road. An employee left his phone on a table and discovered it missing an hour later.
Glendale
• On July 14 at 2:09 p.m., a resident of the 800 block of Alexandra Avenue reported she was involved in a non-injury vehicle crash at the intersection of N. Sappington Road and W. Lockwood Avenue approximately one hour before notifying police. She explained that both drivers exchanged information at the scene; however, the other driver stated he did not have current insurance and would pay for damages. Police contacted the other driver who confirmed the resident’s report and agreed to cooperate with the police investigation. He was cited for failure to provide valid proof of insurance.
• On July 14 at 3:20 p.m., a customer of Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, attempted to report the theft of a stereo system from his vehicle approximately six weeks ago while the vehicle was towed there due to a crash to await an insurance adjuster. The vehicle was eventually totaled and towed to a salvage yard. When the customer arrived at the salvage yard days later, the stereo system was missing. Police and Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge investigations revealed the theft did not take place at the dealership. Dealership security footage provided irrefutable evidence the theft did not occur on their property. He was advised to contact the law enforcement agency where the salvage yard is located.
• On July 16 at 7:19 a.m., officers arrested an 18-year-old Ferguson man at the St. Louis County Justice Center in connection with his alleged involvement with thefts from unlocked vehicles and the theft of a vehicle in Glendale on the morning of June 29, 2020. He was released pending formal charges by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
• On July 17 at 9:34 a.m., a resident of the 1200 block of Glenvista Place reported the theft of a license plate from his boat trailer sometime during the past week. He was unsure of the date, time and location of the theft.
• On July 17 at 12:54 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Flower Hill Court reported the driver of a tree service truck backed into her mailbox, damaging the mailbox. Police are investigating.
• On July 17 at 6:37 p.m, police were called for a vehicle crash which occurred in the unit block of Kings Pond Road at approximately 12:40 p.m. The driver of the striking vehicle was issued a municipal summons for driving while suspended.
• On July 17 at 9:10 p.m., officers observed several juveniles riding bicycles in the parking lot of North Glendale School, 765 N. Sappington Road, while the campus is closed due to COVID-19. They were asked to leave the area.
Kirkwood
• On July 13 at 6:20 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Erber reported the overnight theft of his 2009 Chevrolet Silverado. The victim stated a spare key for the vehicle and his loaded Glock pistol were in the glovebox.The vehicle and pistol were entered into a law enforcement database as stolen.
• On July 13 at 8:20 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Rose Lane reported the overnight theft of his loaded 9mm pistol from his vehicle’s glove box. The victim stated the vehicle’s doors were locked, but the windows were rolled down. The pistol has been entered into a law enforcement database as stolen.
• On July 13, residents in the 300 block of Rose Lane, 100 block of West Rose Hill, and the 500 block of South Harrison reported overnight thefts from their unlocked vehicles.
• On July 13, the victim of an auto theft stated he parked his 2005 Ford Expedition on the shoulder of the 11300 block of Manchester Road while he did work in the backyard of a residence. The victim stated his vehicle was stolen between 10:28 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. The victim stated the keys to the vehicle were in the ignition. The vehicle has been entered into a law enforcement database as stolen.
• On July 13, at 3:54 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Alphonse Drive reported the theft of her yellow 2019 Honda Z125M Moped. The vehicle has been entered into a law enforcement database as stolen.
• On July 15, at 5:41 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of North Taylor reported the theft of his 2016 Volvo S60. The victim stated he had the key with him, but the vehicle is equipped with push button start and he was within proximity of the vehicle. Using manufacturer equipment, the vehicle was located unoccupied in the Pine Lawn neighborhood.
• On July 17 at 9:49 p.m., a restaurant in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported a $60.02 “dine-and-dash” incident. The reporting officer is investigating.
• On July 18, at 12:08 p.m., an individual reported his vehicle stolen as he was inside an establishment in the 11200 block of Manchester Road. The vehicle was equipped with a “keyless start” feature and the victim still had the key fob, but the vehicle remained running until turned off. Using manufacturer equipment, the vehicle was located in the 7900 block of South Broadway Avenue in St. Louis City. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle evaded the officers; almost striking them. The vehicle was later recovered, unoccupied, in the 63118 neighborhood.
• On July 18, a customer at a retail store in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported she either lost or had her wallet stolen from her purse while she shopped. Further investigation discovered several fraudulent transactions were made at a nearby store soon after she noticed her wallet missing.
• On July 18, a retail store in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of bottles of alcohol valued at approximately $100.
• On July 18, at 6 p.m., a Kirkwood Park ranger discovered a broken window on a vehicle parked near the boat ramp on Marshall Road. Further investigation discovered the victim’s wallet had been stolen from the center console of the vehicle.
• During the week of July 13 - 19, two shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000 - 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of July 13 - 19, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to nine residential / business alarms and 15 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire / EMS Department on 65 calls.
Rock Hill
• On July 16, an aggressive beggar in the 9400 block of Manchester was told by police he would have to leave the area because businesses in the area did not want him harassing customers. The subject left the area without incident.
• On July 21, police aided the fire department with some smoldering wood in a restaurant kitchen in the 9500 block of Manchester. No damage was located.
• On July 22, police were called for a drug violation in progress at the corner of Creve Coeur and Merritt. Both parties were gone before police arrived.
• On July 22, a domestic incident occurred in the 1100 block of Raritan Drive. A disturbance broke out when a boyfriend and girlfriend began yelling at each other. No arrest or injuries were reported.
Shrewsbury
• On July 14, police responded to a report of property damage at Watson Road and Ravensridge Drive. Information was sent to the Shrewsbury Prosecutor for possible charges.
• On July 18, a 30-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting, possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm from a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On July 19, a 61-year-old woman was arrested for felony shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• On July 13 at 6 p.m., a theft was reported in the 9900 block of Manchester Road. The victim reported that, while loading items into her car, a red vehicle pulled up and an occupant stole her purse from her cart.
• On July 19 at 9 p.m., a theft was reported in the 9900 block of Manchester Road. A black male around five feet, eight inches tall with a medium build grabbed multiple bottles of alcohol and walked out of the store. The suspect escaped in a red vehicle, which was occupied by others. The suspect is believed to have similar charges filed against him from an incident on July 5, 2020.
Webster Groves
• No report was submitted this week.