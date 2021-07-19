Des Peres
• On July 11 at 7:03 a.m., a resident of the 900 block of Des Peres Drive reported money and personal items had been stolen by a known suspect.
• On July 13 at 3:19 a.m., a resident of the 12300 block of Ironstone Road reported a window was broken on their vehicle.
• On July 13 at 4:51 p.m., a suspect stole four iPhones from a business in the 13300 block of Manchester Road.
Glendale
• On July 7 at 4:14 a.m., officers assisted the Kirkwood Police Department with several reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles in the 400 block of S. Clay Avenue.
• On July 8 at 6:11 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on Manchester Road at Andrew Drive.
• On July 9 at 1:59 a.m., officers assisted the Kirkwood Police Department with a search for suspects stealing items from unlocked vehicles in the area of Hawbrook Road and Parkwoods Avenue.
• On July 10 at 5:37 p.m., a resident of the 700 block of Edwin Avenue reported a large sink hole forming in her front yard, saying it was due to an MSD Sewer Project underway at that location. Officers provided cones and caution tape to restrict access.
• On July 10 at 5:44 p.m., a resident of the 1000 block of Brownell Avenue reported a water leak on Idlewild Lane at Brownell Avenue. Missouri American Water was notified.
• On July 10 at 5:46 p.m., a resident of the 900 block of Moreland Avenue reported a large patch of asphalt missing from the 900 block of Moreland Avenue. Traffic cones were placed to warn drivers.
Kirkwood / Oakland
• On July 5 at 9 p.m., an employee in the 300 block of N. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of the catalytic converter from his parked vehicle.
• On July 7, residents on Hillcrest, the 400 block of South Clay, the 1000 block of Danworth, the 1000 block of Lacouer, the 10800 block of Big Bend and the 300 block of Barrington Square reported an unknown person(s) rummaged through their unlocked vehicles overnight.
• On July 7 at 6:48 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Willow Lane reported the overnight theft of their gray 2013 Nissan Maxima.
• On July 7 at 8:23 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of South Woodlawn reported the overnight theft of their white 2013 Toyota Rav4. The victim believes he left the vehicle unlocked with keys inside.
• On July 8 at 8:56 p.m., a retail store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road reported a suspect stole six cases of Monster energy drinks and one pack of toilet paper.
• On July 9 at 1:29 a.m., a resident on Horseshoe Drive observed an individual attempting to get into one their vehicles parked in their driveway. The suspect was located exiting the neighborhood, and was arrested and charged with attempted stealing.
• On July 10 at 10:46 p.m., a restaurant in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported two patrons had spit in the manager’s face as he was escorting them out for disorderly actions. The suspects were located and arrested and charged with assault, possession of alcohol and using fake IDs.
• On July 11 at 12:48 p.m., a resident in the 1100 block of Earl reported the overnight theft of their silver 2006 Mercedes CLS500. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside.
• On July 11, a hiker on the trails in the 1100 block of Craigwold reported the theft of credit cards from her parked vehicle.
Rock Hill
• On July 7, a subject was caught with stolen property from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• On July 8, Shrewsbury police responded to a burglary in progress in the 7800 block of Weil Avenue. An armed suspect had entered the residence and was confronted by a 13-year-old resident. The suspect fled from the house and stole the homeowner’s truck. No one was injured and the truck was later recovered in St. Louis City.
• On July 8, a resident in the 7800 block of Weil Avenue reported that his car window had been shattered. It is believed to have been broken by a rock thrown by a lawnmower.
• On July 9, an unlocked vehicle was rifled through in the second block of South Laclede Station Road. A handgun was stolen from inside.
• On July 10, a resident in the 7300 block of Whitehall Colonial reported that a 43-year-old relative was trespassing. The man was gone when police arrived. When police tried to talk to him via phone, he made threats.
• On July 12, an employee at a business in the 7600 block of Watson Road reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a company vehicle parked in the parking lot.
• On July 12, a 33-year-old man was arrested for trespassing at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• On July 8, at approximately 2 p.m., a victim had a leaf blower stolen from the rear of his pickup truck while he was mowing the lawn for a customer in the 400 block of Mark Drive.
Webster Groves
• On July 5 at 1:46 p.m., a manager at a business in the 900 block of Bell Ave. reported that sometime overnight someone shot off fireworks, causing damage to the side of the building.
• On July 6 at 12:49 a.m., a victim at a business in the 8000 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported they dropped their dog off for services and when they returned to pick up their dog, they were informed by staff that someone else had already picked up their dog.
• On July 6 at 12:17 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Jackson Road reported that sometime between June 26-27, someone entered their unlocked vehicle and stole credit cards.
• On July 6 at 11:22 p.m., officers responded to the area of Watson Road and Cheshire Lane to assist the St. Louis County Police Department in the search for a suspect wanted for burglary. Officers located the suspect and placed him under arrest.
• On July 8 at 8:15 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of Theatre Drive reported someone stole paint from their yard and spray painted graffiti on several cars in the area of Summit Ave. and N. Bompart Ave.
• On July 10 at 6:16 p.m., a subject intentionally damaged a vending machine at a business in the 100 block of N. Elm Ave.