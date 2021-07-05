Des Peres
• No reports were submitted this week.
Glendale
• On June 21 at 8:35 a.m., a resident of the 700 block of Bismark Avenue reported two dogs running near her residence. Same were identified and returned to their owner, a resident of the 700 block of Belvedere Lane.
• On June 22 at 2:30 p.m., officers assisted a dog owner in the 700 block of Belvedere Lane with removing her dog’s paw from a drain.
• On June 22 at 3:20 p.m., officers investigated a report of multiple ordinance violations at a residence in the 700 block of Brownell Avenue. The complaint was well founded. The resident was given 30 days to bring his property into compliance.
• On June 23 at 12:03 p.m., management of Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported the loss of a dealership license plate. The date, time and location of the loss was unknown.
• On June 23 at 6:39 p.m., a resident of the 200 block of N. Sappington Road reported the theft of a “Ring” camera and damage to his property’s rear entry gates. The theft and damage occurred approximately two weeks ago.
• On June 23 at 10:12 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Berry Oaks Lane reported a suspicious vehicle with a loud muffler driving on his street.
• On June 24 at 7:13 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on the parking lot of the Pi-Rico Restaurant, 9900 Manchester Road.
• On June 26 at 3:02 p.m., a resident of the 200 block of N. Sappington Road reported a large tree fell across the roadway, taking down power lines at the same time. Officers closed the roadway to traffic until the roadway could be cleared and Ameren was able to render the area safe. The roadway was closed for approximately six hours while fire and public works crews cleared the roadway. Power was restored to the area overnight.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On June 21 at approximately 10 a.m., a representative from a business in the 500 block of Clark reported the theft of six catalytic converters from their vehicles over the weekend.
• On June 23 at approximately 8:15 a.m., multiple residents on Rockridge Place and the 1200 block of Orleans reported windows busted out of their vehicles and multiple items stolen.
• On June 23, a guest of a resident in the 300 block of Dickson reported the overnight theft of his fanny pack from his parked, unlocked vehicle. The fanny pack contained credit cards, a driver’s license and a 9mm hand gun.
• On June 24 at approximately 11:18 p.m., multiple officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Meacham Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old male subject suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Read more about this incident on page 14.
• On June 25 at 2:20 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Oakcraft reported the overnight theft of his black 2013 Mercedes Benz C300. A key was inside the unlocked vehicle.
• On June 26, a resident in the 200 block of Barter reported the theft of lawn equipment from his open garage within the last week.
• On June 27 at 4:25 a.m., officers investigated vehicle vs. a parked vehicle accident in the 300 block of N. Woodlawn. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant or drug.
• During the week of June 21-27, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 25 residential/business alarms and 25 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS Department on 75 calls.
Rock Hill
• On June 19, a resident in the 2500 block of Pocahontas reported his front truck license plate was stolen during the past evening.
• On June 21, a resident in the 800 block of Leonard reported someone broke into her car and damaged part of the dashboard.
Shrewsbury
• On June 22, a resident in the 5000 block of Kain reported that his unlocked vehicle had been rifled through. A credit card was stolen and subsequently used at three different locations.
• On June 23, an unlocked vehicle with the keys left inside was reported stolen from St. Charles Place. Police discovered the vehicle abandoned with front end damage in the middle of Church Street near Bittner Street in the city of St. Louis.
• On June 23, a business in the 7300 block of Watson Road reported that two plates had been stolen from a fleet vehicle.
• On June 25, two men were arrested for stealing in separate incidents from a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On June 26, a man was arrested for stealing and trespassing at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On June 26, a resident in the 5300 block of Kenrick Manor Court reported that the front window of his residence had been broken by unknown means.
• On June 27, a 21-year-old man broke into several cars in the 800 block of Ravensridge Drive, broke into the apartment of an acquaintance, stole items from the resident and assaulted her in the process. He left the area before police arrived. He has been identified and police are currently looking for him.
Warson Woods
• No reports were submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On June 21 at 2:52 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of W. Swon Ave. reported that sometime between June 18 and June 21 someone stole their utility trailer.
• On June 22 at 12:39 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of Hollywood Place reported someone entered their vehicle overnight and took their wallet.
• On June 22 at 8:53 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of N. Elm Ave. reported their vehicle was stolen on June 21.
• On June 26 at 3:12 p.m., a caller at a business in the 8500 block of Watson Road stated a male subject stole several bottles of alcohol.
• During the week of June 21-27, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 424 calls for service, 14 auto accidents, 14 alarms and assisted the fire department 51 times.