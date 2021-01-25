Des Peres
• No report was submitted this week.
Glendale
• On Jan. 12 at 10:45 a.m., a resident of the 300 block of Halcyon Drive reported finding a brown Labrador Retriever running at large near her residence. The dog was returned to its owner, a resident of the 100 block of Edwin Avenue.
• On Jan. 12 at 1:37 p.m., officers assisted the Rock Hill Police Department with a vehicle crash on Manchester Road at North Berry Road.
• On Jan. 13 at 8:18 a.m., a resident of the 900 block of Dwyer Avenue reported a suspicious male walking around her property, and she was concerned for the safety of the children walking to North Glendale School. Same proved to be a concrete contractor getting a job site ready at that location.
• On Jan. 13 at 9:11 a.m., officers observed an illegally parked vehicle in the 400 block of Venneman Avenue. The vehicle was relocated.
• On Jan. 14 at 3:57 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of several solicitors from Midtown Home Improvements in the 700 block of Luckystone Avenue. They were advised to cease as they did not have permits and were told to leave the area. No permits are being issued at this time due to the pandemic.
• On Jan 16 at 10 p.m., officers investigated a report of four to six juveniles approaching front doors of residences and vehicles in the 900 block of Chelsea Avenue. The juveniles were last seen running west on Chelsea Avenue toward North Sappington Road. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate them.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Jan. 11, a resident in the 1900 block of Grassy Ridge reported the theft of her silver 2000 BMW 528I from her garage while she was out of town. The vehicle has since been recovered from the north St. Louis County area. The investigation is ongoing.
• On Jan. 13 at 9:44 a.m., a convenience store in the 11100 block of Big Bend Boulevard reported an altercation between a customer, an employee and a panhandler. The primary suspect had left the area prior to police arrival.
• On Jan. 15 at approximately 8:50 a.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 400 block of South Geyer Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered one of the vehicles involved had been stolen from the driveway of a resident in the 400 block of South Geyer Road. As the vehicle was leaving the driveway, it was struck by a northbound vehicle. The suspects abandoned the stolen vehicle and fled the area. One juvenile suspect was located nearby while the other suspect resisted arrest by fleeing. The investigation is ongoing.
• On Jan. 15 at approximately 11:09 a.m., a retail department store in the 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road reported a threat via phone to blow up the building. The store and surrounding stores were evacuated as a precaution. Detectives with the St. Louis County Bomb and Arson Division cleared the building with their canine partners. Nothing suspicious was located.
• On Sunday, Jan. 17 at approximately 9 a.m., several residents on the 100 block of South Brent, 1000 block of Oakland, 700 block of East Monroe and Woodleigh Court reported their parked, unlocked vehicles had been gone through overnight. Several items were reported stolen including keys to other vehicles.
• On Jan. 17 at approximately 3 p.m., a patron of Grant’s Trail (Leffingwell and Holmes) reported person(s) unknown broke their vehicle’s driver’s side rear window and stole their child’s diaper bag.
• On Jan. 17, a customer reported she left her wallet on the customer service counter at a retail department store in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road. She realized her error when she received alert notifications from her bank inquiring about charges at another department store outside of Kirkwood. Upon review of video surveillance, an unknown subject can be seen removing the wallet from the counter after the victim leaves the area.
• During the week of Jan. 11-17, one shoplifting case was reported and investigated from a business in the 1000-1200 block of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Jan. 11-17, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 13 residential/business alarms and 16 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 70 calls.
Rock Hill
• On Jan. 7, liquor was reported stolen from a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road.
• On Jan. 7, a vehicle was reported ransacked in the 2600 block of McKnight Crossing Court.
• On Jan. 8, a suspect in a maroon SUV stole liquor and other items from a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• No report was submitted this week.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Jan. 13 at 2:18 p.m., an attempted fraud was reported in the first block of Webster Oaks Drive. The victim reported someone attempted to withdraw funds from their bank account.
• On Jan. 13 at 2:37 p.m., an attempted fraud was reported at a business in the 8600 block of Big Bend Blvd. The victim reported she was contacted by a company who stated her iPad was at risk. The victim was told to purchase several gift cards as payment to have the problem resolved. An employee at the business realized it was a scam, alerted the victim and stopped the transaction.
• On Jan. 13 at 4:38 p.m., a larceny victim in the 8500 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported an acquaintance stole a firearm and several items of jewelry. An investigation is ongoing.
• On Jan. 17 at 12:03 a.m., someone damaged a front door in the first block of S. Gore Ave. A person of interest has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
• During the week of Jan. 11-17, the police department responded to 478 calls for service, eight auto accidents and four alarms and assisted the fire department 42 times.