Des Peres
• During the week of Jan. 24-30, police responded to 15 vehicle accidents and reported 11 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of Jan. 24-30 at West County Center, 12 thefts and shopliftings were reported and nine suspects were arrested. In addition, a UPS delivery driver reported three packages taken from his cart. The suspect was tracked to his place of employment by the use of closed-caption television, and all the stolen items were located at the business. The same suspect also is suspected of stealing from his employer, and was charged with that theft as well, police said. The suspect was released pending application of formal charges.
Glendale
• Management of Hanneke’s Westwood Grocery & Catering, 190 N. Sappington Road, reported Jan. 27 a catalytic converter was stolen from one of their delivery vans while it was parked on their lot.
• At 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 28, a resident of the 800 block of Brownell Avenue reported unknown persons broke his vehicle’s driver’s-side door window, rifled through his vehicle and stole loose change overnight. A second resident of the block also reported her unlocked vehicle was rifled through overnight, but nothing was taken. At 8:54 a.m., a third resident of the block reported two pairs of sunglasses and a stocking cap were stolen overnight from his unlocked vehicle.
• A resident of the 700 block of Luckystone Avenue reported Jan. 30 his unlocked vehicle was rifled through overnight, but nothing was taken.
• At 1:13 a.m. on Feb. 1, the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a 32-year-old St. Louis woman and conveyed her to the Glendale Police Department, where she was booked on the charges of failure to appear on expired license plates and no proof of insurance, as well as being a fugitive of the University City, St. Louis County and St. Louis Metropolitan police departments. She was released on bond.
• At 11:40 a.m. on Feb. 1, a 26-year-old St. Louis man was arrested on Flower Hill Court and charged with felony possession of controlled substance and as a fugitive of the St. Louis County Police Department. He was released to St. Louis County authorities pending formal drug possession charges.
• At 9:46 a.m. on Feb. 2, a resident of the 1000 block of Joanna Avenue reported unknown persons broke his vehicle’s driver’s-side door window and rifled through his vehicle sometime overnight.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• At about 5:40 a.m. on Jan. 27, a jogger discovered a burglary to a business in the 200 block of North Kirkwood Road. A large rock was used to break the store’s window and multiple items were reported stolen.
• At about 11:10 a.m. on Jan. 28, multiple bottles of liquor were reported stolen from a store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road. The report was delayed from the previous day.
• At about 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 28, a shoplifter was reported and subsequently arrested at a store in the 10200 block of Manchester Road. The arrested subject also was responsible for several other previously reported shoplifting incidents at the same location, police said.
• At about 7:16 a.m. on Jan. 29, several overnight thefts from vehicles were reported by residents in the 1100 block of Sturgis Drive.
• At about 9:43 a.m. on Jan. 29, a vehicle in the 100 block of East Jewell was reported broken into overnight. The owner discovered the driver’s-side rear window had been broken and a portable battery charger had been stolen.
• A resident in the 1300 block of Grandview Drive reported being the victim of a phone scam Jan. 29. The caller convinced the resident they were with Apple Tech Support, and his iCloud account was compromised and had 84 hackers on it. The victim was then convinced to purchase $4,000 worth of gift cards and provide the caller with the gift card numbers to remove the hacker from the Apple account.
• At 12:15 a.m. on Feb. 3, a suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Windberry Court. Officers discovered a vehicle stuck in place. The tire was removed from the rim and the rim spinning caused a loud noise as it scraped the pavement. The driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• During the week of Jan. 27-Feb. 2, two shoplifting incidents were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 blocks of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Jan. 27-Feb. 2, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police responded to 20 residential/business alarms and 20 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS department on 60 calls.
Rock Hill
• A resident in the 1000 block of Raritan Drive reported her vehicle stolen Jan. 26. Investigation revealed she had allowed her husband to use it, but he did not return it on time.
• Police investigated an incident in which a local juvenile posted a photo of himself on Facebook with a BB gun Jan. 27 and commented about shooting up a local school. Police identified the teen and contacted his parents.
• A man who appeared too intoxicated to drive was taken into custody Jan. 29 in the 9700 block of Manchester Road for his own well-being and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Shrewsbury
• A resident in the 7500 block of Ravensridge Road reported his license plate lost or stolen Jan. 29.
• Three separate shopliftings were reported at a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road on Jan. 29, Feb. 1 and Feb. 2. The suspects include a 33-year-old man, a 42-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, respectively.
• A vehicle was reported stolen Jan. 31 from the 7300 block of Devonshire Avenue. The resident told police the keys to the vehicle were taken from a residence in Clayton.
• A purse was found at a restaurant in Maplewood but was brought to the Shrewsbury police station Feb. 2 as found property.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• A burglary was reported at 9:06 p.m. on Jan. 27 in the 400 block of North Elm Avenue. The victim reported the suspect entered the residence and stole jewelry. A person of interest has been identified.
• A purse was reported stolen at 7:22 p.m. on Feb. 2 while the owner was inside a business in the 8100 block of Big Bend Boulevard.
• A tip jar containing approximately $15 was reported stolen at about 8:09 p.m. on Feb. 2 from a business in the 200 block of West Lockwood Avenue. A person of interest has been identified.
• During the week of Jan. 27-Feb. 2, police responded to 614 calls for service, 11 auto accidents and 12 alarms and assisted the fire department 34 times.