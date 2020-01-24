Des Peres
• On Jan. 11 at southbound I-270 and Manchester Road, driver crashed his vehicle down an embankment overnight and left the scene.
• A cell phone was reported stolen Jan. 11 at a business in the 12200 block of Manchester Road.
• Two vehicles reported stolen from the city were recovered Jan. 13. A 2014 Lexus R35 was recovered in East St. Louis, and a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was recovered in Bellefontaine Neighbors.
• Police arrested a suspect Jan. 14 on Bellerosa Drive for first-degree tampering and resisting arrest. The suspect, driving a stolen car, was checking to see if doors were unlocked at a residence.
• Thefts were reported Jan. 14 from businesses in the 13400 and 12300 blocks of Manchester Road. Police arrested three suspects at the latter address.
• During the week of Jan. 10-16, police responded to 24 vehicle accidents and reported 10 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of Jan. 10-16 at West County Center, 15 thefts and shopliftings were reported and eight suspects were taken into custody. Police responded to a trespassing, auto accident and a suspicious person who was taken into custody, and a victim reported he sold his iPhone at the mall using Facebook Marketplace and was paid with counterfeit money.
Glendale
• A resident of the 1300 block of Monier Place reported Jan. 18 he was the victim of an online scam. He reported receiving what he believed was a legitimate email from Apple, stating his Apple ID was used to download a game application, which the resident did not approve. The email directed him to contact “Apple Support” where the operator advised him to purchase an “Apple” card at a local drug store for $100 and text a photograph of the card, which he did. After receiving several more text messages from the number requesting him to repeat the process, he contacted employees at the Apple Store in Des Peres, where he learned this was a scam and that Apple was not involved. The resident blocked the incoming calls/texts and wished for others to be alerted to this scam.
• At 4:48 p.m. on Jan. 19, police responded to a report of a dog locked inside a vehicle in the cold weather for more than three hours in the 800 block of Victoria Place. Officers discovered a very cold Labrador Retriever. They were able to contact the dog’s owner and bring the dog inside.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• Management of an automotive business in the 800 block of South Kirkwood Road reported the theft of multiple catalytic converters from parked vehicles between Jan. 9 and 15. Each catalytic converter is valued at $1,000.
• At about 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 16, a resident in the 400 block of South Harrison Avenue reported the overnight theft of his wallet from his parked, unlocked vehicle. Investigation determined the theft occurred around 3:10 a.m. and involved occupants of a white sedan. Throughout the day, multiple residents on South Harrison and Barrington Square reported their unlocked vehicles had also been unlawfully entered overnight. Small, miscellaneous items were reported stolen.
• At 5 p.m. on Jan. 17, police investigated a motor vehicle accident in the area of Manchester Road and Ruth Avenue. The striking vehicle struck a parked car and left the area. Evidence and statements gathered at the scene led officers to a residence in the 700 block of Westchester Court. No one answered the door. On Jan. 18, officers attempted to make contact again. The driver of the striking vehicle was located, arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a revoked license.
• During the week of Jan. 13-19, two shoplifting incidents were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 block of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Jan. 13-19, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police responded to 29 residential/business alarms and 25 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire /EMS department on 63 calls.
Rock Hill
•A resident in the 1100 block of Raritan Drive reported money stolen through the internet Jan. 9. Police are investigating.
• A suspicious person was reported Jan. 10 in the 9300 block of Litzsinger Road going up to doors then, when no one answered the door, he would leave and walk westbound on Litzsinger. When police arrived, the subject had left the area.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported Jan. 11 in the area of an ATM in the 9700 block of Manchester Road. Police checked for a skimmer but found nothing.
• Police received a call for small children in a vehicle in the cold without proper coats Jan. 12 in a parking lot in the 9400 block of Manchester. An investigation revealed they were over sixteen years of age and the vehicle was warm inside.
• A domestic incident between a mother and daughter in the 1000 block of Charleville Avenue was put to rest Jan. 13 when both parties were told to go inside and keep the noise down.
• A theft of wine was reported Jan. 14 at a business in the 9500 block of Manchester Road. The owner did not wish to prosecute.
Shrewsbury
• Several items were stolen Jan. 14 from a locked trailer at a business in the 7200 block of Weil Avenue
Police arrested a 27-year-old woman Jan. 15 for shoplifting from a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• A juvenile arrested for stealing from a business in Richmond Heights Jan. 16 was found to be in possession of items stolen from locked vehicles in the 7200 block of Lansdowne Avenue.
• Police arrested a 37-year-old man Jan. 16 for shoplifting from a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• Several vehicles were reported vandalized and stripped of their catalytic converters Jan. 17 at a business in the 7500 block of Ravensridge Drive.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• Police are investigating a shoplifting reported at 10:18 a.m. on Jan. 18 at a store in the 8000 block of Watson Road. The manager reported a woman stole several clothing items. A person of interest has been identified.
• At 2:10 p.m. on Jan. 16 a fraud was reported at a business in the 8000 block of Big Bend Boulevard. The reporting party told police someone stole their checkbook in St. Charles County, but the suspect cashed stolen checks from the book in Webster Groves. A person of interest has been identified.
• During the week of Jan. 13-19, police responded to 583 calls for service, 8 auto accidents and 17 alarms and assisted the fire department 50 times.