Des Peres
• On Jan. 14 at 2:07 p.m., a resident of the 13100 block of Dougherty Ridge Court reported their vehicle had been rifled through overnight.
• On Jan. 16 at 8:57 p.m., a vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of The Village Bar, 12247 Manchester Road. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside.
• On Jan. 18 at 10:20 a.m., license plate recognition cameras led to the arrest of a subject driving a stolen vehicle with stolen plates.
Glendale
• On Jan. 12 at 5:27 p.m., a resident of the 800 block of Albert Avenue reported she fell victim to a “phishing” scam after she provided personal information, including banking details, to a caller. Officers assisted the resident with contacting her bank to prevent any fraudulent transactions.
• On Jan. 12 at 9:16 p.m., a package containing a $100 sweater was stolen from a residence in the 300 block of N. Sappington Road. The thief is described as a thin male with dark brown hair and a short beard, Adidas shoes, blue athletic shorts, a red shirt and a blue zip-up jacket.
• On Jan. 13 at 10 a.m., the vehicle reported stolen from the unit block of Berrywood Drive on Jan. 9, was recovered by St. Louis County Police in the 5400 block of Genesta Place.
• On Jan. 14 at 1:11 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on the parking lot of Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Jan. 10 at 6:15 p.m., police responded to an altercation between a customer and an employee at a business in the 11100 block of Manchester Road. The customer was upset over the clerk not selling him a bottle of wine. The clerk did not recognize the identification the customer was attempting to use. Out of frustration, the customer broke the bottle of wine and kicked the employee in the shin. The suspect was later identified, located, arrested and charged with property damage and assault.
• On Jan. 11 at approximately 4:45 a.m., an officer located a backpack at the intersection of Dougherty Ferry and Lindemann Road. Information inside lead the officer to a residence in the 1900 block of Grassy Ridge. The owner of the backpack stated the backpack was stolen from his parked, unlocked vehicle. Nothing of value was taken.
• On Jan. 11 at 7:38 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Sugar Creek Road reported the overnight theft of multiple items, including a 9mm handgun, from their parked, unlocked vehicles. Doorbell surveillance cameras captured two vehicles pulling in front of their driveway at 4:48 a.m. Three or four subjects exited the vehicles and entered both of the victim’s vehicles. Shortly after, the subjects went back to their vehicles and then both vehicles left, continuing north on Sugar Creek.
• On Jan. 11 at approximately 1 p.m., a retail store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road reported a subject attempted to load $200 onto a reusable gift card. The subject presented the cashier with two $100 dollar bills. Examination of the bills led the cashier to believe the bills were counterfeit. The suspect left the store prior to police arrival. The counterfeit bills were seized and the case will be turned over to the United States Secret Service.
• On Jan. 22 at 2 p.m., the gray 2011 Toyota 4-Runner reported stolen on Jan. 8 from the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road was recovered in the St. Louis City area, parked and unoccupied.
• On Jan. 12, a retail department store in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road reported a delayed shoplifting incident from Jan. 8. A subject stole 42 packs of cigarettes valued at $314.16.
• On Jan. 14 at approximately 2:06 p.m., an unknown suspect entered a business in the 900 block of S. Kirkwood Road and stole a cell phone from an employee’s desk while she was away.
• On Jan. 16, a resident in the 1300 block of Timberbrook Drive reported person(s) unknown punctured two tires on his 2007 Audi Q7 between 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 and 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 16.
• During the week of Jan. 10-16, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to three shoplifting incidents in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road, 17 residential/business alarms, 23 motor vehicle accidents, and one crisis intervention team incident and assisted the fire/EMS department on 58 calls.
Rock Hill
• No report was submitted this week.
Shrewsbury
• On Jan. 12, an officer conducted a traffic stop near Shrewsbury Ave. and Sutherland Ave. The driver had active warrants out of Webster Groves and St. Louis City. The 27-year-old man was arrested and released to Webster police.
• On Jan. 14, a resident of the 7800 block of Chatwell Drive reported the theft of her gray Honda Pilot, which was left running, unattended, to warm up.
• On Jan. 14, just after 10:30 p.m., an officer on patrol located a structure fire at A1 U Store It, 7400 Watson Road. Several fire units responded and put the fire out. Investigation determined the fire began near an electric heater. Several units were either a total loss or partial loss. No criminality is suspected at this time.
• On Jan. 15, an officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle leaving Walmart. The driver had active felony warrants out of St. Louis City and St. Louis County, and other warrants out of Maplewood, Webster Groves, Arnold and Jefferson County. The 37-year-old man was arrested and released to St. Louis County.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Jan 12 at 9:06 a.m., a caller at a business in the 8000 block of Watson Road reported someone stole cash from the safe and cash registers. There were no signs of forced entry into the building.
• On Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m., a victim in the first block of S. Elm Ave. reported their vehicle was stolen sometime after it was parked in the area on Jan. 5.
• On Jan. 14 at 3:27 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of Eunice Ave. reported someone stole both of the registration tabs off of their vehicle.