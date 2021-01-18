Des Peres
• On Jan. 2, a shoplifting incident was reported at West County Center.
• On Jan. 3, the fire department responded to a house fire in the 1800 block of Roth. Upon arrival, light smoke was noticed coming from the chimney. The flame was extinguished. No extensive damage was found.
• On Jan. 4, a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle parked at Sam’s Club over the weekend.
• On Jan. 4, a window was broken and a purse was stolen from a vehicle in the 12100 block of Manchester Road.
• On Jan. 5, a female suspect stole a hoodie and a hat from West County Center.
Glendale
• On Jan. 5, the security monitoring company for Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported several suspicious persons walking on the parking lot looking into vehicles. Upon arrival, officers spotted at least two males attempting to steal a 2018 Dodge Charger Hellcat. Both ran from the officers and were apprehended after a short foot chase. A 28-year-old Rock Hill, South Carolina man and a 25-year-old Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin man were arrested for attempted theft, property damage and trespassing.
• On Jan. 7, several residents of Moreland Avenue and Edwin Avenue reported unlocked vehicles rummaged through overnight.
• On Jan. 8, officers responded to a report of two suspicious males loitering on the steps of the Glendale Presbyterian Church, 500 N. Sappington Road. Investigation revealed a 19-year-old St. Louis man and a 16-year-old Van Buren, Missouri man were in possession of numerous stolen items taken from unlocked vehicles in the City of Oakland overnight. Both were taken into custody.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Jan. 4 at 6:25 a.m., a resident of the 2300 block of Timberview reported the overnight theft of his white 2004 GMC Sierra.
• n Jan. 4 at 7:35 a.m., a passerby reported a broken window on the Kirkwood High School football stadium’s ticket booth.
• n Jan. 4 at 12:34 p.m., a resident of the 200 block of Couch reported the theft of the catalytic converter from her vehicle.
• n Jan. 5 5:10 a.m., several residents of the 1000 block of Barry Court reported their unlocked vehicles had been rifled through overnight.
• n Jan. 6 at 10:26 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Attucks for a motor vehicle accident. The driver left the area prior to police arrival. The vehicle was determined to have been stolen out of Sunset Hills.
• n Jan. 6 at 3:49 p.m., a retail department store in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road reported a suspect stole two bottles of alcohol.
• n Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m., three Kirkwood School District schools reported property damage in the form of spray painted graffiti on the properties. See full story on page 1.
• n Jan. 7 at 9:40 a.m., several residents of the 1000 block of Woodgate and 1300 block of Ruth reported their vehicles had been damaged overnight with spray paint.
• n Jan. 7 at 5:35 p.m., officers began investigating a motor vehicle accident wherein a driver struck a parked vehicle and then left the area prior to police arrival. The driver was located at their Kirkwood residence and was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.
• n Jan. 9 at 1:10 a.m., a verbal altercation in the 200 block of South Geyer resulted in one person throwing a beer bottle at a victim’s vehicle, causing damage. The suspect was located and identified and was issued a summons for property damage.
• n Jan 9 at 7:40 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of S. Sappington reported the overnight theft of their vehicle. The vehicle was recovered on Jan. 10 in the 63112 neighborhood.
Rock Hill
• On Jan. 2, a subject was arrested after an assault in the 9300 block of Crawford.
• On Jan. 3 at 1:30 a.m., a cash register was stolen from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
• On Jan. 4, a work vehicle was damaged in the 300 block of Thornton.
Webster Groves
• On Jan. 4 at 10:40 a.m. a garden hose was stolen from the front porch of a residence in the 500 block of Lake Ave.
• On Jan. 5 at 7:36 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen overnight from a driveway in the 9000 block of Big Bend Blvd.
• On Jan. 6 at 11:19 a.m., the overnight theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle was reported at a business in the 1200 block of S. Laclede Station Road.