Des Peres
• The passenger-side front window of a vehicle parked in the 2300 block of Dougherty Ferry Road was reported broken out Jan. 19 and property stolen, overnight.
• A manager of a business in the 12000 block of Manchester Road was booked on a summons and released after assaulting a driver Jan. 19. There were no injuries.
• A vehicle was reported stolen from Nana Lane Jan. 19 while it was left running in the driveway.
• A wallet was reported stolen Jan 20 from a vehicle in the 11900 block of Grant Place, overnight.
• An unlocked vehicle on Lillian Avenue was reported tampered with Jan 20, sometime overnight.
• A vehicle reportedly struck another and left the scene Jan. 21 on the parking lot of a hospital in the 2300 block of Dougherty Ferry Road.
• During the week of Jan. 17-23, police responded to 15 vehicle accidents and reported 15 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of Jan. 17-23 at West County Center, four incidents of shoplifting and stealing were reported, one involving a grab-and-run of coats valued at $800, and one suspect was taken into custody. An attempted theft also was reported, but the suspects put all the merchandise back before exiting the store.
Glendale
• Management of Royal Banks of Missouri, 9990 Manchester Road, reported an attempt to defraud one of their customers Jan. 21. The customer reported receiving a phone call advising she won the lottery and, in order to claim the prize, she needed to provide cash as part of the processing fees. Police and bank officials convinced the customer this was a scam to defraud her.
• On Jan. 21, a St. Louis man reported the loss/theft of his license plates from a vehicle he traded in for a new vehicle at Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, in May 2018.
• Police are investigating a vehicle crash in the 9900 block of Manchester Road at 5:47 p.m. on Jan. 24, wherein the striking vehicle left the scene. The victim said she was traveling eastbound on Manchester Road when an unidentified westbound vehicle struck her driver’s side and continued westbound without stopping. The victim was unable to provide any suspect driver or vehicle information.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• At about 3 p.m. on Jan. 24, $20 worth of gas was reported stolen from a station in the 11100 block of Manchester Road.
• At about 1:53 a.m. on Jan. 25, an officer observed a parked vehicle in the 1300 block of Ruth Avenue with the dome light on. As the officer began to investigate, he observed a person exit the vehicle and run away. Several officers canvassed the area but the subject was not located. Nothing was reported missing from the vehicle.
• At about 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 25, approximately $200 worth of alcohol was reported stolen from a store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road.
• At about 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 25, a woman who entered her vehicle in a parking lot in the 1000 block of South Kirkwood Road reported a theft. The woman placed her purse on the passenger seat, put the keys in the ignition and prepared to start the vehicle. Just then an unknown person entered her vehicle and grabbed her purse, then reached over and took the keys from the ignition. The suspect then entered a vehicle parked next to hers and left the scene. The victim was not injured.
• At about 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 25, an employee of a restaurant in the 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road reported exterior damage to his vehicle and items stolen from inside, including Apple Airpods and two backpacks. The theft occurred at approximately 4:20 p.m.
• At about 8:35 a.m. on Jan. 26, small, miscellaneous items were reported stolen overnight from several parked, unlocked vehicles in the 600-700 blocks of Cleveland Avenue.
• During the week of Jan. 20-26, one shoplifting incident was reported and investigated from a business in the 1000-1200 blocks of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Jan. 20-26, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police responded to 31 residential/business alarms and 16 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS department on 57 calls.
Rock Hill
• A suspicious male subject was reported Jan. 16 in the area of Hudson Avenue and Twinbrook Drive, walking around with a camera. When police arrived, the subject was gone.
Shrewsbury
• Three people were arrested for shoplifting in three separate incidents between Jan. 20 and 26 at a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• A vehicle was reported stolen Jan. 9 from the 1600 block of Andrew Drive. Officers received a call of a suspicious person, and between the time of the call and the officer’s arrival the subject had stolen the car. While fleeing the area the suspect struck a police vehicle, causing damage. The suspect was later identified and taken into custody. The case has been forwarded to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.
• About 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, officers received a call of a suspicious person in the rear porch-yard area of the 800 block of Rampart Drive. The man had been confronted by the trash collector and fled the area. He is described as a white male in his late 20s to early 30s, wearing a dark- colored sweatshirt and blue jeans.
• Police are asking all residents to keep a watchful eye in their neighborhoods and report all suspicious persons, vehicles and activities.
Webster Groves
• At 11:18 p.m. on Jan. 20, two men entered a store in the 8600 block of Big Bend Boulevard and stole several bottles of liquor.
• Property damage was reported at 4:39 p.m. on Jan. 22 at a business in the 7900 block of Big Bend Boulevard. The victim told police a black male subject wearing a beanie, heavy jacket and black pants threw a rock through the front window of the business.
• A shoplifting was reported at 9:59 p.m. on Jan. 23 at a business in the 8000 block of Watson Rd. The manager reported a black man wearing a green hat, green hoodie and gray sweatpants and a white woman wearing a black jacket and gray pants entered the store and stole alcoholic beverages and cosmetic products. Both subjects left the area in a silver Nissan Altima.
• Between Jan. 22 and 25, a burglary was reported at a residence in the 100 block of West Thornton Avenue. Cash was stolen.
• During the week of Jan. 20-26, police responded to 618 calls for service, 14 auto accidents and 19 alarms and assisted the fire department 50 times.