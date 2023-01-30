Des Peres
• On Jan. 18 at 4:43 p.m., a stolen vehicle was discovered at West County Center. The driver was taken into custody and released to Shrewsbury police on an active warrant.
• On Jan. 22, officers responded to a delayed report of larceny at West County Center.
• On Jan. 22 at 6:41 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
• On Jan. 23 at 6:45 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
Glendale
• On Jan. 20 at 11:41 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Glenhaven Drive reported he fell victim to a scam wherein he was told to purchase four Microsoft gift cards totaling $2,000.
• On Jan. 21 at 12:11 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Willow Oak Lane reported the rear passenger window of his Kia vehicle was broken out sometime overnight. Nothing was taken.
• On Jan. 21 at 12:21 p.m., a resident of the 800 block of Brownell Ave. reported the loss or theft of the front license plate from her vehicle. The date, time and location of the loss were unknown.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Jan. 16, a resident in the 11400 block of Manchester reported the theft of a Dell laptop from her vehicle between 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, and 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 8.
• On Jan. 16 at 10:06 a.m., a business in the 800 block of S. Holmes reported the theft of catalytic converters from two of its fleet vehicles over the weekend.
• On Jan. 16 at 12:11 p.m., a business in the 500 block of Clark reported the theft of catalytic converters from two of its fleet vehicles between Jan. 9 and 12.
• On Jan. 18 at 11:23 p.m., a resident in the 1000 block of N. Clay reported the overnight theft of his unlocked red 2014 Kia Sedona. The vehicle was recovered in the Hazelwood area, alongside a person of interest.
• On Jan. 18 at 8:32 p.m., a customer in the 700 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of his white 2015 BMW X5. The victim had left the vehicle unlocked with the key inside when he entered the store.
• On Jan. 20, a victim reported a road rage/flourishing incident. The victim was in her vehicle with her children and husband on Manchester Road at Geyer when they exchanged words with another vehicle’s driver regarding who knew how to drive better. During this exchange, the other driver pointed a handgun at the victims.
• On Jan. 20 at 1:09 p.m., a resident in the 1400 block of Briarcreek reported the theft of the contents of her FedEx delivery. The victim was notified of the delivery at 12:17 p.m. At 12:30 p.m., the victim went to get the package and observed it had been opened and the contents were missing.
• On Jan. 20 at 11:58 p.m., a witness interrupted three men breaking into cars in the 900 block of Carriage Circle. The witness chased the subjects from the area as they fled east on Big Bend toward Interstate 44. Officers located two vehicles with smashed windows, but nothing was reported stolen.
Rock Hill
• On Jan. 14, a credit card was stolen from a restaurant in the 9600 block of Manchester Road.
• On Jan. 15, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 2500 block of Remington Lane.
• On Jan. 18, a vehicle was stolen in the 300 block of Thornton Ave. The vehicle was later recovered in the area of McKnight Road and Golden Gate Road.
• On Jan. 18, a vehicle was stolen from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road. The vehicle was later recovered in St. Louis City.
Shrewsbury
• On Jan. 17, officers were dispatched to an abandoned car blocking traffic during rush hour on Lansdowne Avenue near Shrewsbury Avenue. The vehicle was towed.
• On Jan. 17, an officer conducted a traffic stop on Laclede Station Road. The driver had multiple warrants, and was arrested and released to the Maryland Heights Police Department.
• On Jan. 19, an officer responded to Laclede Station Road and Murdoch Avenue for a vehicle crash. One of the vehicles left the scene without exchanging information.
• On Jan. 20, officers responded to a business in the 7300 block of Watson Road for windows broken out and stealing from four vehicles.
• On Jan. 20, officers responded to the 7800 block of Grove Ave. for a complaint of an illegally parked and abandoned vehicle impeding traffic. The vehicle was towed.
• On Jan. 21, officers responded to the 7400 block of Woodlawn Colonial Lane for a report of damage to a front door, which appeared to have been kicked. Entry was not gained to the residence.
• On Jan. 21, officers responded to a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road for a report of an employee’s Hyundai being stolen from the lot.
• On Jan. 22, officers responded to a resident who reported a vehicle was parked in their yard. The driver was arrested for a handful of charges that included driving while intoxicated.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Jan. 17 at 4:28 p.m., two subjects failed to pay for their food at a restaurant in the 20 block of N. Gore Ave.
• On Jan. 17 at 5:45 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of E. Waymire Ave. reported catalytic converters were stolen from their vehicle in the parking lot while they were at work.
• On Jan. 17, a victim in the 50 block of N. Bompart Ave. reported their tool chest was stolen from the building sometime between Jan. 8 and Jan. 16.
• On Jan. 19, a victim in the 500 block of Garden Ave. reported the catalytic converter was stolen from their vehicle between Jan. 15 and 18.
• On Jan. 19 at 8:30 p.m., a victim in the 20 block of N. Gore Ave. reported they discovered juvenile subjects spraying something on the parking garage walls. The juveniles were located, detained and released to their parents.
• On Jan. 20 at 12:42 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Lockwood Ave. reported someone stole items from the business and fled. A suspect was identified.
• On Jan. 22 at 10:05 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of Southside Ave. reported the rear window broken out of their vehicle.
• On Jan. 22 at 2:22 p.m., a victim reported their vehicle was egged overnight while it was parked at a friend’s residence in the 500 block of Lee Ave.