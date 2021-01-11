Des Peres
• On Dec. 27, suspects at West County Center stole items and left the scene in a black Dodge Neon with a red grill.
• On Dec. 27, a delivery driver for Imo’s Pizza reported his car stolen while picking up pizzas. The suspect was a black male wearing a hoodie.
• On Dec. 28, a vehicle struck a pedestrian crossing at Harwood Road and Manchester Road.
• On Dec. 30, a rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle at West County Center.
Glendale
• On Dec. 23 at 2:07 p.m., a 45-year-old Columbia, Illinois, woman was arrested in the 10000 block of Manchester Road and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license, improper lane use and no proof of insurance.
• On Dec. 30 at 10:46 a.m., management of Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported a handgun was allegedly stolen from a service customer’s vehicle between Dec. 23 and 30. The firearm was left by the customer between the front seat and center console and was discovered missing when the customer returned to retrieve his vehicle.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Dec. 29 at 11:54 p.m., suspects stole multiple bottles of alcohol from a retail department store in the 400 block of North Kirkwood Road.
• On Dec. 30 at 10:22 a.m., an employee at a business in the 300 block of Leffingwell reported the theft of her silver 2011 Chevrolet Equinox. The victim parked her vehicle at 7:50 a.m., leaving it unlocked with the keys inside, and discovered it missing at 10:22 a.m.
• On Dec. 31 at 6:36 a.m., a resident of the 300 block of Chicago reported the theft of his vehicle from his driveway, which was left unlocked. It was located and returned.
• On Dec. 31 at 3:02 p.m., officers recovered a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of South Kirkwood Road. The driver was arrested and charged with stealing and tampering.
• On Jan. 1 at 3:47 a.m., a vehicle traveling west on Woodbine collided with a parked vehicle. The driver of the striking vehicle left the area. The driver was located at his Kirkwood residence and was issued citations for leaving the scene and driving without a license.
• On Jan. 1 at 10:38 a.m., a resident of the 300 block of Electric Street reported there was an unknown vehicle parked in his front yard. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Woodson Terrace.
• On Jan. 2 at 8:20 a.m., multiple residents in the 400 block of South Holmes reported their vehicles had windows broken out overnight.
• On Jan. 2 at 1:31 p.m., a resident in the 2300 block of Timberview reported the theft of her 2017 Honda NPS50H Ruckus Moped.
• On Jan. 3 at 12:51 a.m., a retail department store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road reported a suspect stole approximately $100 in cell phone accessories.
• On Jan. 3, at 8:50 p.m., suspects stole several bottles of alcohol from a retail department store in the 400 block of North Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Dec. 28-Jan. 3, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 18 residential/ business alarms and 13 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS department on 69 calls.
Rock Hill
• On Dec. 24, a minor theft was reported from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
• On Dec. 25, a citizen check led to an arrest for an outstanding assault warrant in the 9200 block of Manchester Road.
• On Dec. 28, a resident of the 2600 block of Bremerton reported someone flattened her car tire.
• On Dec. 30, $200 worth of scrap metal was stolen from a business in the 9700 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• n Dec. 27, a 48-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• n Dec. 29, police responded to a business in the 7500 block of Watson after the windows of two vehicles were shattered and wallets, a purse and ear pods were stolen from within. Police are looking for a light green Kia Soul believed to be involved in the thefts.
• n Dec. 30, an 18-year-old man was arrested for possession of drugs in Wehner Park after a suspicious vehicle was located in the park in the early morning hours.
• n Dec. 31, police took a report of a stolen trailer in the 7800 block of Weil Avenue.
• n Jan. 1, a 42-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• n Jan. 2, a 32-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• n Jan. 2, police responded to a business in the 7500 block of Watson Road after the window of a vehicle was shattered and a purse was stolen from within. Police are looking for a black SUV believed to be involved in the theft.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Dec. 26, police received a delayed report from the first block of North Old Orchard Avenue, in which the victim reported cash stolen from their residence several days previous.
• On Dec. 27 at 1:38 p.m., property damage was reported in the area of East Pacific and Summit avenues. The reporting party stated someone spray painted a utility control box with a swastika.
• On Jan. 1 at 12:23 p.m., a theft was reported in the area of Plymouth Avenue and Big Bend Boulevard. The reporting party stated sometime between Dec. 31 and Jan.1, someone stole three portable generators from the area.
• On Jan. 1 at 12:01 a.m., a resident of the 100 block of Roseacre Lane reported someone forced entry into their vehicle and stole their bag containing gym equipment.
• On Jan. 3 at 6:38 p.m., theft was reported at a business in the 8000 block of Big Bend Blvd. The victim reported sometime between Jan. 2 and 3, someone cut the catalytic converter off of their vehicle.