Des Peres
• A car was reported rifled through overnight Feb. 3 in the 900 block of Kinstern Drive.
• A vehicle was reported struck by an unknown object Feb. 3 on I-270. It is unknown whether the incident was intentional.
• A car was reported rifled through Feb. 4 at The Lodge, 1050 Des Peres Road.
• Clothing was reported stolen Feb. 4 from a store in the 12000 block of Manchester Road.
• Four eyeglass frames were reported stolen Feb. 4 from a business in the 12000 block of Manchester Road. The suspect was found in the area of Des Peres Commons and was arrested with multiple fugitives, police said.
• A vehicle was rifled through Feb. 5 in the 1600 block of Windridge Drive.
• A woman stole $100 worth of merchandise Feb. 6 from a store in the 12000 block of Manchester Road.
• During the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6, police responded to 15 vehicle accidents and reported 11 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6 at West County Center, six thefts and shopliftings were reported and four suspects were arrested, and a suspect was arrested for trespassing.
Glendale
• A resident of the 800 block of Brownell Avenue reported at 7:34 a.m. on Feb. 3 unknown persons entered his unlocked garage sometime during the night and opened the overhead doors.
• At 8:01 p.m. on Feb. 3, police arrested a 21-year-old St. Louis County man in the 9900 block of Manchester Road and charged him in municipal court with driving with a suspended license, speeding, failure to register a motor vehicle and as a fugitive of the St. Louis County Police Department. He was released to St. Louis County authorities after posting bond.
• A resident of Southridge Drive reported Feb. 9 his vehicle, as well as several other vehicles in the neighborhood, were egged sometime during the night.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• About 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, a suspicious person was reported in the area of Candleberry Court. After a short foot pursuit, the man surrendered to the officers in a backyard in the 100 block of West Rose Hill Avenue. He was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted burglary, possession of burglar’s tools and resisting arrest.
• A gray, 2017 Honda Accord was reported stolen at 7:03 a.m. on Feb. 5 from a driveway in the 700 block of Kirkshire Drive. The victim said he had just started the vehicle in an attempt warm it up and left the vehicle unlocked. Several witnesses observed the theft.
• Spraypaint graffiti was discovered Feb. 6 in the basketball court area of Meacham Memorial Park.
• A red 2014 Toyota Corolla was reported stolen at 8:50 a.m. on Feb. 7 from the 100 block of West Woodbine Avenue. The victim told police he kept a spare ignition key in the center console of the vehicle. There was no evidence of forced entry.
• During the week of Feb. 3-9, four shoplifting incidents were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 blocks of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Feb. 3-9, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police Department responded to 17 residential/business alarms and 20 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire /EMS department on 71 calls.
Rock Hill
• A theft was reported Jan. 30 from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
• Police are investigating the Jan. 31 theft of a vehicle from a residence in the 1000 block of Kortwright Avenue.
• A man was arrested for trespassing Feb. 5 when he was located in a residence in the 1000 block of Charleville by its owner.
Shrewsbury
• Money was reported stolen Feb. 3 from an employee’s vehicle at a business in the 7200 block of Lansdowne Avenue. The suspect was identified as a 30-year-old acquaintance of the victim. The suspect came back to the business the following day and was arrested after a brief foot pursuit. The suspect also had felony charges in St. Louis city.
• Police were called to the intersection of Laclede Station Road and Wilshusen Avenue Feb. 4 for a vehicle running in the intersection and not moving. The driver was passed out. Police entered the locked vehicle and arrested the 22-year-old male driver for drug possession.
• Damage was reported Feb. 4 to several dusk-to-dawn lights in the area of Wehner Park.
• A 42-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman were arrested Feb. 5 at a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road for shoplifting and fugitive charges.
• On Feb. 5, Two employees of a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road got into a verbal argument Feb. 5 and each made threats to the other, police said. The case was forwarded to the Shrewsbury Prosecuting Attorney to be reviewed for peace disturbance.
• On Feb. 7 and 8, three people were arrested for shoplifting in three separate incidents at a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• Between midnight and 9 a.m. on Feb. 8, a firearm was stolen from a vehicle in a driveway in the 1600 block of Beaucaire Drive. There were no signs of forced entry. On the same evening, most likely around the same time, a wallet was stolen out of an unlocked vehicle in a driveway in the 500 block of Monaco Drive. The two address are within a block of each other, police said. They have no witnesses or suspects at this time.
Webster Groves
• At about 1:25 p.m. on Feb. 4, police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Rock Hill Road and Big Bend Boulevard. A male driver provided fraudulent identification. When the officer returned to his police vehicle, the driver sped eastbound on Big Bend and crashed into two vehicles Both the driver and his pregnant female passenger were injured. Read the full story on page 18.
• At 3:46 p.m. on Feb. 6 property damage was reported in the 500 block of West Lockwood Avenue. The victim reported that a brick had been thrown through a rear living-room window of the residence. There was no indication that entry into the residence had been gained. The victim believes the person responsible is known to them.
• A theft was reported at 6:42 p.m. on Feb. 7 in the 400 block of North Elm Avenue. The victim’s 55-inch Samsung television and a jacket had been taken from her residence, possibly by an estranged boyfriend.
• During the week of Feb. 3-9, police responded to 632 calls for service, 9 auto accidents and 15 alarms and assisted the fire department 49 times.