Des Peres
• On July 17 at 3:27 p.m., a shoplifter was arrested and charged with felony theft in the 12300 block of Manchester Road.
• On July 18 at 2:38 p.m., police arrested three members of the Felony Lane Gang — a traveling group of criminals who go from town to town stealing IDs and checkbooks from unattended vehicles — in the 133 block of Manchester Road, where they were attempting to pass fraudulent checks. Gang members had already passed several checks at a bank in South County. One suspect was chased on foot, another was released to a hospital after jumping off a ledge, and two others are being held at the St. Louis County intake facility. The Des Peres Police Department was assisted by several other agencies and K9 units in the apprehension of the suspects.
Glendale
• On July 14 at 2:29 a.m., officers located several vehicles that were rummaged through in the 800 block of Alexandra Avenue, the 900 block of Glenway Drive, the 800 block of Victoria Place, the 700 block of Brownell Avenue, the 900 block of Dwyer Avenue, the unit block of Berry Road Park and the 1300 block of Greentree Lane. Nothing was taken.
• On July 14 at 7:14 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Wingfield Road reported the tires on her son’s 2015 Jeep Cherokee were slashed sometime during the night.
• On July 14 at 8:28 a.m., a resident of the 800 block of Queen Anne Place reported her 2015 Cadillac was stolen from her driveway sometime overnight. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys left inside.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On July 13 at 1:42 a.m., officers discovered multiple vehicles broken into while parked in the 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road.
• On July 15 at 10:07 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1200 block of South Kirkwood. The driver lied about her identity. When her true identity was confirmed, officers discovered she had a felony warrant for drugs. A search of her person and vehicle resulted in the discovery of prescription medication and fentanyl. The case will be forwarded to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
• On July 15 at 1:08 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of West Rose Hill reported the theft of his pistol from his unlocked, parked vehicle, which was parked in his open garage. The suspect’s vehicle was already being sought by police as several callers advised the vehicle’s occupants were checking car door handles.
• On July 16 at 1:47 p.m., a victim reported they were shopping in the 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road when they exchanged unpleasant words with an unknown individual in the parking lot. The victim stated one of the individuals entered their vehicle, removed a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The reporting officer is investigating further.
• During the week of July 11-17, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the police department responded to seven shoplifting related incidents in the 1000-1200 block of South Kirkwood Road, 21 residential/business alarms, 22 motor vehicle accidents, and assisted the fire/EMS on 71 calls.
Rock Hill
• On July 7, a white Chevrolet truck was reported stolen from in front of the resident’s home in the 200 block of Eldridge Ave. The vehicle was later located in the city of St. Louis.
• On July 12, a resident came to the police station to file a fraud case whereas persons unknown have attempted to file a bogus tax return in the resident’s name. The IRS is handling the case.
Warson Woods
• On July 15 in the early morning hours, someone rummaged through several unlocked cars parked on Beauford Drive, Beaucaire Drive, Medina Drive and Flanders Drive.
Shrewsbury
• On July 11, officers responded to the 7400 block of Watson Road for a report of a vehicle crash in which one of the vehicles fled the scene.
• On July 13, an officer responded to the 7400 block of Watson Road for a report of an internal theft. A 21-year-old female employee was arrested for stealing on several occasions.
• On July 14, a catalytic converter was stolen from Archbishop May Drive.
• On July 14, an officer responded to the 7300 block of Melbourne Ave. for a report of a stolen lawn ornament/statue. Investigation revealed the dragon statue was stolen by someone driving a white Ram Promaster cargo van, which officers are seeking.
• On July 14, a catalytic converter was reported stolen from the 7600 block of Watson Road.
• On July 17, officers responded to the 7400 block of Watson for a report of a vehicle leaving the scene of an accident. A pedestrian was struck and the driver fled the scene. The pedestrian was not seriously injured.
• During the week of July 11-17, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the police department responded to two shoplifting incidents along the Watson Road business corridor, eight motor vehicle accidents, one residential and commercial alarm, and assisted fire/EMS on 26 calls.
Webster Groves
• On July 11 at 4:46 p.m., a scam victim in the 10 block of S. Old Orchard Ave. reported they provided their credit card information and wired money to an unknown person after being informed their personal information had been compromised.
• On July 13 at 9:07 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Lockwood Ave. stated while their vehicle was parked overnight, someone broke a window out. Police found a total of three vehicles in the area which were rifled through overnight.
• On July 14 at 7:55 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of W. Jackson Road reported someone stole their vehicle while it was parked in front of their residence overnight. The keys were left in the vehicle.
• On July 14 at 12:48 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of W. Lockwood Ave. reported someone stole 11 parking signs from their business.
• On July 14 at 3:54 p.m., a scam victim in the 10 block of Villawood Lane reported they received a phone call from an unknown individual claiming the victim had a warrant for their arrest. The victim transferred $1,000 in gift cards to the individual.
• During the week of July 11-17, the police department responded to 495 calls for service, 14 auto accidents, 11 alarms and assisted the fire department 40 times.