Des Peres
• On July 13 at 9:29 a.m., two suspects stole groceries from a business in the 1080 block of Lindemann Road.
• On July 14 at 6:01 p.m., two suspects were arrested at West County Center for possession of stolen vehicles.
• On July 14 at 7:12 p.m., a suspect in the 12300 block of Manchester Road stole a silent auction golf bag valued at $200.
• On July 15 at 9:53 a.m., a traffic stop at Manchester Road and Sams Drive resulted in a warrant arrest.
• On July 15 at 11:15 p.m., a vehicle was stolen in the 12800 block of Manchester Road. The vehicle was later recovered in East St. Louis and the suspect was arrested.
Glendale
• On July 10 at 1:11 p.m., a resident of the 100 block of Edwin Ave. who operates a business within her home reported she was scammed out of $87,200 after a vendor’s email account was allegedly hacked and she paid a bogus invoice.
• On July 11 at 2:59 p.m., officers investigated a report of an older male juvenile harassing several younger juvenile females on the playground of North Glendale Elementary School, 765 N. Sappington Road. The male juvenile damaged one of the girl’s bicycles and threw another girl’s scooter into the street. Officers located the male juvenile in the 800 block of Lisa Kay Drive and contacted his mother. His mother agreed to pay for the damages. The girls’ parents declined to press charges.
• On July 11 at 8:49 a.m., a resident of the 900 block of Moreland Ave. reported she was contacted by unknown persons acting as Microsoft representatives asking for her credit card to purchase software to remove ransomware from her computer. The resident recognized this as a scam and disconnected the call.
• On July 14 at 1:20 p.m., management of Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported a customer fraudulently purchased a 2019 Jeep Cherokee on June 3, 2023, by allegedly falsifying information on her credit application, and has since refused to return it. The vehicle is now considered stolen.
• On July 16 at 4:42 p.m., the security monitoring company for Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported two suspects stealing used tires from the rear of the building. Officers located the suspects and briefly detained them. Management declined to prosecute.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On July 11, a resident in the 200 block of Pullman Place reported the theft of her black 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The victim was in possession of the only key. On July 14, the vehicle was recovered by the Metropolitan Police Department in the 63112 neighborhood.
• On July 12 at 3:55 a.m., an officer patrolling the Station Plaza parking garage located a vehicle reported stolen from the Metropolitan St. Louis area. The vehicle was towed and the owner was notified.
• On July 12, managers of a retail store in the 10800 block of Manchester reported a shoplifting incident that occurred on July 10. Four subjects stole a variety of items including milk, deodorant, lotion, a 10-inch fan, three nail files and multiple bottles of alcohol for a combined total of over $700.
• On July 14 at 11:19 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Alsobrook reported juveniles threw rocks at the front of his residence, breaking the windows.
• On July 16 at 12:36 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Saratoga and Orleans for reported “shots fired.” Officers located several spent shell casings.
Rock Hill
• On July 10, a clerk at a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road reported a suspicious subject talking to himself and threatening the clerk. When police arrived, the subject was gone.
• On July 10, a suspicious female was asked to leave a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road. Police arrived to escort her off the property after she became argumentative with staff.
Shrewsbury
• On July 10, officers responded to Shrewsbury and Suffolk avenues for a report of a suspicious person. The man was wanted by St. Louis County for stealing a firearm. The 47-year-old man was arrested.
• On July 10, an officer responded to a delayed report of property damage to a vehicle in the 900 block of Bellstone Road. Someone broke out the victim’s vehicle window overnight. Nothing was stolen. According to Shrewsbury police, “It is believed the vehicle wasn’t stolen because these fools can’t drive a stick shift.”
• On July 11, an officer responded to a business in the 7300 block of Watson Road for a report of property damage and theft from a vehicle. A vehicle window was broken out and the owner’s wallet was stolen. The suspect vehicle was a stolen vehicle.
• On July 15, officers responded to a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road for three vehicle windows broken. The suspect vehicle was a stolen vehicle.
• On July 15, an officer checked on a suspicious unoccupied vehicle at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road and learned it was reported stolen to the Hazelwood Police Department that morning. The vehicle was towed for processing.
• On July 16, an victim in the 900 block of Lordshill Lane reported that someone broke his vehicle’s window overnight. Nothing was stolen.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On July 11 at 7:10 a.m., a victim in the 1400 block of Wells Ave. reported cash was stolen from their vehicle.
• On July 11 at 11:58 a.m., a victim in the 8500 block of Watson Road reported two backpack leaf blowers were stolen from their unattended vehicle.
• On July 12 at 9:41 a.m., a victim in the 1000 block of Colebrook Drive reported that sometime overnight, their unlocked vehicle was stolen. The keys were inside the vehicle.
• On July 13 at 5:07 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of N. Berry Road reported someone stole cash and a debit card from their unlocked vehicle.
• On July 15 at 7:11 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of Oakwood Ave. reported sometime overnight, the rear window was broken out of their vehicle.
• On July 15 at 12:38 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of Somerset Ave. reported that someone stole a concrete saw from their vehicle.