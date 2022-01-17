Des Peres
• On Jan. 10 at 9:24 a.m., a vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 400 block of Kassie View Court.
• On Jan. 10 at 7:28 p.m., a car was rummaged through in the 12100 block of Bent Brook Road. A garage door opener was reported stolen.
Glendale
• On Jan. 5 at 11:47 a.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 10000 block of Manchester Road.
• On Jan. 7, officers investigated a residential burglary in the unit block of Berry Road Park sometime between Jan. 4-7.
• On Jan. 7, a resident of the 1000 block of N. Sappington Road reported the theft of a catalytic converter and an in-dash radio from his vehicle while it was being serviced at Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, on or about Nov. 26, 2021.
• On Jan. 9, a Town and Country resident reported his 2013 Buick Verano was stolen from the unit block of Berrywood Drive sometime between 4 p.m. on Jan. 8 and 10 a.m. on Jan. 9. The vehicle was parked and unlocked with the keys inside, in front of a residence.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Jan. 3 at 8 p.m., a business owner in the 800 block of S. Holmes reported the theft of the catalytic converter from one of his work trucks.
• On Jan. 3, an employee of a restaurant in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported the rear window on the driver’s side of his vehicle was busted out sometime between 3 and 10 p.m. A backpack and sweatshirt were stolen.
• On Jan. 6 at 7:38 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Heman Drive for a report of a stolen vehicle. At 7:28 a.m., a resident left his gray 2008 Chevy Tahoe unlocked, with the keys in the ignition, running to warm up. At 7:35 a.m., the victim’s son observed the Tahoe backing out of the driveway, traveling east toward Geyer.
• On Jan. 6 at 9:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Carriage Circle. On arrival, the officer found an unresponsive male in the passenger seat of a vehicle. The driver advised that the person had a history of drug use. The officer then administered a dose of Narcan. The subject began to regain consciousness and was further treated by Kirkwood EMS.
• On Jan. 7, a business in the 800 block of S. Holmes reported the theft of a 14-foot dump trailer between 10:55 and 11 p.m. the night before.
• On Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m., a patron of a restaurant in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of his gray 2011 Toyota 4-Runner. The vehicle was locked and the victim was in possession of the key.
• During the week of Jan. 3-9, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to one shoplifting incident in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road, 15 residential/business alarms, 14 motor vehicle accidents, one crisis intervention team-related incident, and assisted the fire/EMS department on 61 calls.
Rock Hill
• No report was submitted this week.
Shrewsbury
• On Jan. 4, an officer conducted a traffic stop on Kenrick Manor Drive and determined the driver had active warrants out of St. Louis County and Florissant. The 26-year-old man was arrested.
• On Jan. 5, an officer responded to Edge Fitness, 7315 Watson Road, for a report of a vehicle with its window broken out. Nothing was stolen.
• On Jan. 6, officers responded to Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, for two incidents of shoplifting. A 40-year-old woman and a 45-year-old woman were arrested separately for stealing.
• On Jan. 6, officers responded to Planet Fitness, 7521 Watson Road, for a report of a vehicle with a window broken out and a firearm stolen.
• On Jan. 6, officers responded to Edge Fitness, 7269 Watson Road, for a motor vehicle theft. The victim reported the lock was cut off his locker, his wallet and car keys were stolen, and the suspect(s) then stole his vehicle.
• On Jan. 8, officers responded to Dierbergs, 7233 Watson Road, for a report of shoplifting. A 39-year-old man was arrested for stealing. All stolen items were recovered and returned to the business.
• On Jan. 8, officers responded to Value City Furniture, 7077 Watson Road, for a report of a stolen wallet. One of two suspects has been identified and is being sought.
• On Jan. 9 at 4:40 a.m., an officer observed a suspicious vehicle in the 5000 block of Shrewsbury Ave. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled into St. Louis City. Officers canvassed the area the vehicle came from and located one vehicle rifled through in the 5200 block of Deville. Nothing was stolen.
• On Jan. 9, an employee of Dierbergs, 7233 Watson Road, reported the theft of one of his vehicle’s license plates, which was swapped with someone else’s license plate.
• During the week of Jan. 4-9, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Shrewsbury Police Department responded to five motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS department on 27 calls.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Jan. 6 at 2:51 p.m., a victim in the 900 block of Providence Ave. reported several subjects forced entry into their residence and they were assaulted. Suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
• On Jan. 6 at 3:39 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of Clark Ave. reported someone entered their unlocked vehicle and stole a leaf blower and sports equipment.
• On Jan. 7 at 4:12 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of Tuxedo Blvd. reported that sometime between 4 and 4:10 a.m., someone stole their vehicle.
• On Jan. 7 at 6:38 a.m., a victim in the 1100 block of S. Elm Ave. reported someone stole their vehicle while it was left unattended to warm up with the engine running.
• On Jan. 7 at 4:26 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of S. Elm Ave. reported someone stole their bicycle.
• During the week of Jan. 3-9, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 510 calls for service, 10 auto accidents, and 10 alarms and assisted the fire department 45 times.