Des Peres
• On July 15, police received a delayed report of a subject displaying a handgun while in the car at Manchester Road and Topping Lane.
• On July 15, police received two delayed reports of larceny from West County Center. One subject tried to return merchandise suspected of being stolen. Another stole sunglasses.
• On July 15 at 3:14 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifter attempting to steal liquor from a store at 12332 Manchester Road.
• On July 17 at 7:46 p.m., police received a report of shoplifting from West County Center.
• On July 18, police received two delayed reports of larceny from West County Center. Clothing and purses were taken.
• On July 18 at 5:18 p.m., police arrested a shoplifter at West County Center.
• On July 20 at 10:16 a.m., police took a report of a broken window in the 1300 block of Christine Ave. The incident is believed to be accidental.
• On July 20 at 4:46 p.m., a subject was arrested at northbound I-270 and Dougherty Ferry Road for driving while intoxicated.
Glendale
• On July 12 at 12:23 a.m., a resident of the 700 block of Bismark Avenue reported a suspicious male standing at her front door, ringing the doorbell. Officers made contact with the male who stated he previously performed yard work at the residence and was checking to see if additional work was available. He was sent on his way due to the late hour.
• On July 13 at 4:49 p.m., officers investigated a minor injury vehicle crash in the 9900 block of Manchester Road.
• On July 14 at 1:52 a.m., a vehicle was repossessed from a residence in the 800 block of Queen Anne Place.
On July 14 at 9:59 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Armstrong Drive requested police assistance in contacting their neighbor to advise them not to dump yard waste on their property.
• On July 15 at 11:20 a.m., a resident of the 100 block of Elm Avenue reported his vehicle was damaged by unknown persons sometime during the previous night.
• On July 15 at 10:49 p.m., a resident of the 500 block of Clif Side Court reported missing luggage from a recent cab ride from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to a ride-share parking lot in Berkeley, Missouri.
• On July 16 at 5:56 p.m., officers observed a large group of juveniles trespassing on the grounds of North Glendale School, 765 N. Sappington Road. They were asked to leave the area and complied.
• On July 17 at 3:24 a.m., the security company for Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported a burglary in progress at the dealership. Surveillance footage revealed four unknown suspects arrived at the dealership in what is believed to be a stolen SUV from another Manchester Road dealership, and gained entry into the building but were not able to access any areas to steal anything. The suspects left the area and proceeded westbound on Manchester Road.
• On July 18 at 11:21 p.m., officers assisted the Kirkwood Police Department with a search for a stolen vehicle from the Huck’s Gas Station, 10170 Manchester Road.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On July 12, a car dealership in the 10200 block of Manchester Road reported the theft of four wheels and attached tires off of a 2021 Volkswagen Passat. The theft occurred between July 9, at 8 p.m. and 9:15 a.m. on July 10.
On July 12 at 5:50 p.m., a resident in the 11800 block of Big Bend reported the theft of his gym bag and contents from his parked vehicle. The victim stated the driver and passenger windows were rolled completely down on the vehicle.
On July 14 at 9:54 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of East Mermod Place reported the overnight theft of her black 2011 Toyota Sienna. The victim stated they believe the thieves got the key for the Sienna out of their unlocked truck.
On July 14, a patron at the City Park (500 West Adams) reported an unknown person stole credit cards and cash from her unlocked vehicle. The credit cards were immediately used outside of Kirkwood. The theft occurred between 2–3 p.m.
On July 14, a resident reported her personal information had been used in late 2019 to secure an online loan application. The loan has since been turned over to a collection agency.
On July 15, a resident in the 11400 block of Manchester Road reported the theft of her battery-powered lawn mower (valued at $300) from the shed in her backyard.
On July 16, a resident in the 300 block of N. Woodlawn reported the theft of the owner’s manual from his vehicle. Additionally, a resident in the 400 block of North Woodlawn reported the theft of a Bluetooth speaker, a Toro hedge trimmer, a Stihl blower motor, and a chainsaw from their unlocked garage.
On July 16, a resident in the 800 block of Westwood Place reported the theft of several tools and lawn care items from their detached garage. No signs of forced entry were discovered.
On July 17 at 3:39 a.m., while on patrol, an officer discovered evidence of a burglary at a car dealership in the 10200 block of Manchester Road. A glass door had been shattered and entry into the building had been made. A similar incident was reported in a neighboring city.
On July 17 at 8:46 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Adams Ave. reported the overnight theft of their black 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The key/key fob to the vehicle was hanging on a key chain holder, just inside an entry door to the residence with a clear glass window on upper half of the door. The victim suspected she left the entry door unlocked.
On July 18 at 8:11 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Caroline reported the overnight theft of their gray 2015 Acura MDX. The victim’s boyfriend stated he had left the key to the vehicle in the center console with the doors unlocked. Additionally, several residents on Caroline reported their unlocked vehicles had been gone through overnight.
On July 18 at 7:52 p.m., a customer at a convenience store in the 10100 block of Manchester reported the theft of his vehicle. The victim stated he parked his vehicle on the parking lot, left his key fob in the vehicle and left the vehicle running as he went into the store to use the ATM. The victim observed another vehicle back into the parking spot next to his vehicle. The passenger pulled his face mask up over the bottom portion of his face, exited the vehicle and then got in the victim’s vehicle and drove away. The victim also observed the vehicle the suspect got out of follow his vehicle off the parking lot as they drove east on Manchester Road.
During the week of July 12-18, five shoplifting incidents were reported and investigated from retail stores in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
During the week of July 12-18, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 18 residential / business alarms and 17 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire / EMS Department on 78 calls.
Rock Hill
• On July 9, a resident in the 9300 block of Frederick Court reported she had a handgun either lost or stolen from her residence within the last few months.
• On July 13, police responded to a call for shots fired in the 300 block of Lithia. When police arrived, the suspects had left the area. No damage or injuries were reported.
Shrewsbury
• On July 13, a 37-year-old resident was arrested for probation violation and possession of drugs and paraphernalia after she was observed by other residents trying to get into vehicles in the 7300 block of Weil Avenue.
• On July 14, police responded to the 7400 block of Watson Road for a dog left in a locked vehicle for almost an hour in 90 degree weather. The owner of the dog was issued a summons for animal cruelty.
• On July 15, an unlocked vehicle was rifled through in the 800 block of Lordshill Drive. Money was taken.
• On July 16, a 26-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting and resisting arrest at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On July 17, a man was caught recording and taking pictures under the skirts of female patrons at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road. The man was gone when police arrived. He is described as a white male wearing a black hat, navy blue Under Armor t-shirt, gray shorts and gray/white tennis shoes, driving a silver 2012-2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On July 12 at 5:26 p.m., a caller at a business in the 8000 block of Watson Road stated a black female wearing a gray shirt and black pants entered the store and stole clothing and personal hygiene products. The suspect was seen leaving the area in a gold Chrysler sedan.
• On July 14 at 10:08 a.m., a victim in the first block of Clydehurst Drive reported sometime overnight, someone entered their unlocked vehicle and stole their purse.
• On July 15 at 5:55 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of Spring Avenue reported a male subject stole a generator from a trailer. The suspect was seen leaving the area in a white Dodge Ram.
• On July 16 at 4:05 p.m., a caller at a business located in the 3100 block of Brentwood Blvd. stated a male subject wearing a black polo shirt and khaki shorts entered the store and stole four boxes of golf balls. The suspect was seen leaving the area in a white GMC Sierra.
• On July 18 at 10:37 a.m., a caller at a business in the 8000 block of Watson Road stated a window had been damaged.
• During the week of July 12-18, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 390 calls for service, 8 auto accidents, 15 alarms and assisted the fire department 44 times.