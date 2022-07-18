Des Peres
• On July 6 at 9:41 a.m., graffiti was discovered on a retaining wall in the 12200 block of Manchester Road.
• On July 6 at 10:38 a.m., police received a call regarding an ongoing issue with juveniles causing property damage in the 1000 block of N. Ballas Road.
• On July 6 at 4:39 p.m., officers were called regarding kids throwing rocks off of a garage at West County Center.
• On July 7 at 5:31 p.m., a purse was reported stolen out of a vehicle at Des Peres Park.
• On July 10 at 2:17 p.m., officers responded to an assault in progress in the 12000 block of Manchester Road. A suspect attacked an employee of the business with a knife and was arrested at the scene. For more information, see page 4.
• On July 10 at 3:07 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Dougherty Ferry Road for a report of a vehicle with its back window broken out.
Glendale
• On July 4 at 9:13 a.m., a resident of the 700 block of Brownell Ave. reported hearing suspicious noises around her home. Some of the noises may have been animals in the home’s crawl space. The residence checked secure.
• On July 4 at 10:17 a.m., officers investigated a report of a reckless driver eastbound on Manchester Road from North Sappington Road.
• On July 7 at 9:10 a.m., a resident of the 1100 block of N. Berry Road reported his credit cards were stolen and used at a gas station in Kirkwood.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On July 4 at 10:16 a.m., an overnight burglary was reported at the Aquatic Center Snack Shop, 111 S. Geyer Road. The reporting party stated someone entered the premises between 7 p.m. on July 3 and the time of the report and stole or damaged approximately $1,170 in food.
• On July 5 at 9:06 a.m., a resident of the 400 block of Limestone reported the overnight theft of her 2019 Kia Forte. Nearby surveillance footage captured the theft at 2:16 a.m. The vehicle was recovered by the police department in Venice, Illinois, the next day on July 6.
• On July 6 at 6:34 a.m., a resident of the 900 block of Carriage Circle reported the theft of several items from her parked, unlocked vehicle between July 4 at 11 p.m. and the time of the report. Additionally, her vehicle sustained damaged to the steering column consistent with an attempt to steal the vehicle.
• On July 6, a vehicle leasing company in the 11100 block of Manchester Road reported the failure to return a leased vehicle from January 2022. The vehicle was stopped and recovered on July 7 in St. Genevieve County.
• On July 6 at 9:40 p.m., Kirkwood fire, EMS and police responded to Kirkwood Park near the amphitheater for a report of possible burn victims. Two juvenile males were attempting to make “thermite” and were burned after lighting the creation. The juvenile males were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The St. Louis County Bomb and Arson Unit was contacted to further investigate the incident.
• On July 7 at 10:40 a.m., a vehicle owner in the 200 block of Charmers Court reported his parked vehicle sustained damage overnight. The front passenger window of his vehicle was smashed and his vehicle was rifled through. Nothing was taken.
• On July 7, a victim reported his wallet was stolen from his unlocked vehicle at Kirkwood Park on July 6.
• On July 8 at 6:20 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of East Madison reported the overnight theft of his black 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle. On July 9, the motorcycle was recovered by the Ballwin Police Department in the back of a stolen pick up truck. The suspects fled the scene.
• On July 10 at 6:17 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road for a report of multiple vehicles being broken into and damaged overnight.
• During the week of July 4 through 10, the Kirkwood Police Department identified a repeat shoplifter in the 10800 block of Manchester Road. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants for felony stealing and felony resisting arrest.
Rock Hill
• On July 1, a business in the 9500 block of Manchester Road reported someone drove onto wet cement, almost striking workers. There is video footage of the incident to aid in prosecution.
• On July 1, officers responded to a vehicle accident in the 2700 block of McKnight Road.
Shrewsbury
• On July 4, a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 7200 block of Weil Ave.
• On July 4, officers responded to the 7500 block of Watson Road for a report of a vehicle window broken out and items stolen from within.
• On July 6, officers responded to the 7800 block of Garden Ave. for a report of a damaged vehicle and items stolen from within.
• On July 7, officers responded to the 7600 block of Watson Road for a report of catalytic converters stolen from company vehicles.
• On July 7, an officer towed an abandoned/derelict vehicle from the 7300 block of Lansdowne Ave.
• On July 8, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 4900 block of Wilshusen Ave.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On July 4 at 12:05 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of Jersey Ave. reported that sometime between July 1 and 3, someone stole a debit card from their vehicle.
• On July 6 at 2:07 p.m., a caller in the 8700 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported a former employee stole client data and later contacted clients to continue services.
• On July 6 at 4:09 p.m., a victim in the 1200 block of S. Laclede Station Road reported the catalytic converter was stolen from their vehicle overnight.
• On July 6 at 4:46 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of Gray Ave. reported their 2023 license plate tabs had been stolen from their vehicle.
• On July 7 at 11:24 a.m., a caller in the 800 block of Bell Ave. reported fireworks caused damage to a basketball court.
• On July 8 at 5:50 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of Cannonbury Drive reported one license plate was stolen from their vehicle.