Des Peres
• On Jan. 22 at 10:50 p.m., police received a report of multiple subjects shining lights into residences in the area of Wyndham Crossing Circle and Des Peres Road.
• On Jan. 24 at 6:54 a.m., a vehicle left running with the keys inside was stolen from the 12400 block of Kirk Place Drive. It was recovered later that day after it was used in a shooting in Crestwood.
• On Jan. 24 at 4:43 p.m., an intoxicated male dancing and skateboarding at 12332 Manchester Road was charged with disorderly conduct.
• On Jan. 25 at 6:08 and 6:19 p.m., officers took delayed reports of larceny at West County Center.
Glendale
• On Jan. 18 at 11:54 a.m., a resident of the 700 block of Glenvista Place reported her unlocked vehicle was rummaged through overnight.
• On Jan. 18 at 9:09 p.m., a resident of the 100 block of Cornelia Ave. reported his unlocked vehicle was rummaged through during the previous night.
• On Jan. 23 at 12:21 a.m., the security company for Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported observing two suspects attempting to gain entry to the dealership through a large glass door at the rear. Video surveillance revealed the suspects broke the glass door and made entry to the business. As officers were arriving, the suspects fled in a full-sized white pickup truck with an attached camper shell.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Jan. 18 at 7:10 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Alfred reported the theft of her silver 2012 GMC Acadia, which was left unlocked and running to warm up. The vehicle was recovered later in the week in St. Ann.
• On Jan. 18 at 7:14 a.m., a resident in the 1700 block of Stone Ridge Trails reported the theft of her gray 2021 Volvo XC90 SUV, which was left running in her open garage. The vehicle was recovered later in the day, abandoned, in the 63147 neighborhood.
• On Jan. 18 at 7:20 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Knierim Place reported the theft of his black 2016 Audi A6, which was left unlocked and running in the driveway. The vehicle was recovered later in the week, parked and unoccupied, in Florissant.
• On Jan. 18 at 7:25 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of Cranbrook reported an unknown person(s) unlawfully entered their parked, unlocked vehicle and stole multiple gift cards.
• On Jan. 18 at 7:29 a.m., a resident in the 1800 Bridlebrook Lane reported the theft of his gray 2010 Mazda 3 from their driveway, which was left unlocked and running in the driveway. The vehicle was recovered, abandoned, in the 400 block of Longfellow. Another victim in the 400 block of Longfellow stated the thief, driving the 2010 Mazda, stole his black 2016 Honda sedan and left the 2010 Mazda. The 2016 Honda sedan was recovered later in the week, wrecked and unoccupied, in North St. Louis County.
• On Jan. 19 at 6:49 a.m., a resident in the 1300 block of Ruth reported the theft of her gray 2016 Ford Fusion, which was left running in her driveway to warm up. The vehicle was later used in an attempted theft in the 1000 block of Bernice.
• On Jan. 19 at 7:16 a.m., a customer in the 1000 block of N. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of his white 2010 Honda Accord, which was left running with the keys inside. The vehicle was recovered later in the week.
• On Jan. 23 at 8:20 p.m., a retail department store in the 10800 block of Manchester reported a shoplifting incident involving the theft of seven bottles of vodka valued at $215.
• On Jan. 23rd at 9:10 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of E. Bodley reported the theft of $1,700 of lawn equipment from their garage.
Rock Hill
• On Jan. 13, a person of interest was taken into custody in connection to several vehicle thefts.
• On Jan. 15, two vehicles were broken into on a parking lot in the 9500 block of Manchester Road. Groceries were stolen from one vehicle; a key fob was taken from the other.
• On Jan. 18, a camera lens was stolen from a business in the 9200 block of Manchester Road. The suspect was last seen headed east in a silver Nissan Altima with Illinois license plates.
• On Jan. 19, an unlocked vehicle with the keys inside was reported stolen from the 1000 block of Charleville.
Shrewsbury
• On Jan. 17 around 3 a.m., Shrewsbury officers were notified of a stolen vehicle occupied by several subjects that were checking door handles. The vehicle was located running, unoccupied in the 7600 block of Sutherland Ave.
• On Jan. 17 , a parent of a juvenile employee of Taco Bell, 7237 Watson Road, reported an adult employee provided the juvenile with alcohol and marijuana in the past while they were working.
• On Jan. 23, a resident of the 7700 block of Suffolk Ave. reported the theft her purse from her vehicle. A person of interest has been identified and is being sought.
Warson Woods
• On Jan. 18, police were called for a stabbing incident on the parking lot at Dierbergs, 9901 Manchester Road. The investigation continues though all parties, including the victim, are refusing to cooperate with the investigation.
• On Jan. 18, a purse was stolen from an office in the 10000 block of Manchester Road.
Webster Groves
• On Jan. 17 at 6:02 p.m., a victim in the 8100 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported they were involved in a road rage incident with a male subject driving a silver vehicle. The victim stated the suspect displayed a firearm, exited their vehicle and confronted the victim. The suspect then punched the victim, stole their shoe as an act of insult and left the area.
• On Jan. 18 at 6:31 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of Fairview Ave. reported someone stole their vehicle while it was left unattended to warm up in their driveway.
• On Jan. 18 at 9:08 a.m., a theft was reported in the first block of N. Iola. The victim reported someone entered their vehicle and stole several tools.
• On Jan. 22 at 8:41 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of Sunningwell Drive reported someone stole their vehicle while it was left unattended to warm up in their driveway.