Des Peres
• Wireless earbuds were reported stolen Feb. 15 from a store in the 13300 block of Manchester Road.
• A fraud was reported Feb. 16 at a store in the 12000 block of Manchester Road. A person came into the store claiming to be a Google employee and wanting to check points of sale. When contacted, Google management said they were unaware of workers checking machines.
• A traffic stop in the 12800 block of Manchester Road Feb. 19 resulted in the arrest of an occupant on outstanding charges from Franklin County.
• During the week of Feb. 14-20, police responded to 16 vehicle accidents and reported 20 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of Feb. 14-20 at West County Center, seven thefts and shopliftings were reported and four suspects were taken into custody. Police also made a traffic stop and arrested an occupant for outstanding charges from St. Louis County.
Glendale
• Police responded to a report of a traffic hazard on Manchester Road at Warson Woods Boulevard at 4:03 p.m. on Feb. 17. Officers discovered a large amount of a white powdery substance in both westbound lanes of Manchester Road. The lanes were closed for several hours due to the spill. The St. Louis County Hazardous Materials Response Team responded and determined the substance was a non-toxic substance used in the manufacture of fireworks, road flares and television sets. A MoDOT cleanup crew responded to remove the substance from the roadway. There were no witnesses to the incident and no suspect vehicle information.
• A resident of Berrywood Drive reported solicitors in the area at 5:58 p.m. on Feb. 19. Same were solicitors from Midtown Home Improvements who were in possession of valid permits.
• A resident of Algonquinwood Place reported Feb. 19 he sold an item on an online marketing website and received a bogus check from an alleged company in California for ten times the amount he was selling the item for. The “buyer” advised him to deposit the check and send the difference back to him with the item. The resident was advised this was a scam and told not to deposit the check and block any further communication from the “buyer.”
• At 3:38 p.m. on Feb. 21, a resident of the 700 block of Glenway Drive reported finding a cell phone near the intersection of Chelsea and Venneman avenues. The phone was returned to its owner.
• Management of Regions Bank, 9994 Manchester Road, reported an attempted forgery in progress at 4:04 p.m. on Feb. 21. Management advised that a female suspect attempted to pass a bogus/forged check and left the building. Management further advised that the same suspect was able to pass a forged check earlier in the day at the Clayton branch of Regions Bank. When officers located the suspect, the 28-year-old St. Louis woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted forgery after admitting her involvement in both crimes. She was released pending formal charges by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.
• Police were notified by Tri Star Recovery Service Feb. 21 that they recovered the 2019 Ford Fiesta that Hertz Car Rentals, 10092 Manchester Road, had reported stolen on Jan. 9. Tri Star Recovery Service was contracted by Hertz to locate and repossess the vehicle. Same was done without incident.
• A resident of Kings Pond Road reported Feb. 23 several juveniles threw eggs at her residence at approximately 11:11 p.m. on Feb. 22, according to her surveillance camera footage. The egg impact caused damage to the resident’s shutters.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• The Kirkwood Police Department is requesting resident assistance with its Kirkwood Community Camera Program. Residents and businesses can register your cameras with the Kirkwood Police Department. Registration does not give the police access to private cameras, but aids investigations if there is a crime reported. To register, please visit kirkwoodmo.seamlessdocs.com/f/camerareg.
• At approximately 3:50 p.m. on Feb. 17, a resident in the 200 block of East Adams Avenue reported the overnight theft of the tailgate from his red 2005 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
• During the week of Feb. 17-23, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police responded to 22 residential/business alarms and 23 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS department on 83 calls.
Rock Hill
• Police were called for a suspicious person at a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road Feb. 13. The subject was checked out and had no outstanding charges, and was told management wanted him to leave. He complied without incident.
• A young man in a vehicle in the 9800 block of Manchester Road was found unconscious Feb. 14. Police forced entry into his vehicle so paramedics could administer Narcan for the meth he ingested.
• A disturbance was reported Feb. 15 in the 9700 block of Willow Creek after a birthday party got out of hand.
• A business owner filed a report of a theft of socks Feb. 17 from his business in the 9600 block of Manchester Road.
• Police separated two family members Feb. 19 while handling a domestic incident in the 300 block of Madison Avenue. The two had been fighting, and there were no injuries or arrests.
Shrewsbury
• Two men were arrested at a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road Feb. 18 for shoplifting and trespassing.
• A gun was reported stolen from a vehicle Feb. 19 while it was at a business in the 7300 block of Watson Road for repairs.
• Police responded to the 7100 block of Weil Avenue Feb. 20 for a report of a disturbance between a mother and daughter. A 19-year-old woman had broken a glass table but left the area before police arrived. The report was forwarded to the Shrewsbury Prosecuting Attorney for possible charges.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• An identity theft was reported Feb. 21 in the 400 block of Hawthorne Avenue. The victim’s personal information was used to obtain a loan.
• At 2:03 p.m. on Feb. 22, a computer fan was reported stolen overnight from an unlocked vehicle in the 900 block of Albany Court.
• During the week of Feb. 17-23, police responded to 675 calls for service, 17 auto accidents and 13 alarms and assisted the fire department 43 times.