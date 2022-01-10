Des Peres
• On Jan. 1 at 4:50 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle crash at Big Bend Boulevard and southbound I-270.
• On Jan. 1-2, officers responded to several larcenies in progress at West County Center.
• On Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle crash at West County Center.
• On Jan. 3 at 11:49 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle crash at West County Center.
Glendale
• On Dec. 23 at 3:08 p.m., a Kirkwood resident reported being bitten by a large dog while jogging in the 100 block of N. Sappington Road. The dog’s owner was described as a female in her 60s, wearing a coat and athletic pants, with a black and white mixed-breed dog with pointed ears. Police are attempting to locate the owner.
• On Dec. 28 at 1:15 p.m., officers investigated a three-vehicle accident with injuries in the 10000 block of Manchester Road.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Dec. 20, an officer came upon an unresponsive person in a business in the 9000 block of Big Bend Blvd. The subject was suffering from an apparent drug overdose. The officer administered Narcan and awaited the arrival of EMS. The subject refused medical attention and was released at the scene.
• On Dec. 21, a resident in the 500 block of West Rose Hill reported an online scam. The scammer posed as an Amazon associate and requested the victim pay in gift cards.
• On Dec. 22, officers located an unoccupied vehicle wanted by another agency for leaving the scene of an accident. Further investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen and several firearms were recovered inside. The investigation is ongoing.
• On Dec. 29 around 3:20 a.m., multiple unlocked vehicles were unlawfully entered overnight in the 500 block of Southbrook and the 900 block of Meadowridge. Cash and several small items were reported stolen.
• On Dec. 29 at 7:45 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Alsobrook reported his cousin’s gray 2008 Chevrolet Impala was stolen while it was left outside running to warm up.
• On Dec. 30 at 8:22 p.m., an employee was arrested for trespassing at a restaurant in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood Road. The employee had been terminated, but refused to leave the property.
• On Jan. 2 at about 1:45 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Attucks reported that they heard a series of gunshots near their house. They later discovered bullet holes in their privacy fence. Additionally, a resident in the 300 block of New York reported a bullet hole in her vehicle.
Rock Hill
• On Dec. 23, a subject at a business in the 9500 block of Manchester Road reported one of her license plates stolen.
• On Dec. 24, a sewing machine, a train set and a floor jack were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 9700 block of Graystone Terrace.
• On Dec. 24, presents were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1200 block of McKinley.
• On Dec. 28, a vehicle left running with the keys inside was stolen from a business parking lot in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• On Dec. 23, a resident of the 7700 block of Kenridge reported the theft of her work bag from her unlocked vehicle overnight.
• On Dec. 24, officers responded to Petco, 7279 Watson Road, for a report of stolen turtles. Officers developed a suspect, recovered the turtles and arrested the 44-year-old turtle bandit.
• On Dec. 28 at 1 a.m., an officer conducted a pedestrian check near Shrewsbury and Devonshire avenues. The 31-year-old man had several outstanding warrants out of St. Louis County, Maryland Heights and Clayton. He was arrested and released to the Maryland Heights Police Department.
• On Dec. 29, a resident in the 7500 block of Weil Ave. interrupted an unknown person trying his vehicle’s door handle. The resident yelled at the subject, who fled the area eastbound in a small black vehicle.
• On Dec. 29, St. Louis City Police recovered a vehicle stolen from Shrewsbury earlier in the month. A suspect has been identified.
• On Dec. 30, a resident in the 7100 block of Weil Ave reported a neighbor threw a barbecue grill at his door, damaging both the grill and the door. The suspect has been identified and several charges will be sought.
• On Dec. 31, officers responded to BioLife, 7531 Watson Road, for a report of a vehicle window broken out and items missing. Another victim reported his 2018 Ford Mustang was stolen from the lot while he was inside the business. A firearm was in the vehicle, as was the key fob.
• On Jan. 1, the same resident from the 7100 block of Weil Ave. from Dec. 30 reported the same suspect threw his barbecue grill again.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Dec. 21 at 7:22 a.m., a victim in the 1400 block of Belton Ave. reported someone stole their vehicle while it was left unattended to warm up with the engine running in their driveway.
• On Dec. 21 at 3:53 p.m., a caller at a store in the 1200 block of S. Laclede Station Road reported a male subject wearing a baseball hat, blue jacket and blue jeans stole a cell phone. The suspect was last seen leaving the area in a black passenger vehicle.
• On Dec. 22 at 7:19 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of Sunningwell Drive reported someone stole their vehicle from their driveway.
• On Dec. 29 at 1:01 p.m., a victim in the first block of S. Laclede Station Road reported someone forced entry into their building and stole copper wire.
• On Dec. 30 at 11:27 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Lockwood Ave. reported a male subject wearing a green coat and green hat refused to leave the business. The suspect had been warned several times in the past and was taken into custody.
• On Jan. 1 at 12:48 a.m., a victim at a business in the 1200 block of S. Laclede Station Road reported someone stole their vehicle from the parking lot. The vehicle was later recovered and returned to the owner.
• On Jan. 1 at 11:34 a.m., a victim in the 800 block of Newport Ave. reported someone shot two holes through their window using a BB or pellet gun.