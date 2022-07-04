Des Peres
• No report was submitted this week.
Glendale
• On June 20 at 8:42 a.m., officers investigated a vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of N. Berry Road and W. Lockwood Ave.
• On June 21, a resident of the 100 block of Austin Place reported she was the victim of a “splat gun” attack on Saturday, June 11, at approximately 11 p.m. The resident was walking her dog on N. Berry Road at W. Lockwood Ave. when she was targeted by unknown individuals driving a sports utility vehicle. One individual emerged through the sunroof and shot at her with an air powered “splat gun” and missed. The vehicle was last seen headed westbound on West Lockwood Avenue.
• On June 22 at 9:11 a.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 700 block of Bismark Ave. A legally-parked pick-up truck was sideswiped by a passing light-colored panel van, which continued west on Bismark and left the scene.
• On June 23 at 10:48 a.m., officers investigated multiple reports of a suspicious male wearing all black clothing and carrying a backpack walking southbound on North Berry Road near Flynn Forest Lane. Further reports stated the male was carrying a firearm. Officers located the man in the 1300 block of N. Berry. Investigation revealed the man was in legal possession of the firearm; however, was a fugitive of the Brentwood Police Department. He was arrested and released to Brentwood authorities.
• On June 21 at 8:37 p.m., officers investigated a report of loud music coming from the pool area of the Algonquin Golf Club, 340 N. Berry Road. The volume was not excessive; however, management turned the music down in an effort to be good neighbors.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On June 21 at 11:45 p.m., officers investigated a leaving-the-scene accident in the 400 block of S. Geyer Road. The reporting party stated a vehicle struck several mailboxes and drove off. The suspect’s vehicle was located in the 800 block of Melshire. The driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
• On June 23 at 12:42 p.m., a representative from a company in the 100 block of W. Adams reported the overnight theft of the catalytic converter from a vehicle.
• On June 25 at 6:49 a.m., an officer was dispatched to a business in the 9900 block of Big Bend to check the well-being of a female asleep in the drivers’ seat of a vehicle at a gas pump. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance suspected to be fentanyl. The case will be sent to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for consideration.
• During the week of June 20 through 26, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to five shoplifting incidents in the 1000-1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road, one crisis intervention call, 23 residential/business alarms, 25 motor vehicle accidents, and assisted the Kirkwood Fire/EMS Department on 62 calls.
Rock Hill
• On June 21, a driver left the scene of a traffic accident at the intersection of North Rock Hill Road and Manchester Road. The suspect vehicle and driver were located and brought back to the scene of the accident.
• On June 22, several eye glass frames were stolen from a business in the 9500 block of Manchester Road. The subject was last seen headed eastbound on Manchester.
Shrewsbury
• On June 21, an officer responded to the 7400 block of Brunswick Ave. for a report of a stolen vehicle.
• On June 22, officers responded to the 7500 block of Watson Road for a report of a vehicle window broken out and a backpack stolen from within.
• On June 24, officers responded to a disturbance in the 7100 block of Weil Ave. A 46-year-old man was arrested for warrants.
• On June 25, officers responded to the 7500 block of Watson Road for a report of items stolen from an unlocked locker.
• On June 26, officers responded to the 7800 block of Ravensridge Drive for a report of items stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• During the week of June 20 through 26, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Shrewsbury Police Department responded to one shoplifting incident along the Watson Road business corridor, eight motor vehicle accidents, five residential and commercial alarms, and assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 24 calls.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• A caller in the 7800 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported that on June 17, at 2:45 a.m., that subjects damaged a parked vehicle and stole a mirror.
• On June 21 at 2:06 p.m., a victim in the 7800 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported a firearm was stolen while they were moving out of their residence.
• On June 22 at 9:49 p.m., a victim in the 1200 block of S. Laclede Station Road reported unknown person(s) broke the rear passenger window out of their locked vehicle and stole a firearm from the glove box.
• On June 26 at 1:20 p.m., a caller from a business in the 7800 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported that sometime overnight an unknown subject broke out windows to the business.
• During the week of June 20 to 26, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 594 calls for service, 13 auto accidents and 10 alarms, and assisted the Webster Groves Fire Department 53 times.