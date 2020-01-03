Des Peres
• A vehicle struck another and left the scene Dec. 20 at Bopp & Manchester Roads.
• A resident of a senior living facility in the 13200 block of Manchester Road reported an assault Dec. 22. The resident claimed she is being neglected by staff.
• A possible road rage incident was reported Dec. 22 on northbound I-270 near Dougherty Ferry Road. The caller said a man may have waved a pistol at him but did not want to file an official report. The motorist was gone when police arrived.
• A theft from a vehicle was reported Dec. 22 from a senior living facility in the 13200 block of Manchester Road. Police were unable to determine where crime occurred and said no other vehicles on the lot had been tampered with.
• A burglary was reported Dec. 23 at a business in the 1000 block of Old Des Peres Road. No entry was gained, but there was damage to the rear of the business.
• Police handled a narcotic violation Dec. 23 in the 1000 block of Des Peres Road, after they found occupants of a vehicle smoking marijuana.
• A vehicle was reported damaged Dec. 24 in a road rage incident in the 11900 block of Grant Place.
• A vehicle struck another and left the scene Dec. 24 in the 12800 block of Manchester Road.
• During the week of Dec. 20-26, police responded to 10 vehicle accidents and reported 34 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of Dec. 20-26 at West County Center, 12 thefts and shoplifting incidents were reported and arrests were made in four of the incidents.
Glendale
• A resident of the 100 block of Elm Avenue reported unknown persons stole an envelope at 8:57 a.m. on Dec. 24. The envelope was taped to the top of a waste container, containing a Christmas gift for the waste collection employee. Police searched the area to no avail and received no other similar calls.
• Police are investigating a vehicle crash at 11:38 a.m. on Dec. 24 at the intersection of North Berry Road and West Lockwood Avenue. A tractor-trailer backed into a vehicle and left the scene. On Dec. 27, police identified the trucking company and driver responsible for the crash and secured insurance and claim information for the victim.
• A 55-year-old St. Louis woman was arrested in the 1300 block of West Lockwood Avenue at 12:11 a.m. on Dec. 28 and charged with driving with a revoked license, disobeying a stop sign, no proof of insurance and failure to register a vehicle.
• A 2014 Jeep Cherokee was stolen from the driveway in the 800 block of East Essex Avenue between 9:30 and 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 29. It was located on Dec. 30 three blocks from where it was stolen.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• At about 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 17, officers responded to the 400 block of Central Place for reported suspicious activity. Officers encountered two vehicles speeding from the area. One of the vehicles was reported stolen out of Maryland Heights. Several parked, unlocked vehicles in the area were unlawfully entered, but no items were reported stolen.
• About 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, a potentially impaired driver was reported near Ballas Road and West Adams Avenue. Officers located the vehicle on Dougherty Ferry Road near Ballas, investigated and arrested and charged the driver with driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
• About 5 a.m. on Dec. 21, employees of a store in the 1000 block of South Kirkwood Road reported a man fled from inside of the store as they opened it. The man was quickly located near Big Bend and Danforth and told police he was homeless and fell asleep in the store the night before. He was arrested and charged with trespassing. There was no theft or evidence of burglary.
• About 11:48 p.m. on Dec. 22, an officer was dispatched to the 600 block of Huntwood Place for a report of a parked, suspicious vehicle. Two occupants of the vehicle were issued citations for possession of marijuana.
• About 5 a.m. on Dec. 23, a. gold, 2018 Ford Escape was reported stolen overnight from the 900 block of Carriage Circle. The victim believes the vehicle was locked, but a spare key was left inside the vehicle.
• During the week of Dec. 16-22, five shoplifting incidents were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 blocks of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Dec. 16-22, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police responded to 33 residential/business alarms an 37 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS department on 77 calls.
Rock Hill
• A domestic incident was reported in the 1000 block of Raritan Drive Dec. 18.
• A suspicious vehicle was seen Dec. 20 in the area of the 2800 block of Dunkirk Drive. Police were able to identify the driver as someone soliciting for an attorney.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Eldridge Avenue, Dec. 21, but was gone when police arrived.
• A theft from a vehicle was reported to police Dec. 22 while the vehicle was parked in the 9600 block of Manchester. No suspects were identified.
• A domestic dispute was reported Dec. 24 in the 900 block of Ennis Avenue.
• A theft of packages was reported Dec. 24 in the 2600 block of McKnight Crossing.
• A theft of liquor was reported Dec. 25 from a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• Police arrested a 38-year-old woman Dec. 23 at a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road for stealing fourth offense, trespassing and fugitive charges.
• A suspicious vehicle check in the 7400 block of Watson Road Dec. 23 resulted in several felony fugitive arrests and drug possession charges for three people in the vehicle, which had been reported stolen from St. Louis County.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Dec. 23 at 8:37 a.m., a burglary was reported at a business in the 8000 block of Watson Road. Sometime overnight, someone gained entry and stole cash. There were no signs of forced entry.
• Also on Dec. 23 at 4:45 p.m., a fraud was reported in the first block of Webster Woods Drive. The victim reported someone used several of their credit cards to make purchases online.
• On Dec. 29 at 3:51 p.m., a shoplifting was reported at a business in the 8500 block of Watson Road. A black male and a white male stole 10 bottles of Tito’s Vodka. Both left in a red Monte Carlo.
• During the week of Dec. 23 through Dec. 29, the police department responded to 587 calls for service, 12 auto accidents, 16 alarms and assisted the fire department 37 times.