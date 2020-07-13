Des Peres
• On July 5, police were called for a larceny just occurred in the 12300 block of Manchester Road. A subject took a customer’s purse as she was loading groceries into the trunk of her vehicle The suspect got into a silver SUV driven by another subject and was last seen heading west on Manchester.
• On July 5, police were called to investigate a stolen black 2014 Chrysler 300 from the JC Penny parking lot at West County Center.
• On July 5, police were called for a larceny in the 1000 block of Lindemann Road. Five subjects stole a large amount of liquor and were last seen headed south on Lindemann in a stolen Chevy Malibu with Missouri plates. Later that same day, the same suspects stole more liquor from the 12300 block of Manchester.
• On July 6, police were called for a robbery in the 1000 block of Lindemann Road. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie and escaped in a white Chevrolet Impala.
• On July 9, a man reported his wallet missing at Sam’s Wholesale. He was unable to verify if the wallet was lost or stolen.
Glendale
• On June 29 at 7:42 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Wingfield Road reported his vehicles were rummaged through during the night. At approximately 4 a.m., a white male suspect, who appeared to be in his late teens to early twenties, accessed the resident’s unlocked vehicles, which were parked in the driveway, and stole approximately $10 in change from the center consoles. The resident provided security camera footage of the incident. Police are investigating.
• On June 29 at 10:05 a.m., a resident of the 800 block of Alexandra Avenue reported the theft of her 2009 Acura MDX vehicle from her driveway. Nearby residents’ surveillance footage showed approximately three white males in the area at approximately 4:11 a.m. who appeared to be rummaging through unlocked vehicles. The resident believed the vehicle was locked at the time; however, a key may have been located in the glove box. Police are investigating.
• On June 29 at 11:15 p.m., officers observed four males playing in the parking lot of North Glendale School, 765 N. Sappington Road, while the school grounds were — and still are — closed due to COVID-19. They were advised of the school district’s closure and asked to leave the campus.
• On July 1 at 9:19 p.m., officers responded to an anonymous complaint of fireworks being discharged in the 800 block of Queen Anne Place. A resident of the 800 block of Queen Anne Place was issued a warning for the violation.
• On July 3 at 1:16 p.m., officers assisted the Rock Hill Police Department with a stealing investigation at 7-11, 9866 Manchester Road. The suspect was located in the 800 block of Hawbrook Road.
• On July 3 - 5, several reports of fireworks being discharged in residential neighborhoods were called in.
• On July 4 at 5:42 p.m., a 36-year-old Webster Groves woman was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and conveyed to the Glendale Police Department where she was booked on the charge of excessive vehicle window tint. She was released on bond.
• On July 4 at 8:32 p.m., a resident of the 800 block of E. Essex Avenue reported a young male attempting to gain entry to vehicles parked in driveways near that location. The young male was located at his parents’ residence in the 100 block of N. Sappington Road. No thefts occurred. The matter was handled by the boy’s parents.
• On July 5 at 7:26 p.m., officers assisted the Warson Woods Police Department with a stealing report. The suspects fled the scene westbound on Manchester Road prior to arrival.
Kirkwood
• On July 7, a victim reported her vehicle stolen from the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road. It is believed that the victim dropped her keys and the suspect found them.
• On July 7, a solicitor was cited for soliciting at the intersection of Manchester and N. Kirkwood roads.
• On July 8, residents from the 300 block of Windgrove, 1400 block of Briarcreek, 400 Block of W. Rosehill, 500 block of N. Kirkwood and 400 block of Heman all reported their unlocked vehicles entered with items missing.
• On July 8, a resident in the 1400 block of Briarcreek reported their vehicle stolen. It was left unlocked with the keys inside. The vehicle has since been recovered in St. Louis City.
• On July 8, a business in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood reported the theft of two license plates from their vehicles.
• On July 8, a resident in the 700 block of E. Monroe reported the theft of three rings from their residence.
• On July 8, a resident in the 30 block of Fortune reported damage to their front landscaping.
• On July 8, a business in the 9900 block of Big Bend reported the theft of cigarettes.
• On July 9, a resident in the 400 block of Attucks reported their vehicle keyed and damaged.
• On July 9, a business in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood reported the theft of numerous boxes of cigarettes.
• On July 10, residents from the 1300 block of Windsor Springs and 10800 block of Big Bend reported their unlocked vehicles entered with items missing.
• On July 10, a business in the 100 block of E. Jefferson reported the theft of a shirt.
• On July 10, a resident in the 2300 block of Timberview reported the theft of license plates from their vehicle.
• On July 10, a business in the 10800 block of Manchester reported the theft of numerous items from the business.
• On July 10, an employee of a business in the 1100 block of S. Kirkwood reported the theft of their purse.
• On July 11, a victim from the 500 block of Couch reported their vehicle windows damaged and tires flattened.
• On July 11, a victim from the 400 block of S. Geyer reported numerous pieces of their patio furniture stolen and a ceramic planter broken.
• On July 11, a business in the 10800 block of Manchester reported numerous items stolen.
• On July 11, an employee of a business in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood reported the theft of a tire and rim from their personal vehicle.
• During the week of July 6 - 12, four shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000 - 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of July 6 - 12, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 21 residential / business alarms and 18 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire / EMS Department on 49 calls.
Rock Hill
• On July 2, a traffic stop in the 9700 block of Manchester Road resulted in a subject being arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
• On July 2, a traffic stop in the 900 block of N. Rock Hill Road resulted in a subject being detained for drug possession. He was released pending application of a warrant.
• On July 3, police responded were called for theft of alcohol at a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road. The subject was caught and was made to pay for the liquor.
• On July 5, a resident in the 9400 block of Plainfield followed several juveniles who had thrown rocks at his residence. He detained them until police arrived.
• On July 6, several vehicles were reported rifled through in the area of the 9300 block of Berry Avenue. All vehicles were unlocked. Money was taken from at least one of the vehicles.
Shrewsbury
• No report was submitted this week.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On June 29 at 6:36 a.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported in the 200 block of Cannonbury Drive. The victim reported sometime between 9 p.m. on June 28 and 6:30 a.m. on June 29, someone stole their vehicle from their driveway.
• On July 1 at 9:08 a.m., property damage was reported in the 7800 block of Big Bend Blvd. The victim reported someone intentionally damaged their vehicle. A person of interest has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
• On July 2 at 8:13 a.m., property damage was reported at a business in the first block of N. Rock Hill Road. The reporting party stated that sometime overnight, someone shattered the passenger window to their vehicle.
• On July 2 at 8:18 a.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported in the 100 block of Clara Avenue. The victim reported that sometime overnight, someone stole their vehicle from their driveway.
• OnJuly 2 at 10:44 a.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported in the 800 block of Clark Avenue. The victim reported that sometime overnight, someone stole their vehicle from their driveway.
• On July 2 at 10:50 a.m., a property damage was reported at a business in the 400 block of Edgar Road. The victim reported that sometime overnight, someone used fireworks to damage the playground equipment.
• On July 2 at 10:59 a.m., a theft was reported in the 200 block of Turf Court. The victim reported that someone entered their unlocked vehicle and stole ammunition.
• On July 5 at 11:40 a.m., a theft was reported in the first block of Marshall Place. The victim reported that sometime between 2 p.m. on July 4 and 11:15 a.m. on July 5, someone stole several items from their front porch.
• During the week of June 29 - July 5, the police department responded to 438 calls for service, nine auto accidents and 10 alarms and assisted the fire department 36 times.