Des Peres
• A man stole a pair of eyeglasses Feb. 7 from a business in the 11900 block of Manchester Road and fled in an unknown direction.
• A vehicle was reported rifled through Feb. 7 from the 11800 block of Claychester, overnight. Nothing was taken.
• During the week of Jan. 24-30, police responded to 14 vehicle accidents and reported 12 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• A teenage driver was taken into custody Feb. 7 after failing to yield in the area of Devonshire and Alhambra. The teen was issued five traffic citations.
• A vehicle left on southbound I-270 after a motor vehicle accident was reported stolen Feb. 8. The vehicle was not driveable, and when the owner came back to get it, it was gone.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Nana Lane reported a fraud Feb. 10. The victim sold a pair of tennis shoes online for $1,500, and was paid with a bogus PayPal account.
• A credit card was reported used fraudulently Feb. 13 at a store in the 12300 block of Manchester Road.
• A shoplifting was reported Feb. 13 at a store in the 12000 block of Manchester Road.
• Checks stolen in a burglary of a home in New Haven were reported cashed Feb. 13 at a store in the 13200 block of Manchester Road.
• During the week of Feb. 7-13, police responded to 14 vehicle accidents and reported 12 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of Feb. 7-13 at West County Center, six thefts were reported, one by an employee. The employee and two other suspects were arrested. A fraud also was reported.
Glendale
• Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash at 3 p.m. on Feb. 10 at the intersection of North Sappington Road and Manchester Road. Cargo on an unknown white pickup truck’s trailer struck the side-view mirror of a school bus in the next lane. The white pickup and trailer left the scene. Minor damage was done to the mirror. The bus driver said the other driver was likely unaware of the crash.
• A resident of the 900 block of Brownell Avenue reported an unknown person knocked on his front door and turned the doorknob at 9:13 p.m. on Feb. 12. Since the door was locked, the unknown person fled the area on foot.
• At 2:20 p.m. on Feb. 13, police responded to a report of loud music coming from a construction site in the 700 block of Fuhrmann Terrace. Police advised the construction crew to turn it down.
• Police investigated a suspicious occupied vehicle on Flower Hill Court at 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 14. The driver was waiting to pick up a friend who was visiting a home in the area.
• At 3:29 p.m. on Feb. 15, a resident of Frederick Lane reported finding several pieces of copper piping behind bushes just off the roadway on Frederick Lane. The property was seized for safekeeping.
• At 8:29 p.m. on Feb. 15, police responded to a report of a suspicious person inside a garage in the unit block of Algonquin Estates Road. Investigation revealed the person to be the resident who was cleaning up after an estate sale.
• Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash in the 1200 block of West Lockwood Avenue at 11:22 p.m. on Feb. 15, wherein the driver was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The driver was later charged in municipal court with driving while intoxicated, improper lane use and failure to wear a seatbelt.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• Employees of a store in the 1000 block of South Kirkwood Road reported at about 6:50 p.m. on Feb. 11 a shopper tried to pay for a $10 purchase with a fake $100 bill.
• At about 7:35 a.m. on Feb. 12, a white, 2013 Toyota Highlander was reported stolen from a driveway of a home in the 500 block of Mistletoe. The victim said she left the vehicle running and the doors unlocked about 7:30 a.m. and went in to pick up her son for school. At 7:35 a.m. she exited the residence to find the vehicle missing.
• During the week of Feb. 10-16, one shoplifting incident was reported and investigated from a business in the 1000-1200 blocks of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Feb. 10-16, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police responded to 24 residential/business alarms and 18 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS department on 68 calls.
Rock Hill
• No report was submitted this week.
Shrewsbury
• Police arrested a 29-year-old man Feb. 11 at a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road for shoplifting, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fugitive charges.
• A resident reported that he lost his firearm Feb. 12. He is unsure where he lost it.
• Police arrested a 55-year-old woman Feb. 14 at a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road for shoplifting and fugitive charges.
• A man reported Feb. 14 that his Missouri license plate was lost or stolen in the 7100 block of Weil Avenue.
• Damage was reported Feb. 17 to a vehicle parked in the 7800 block of Weil Avenue.
• Police arrested a 30-year-old man Feb. 17 at a store in the 7300 block of Watson Road for shoplifting.
Warson Woods
• Shortly after 6 p.m. on Feb. 12, police received a report of a purse-snatching at a business in the 9900 block of Manchester Road. The shopper turned her back momentarily and the suspect grabbed her purse and ran out of the store. Another customer chased the suspect and was able to retrieve the purse. The suspect is described as a white female with shoulder-length blond hair, and police are following leads in the case. They believe the suspect lives in the neighborhood, just east of the business.
Webster Groves
• A resident in the 500 block of Westborough Place reported an identity theft Feb. 10. The victim’s personal information was used to obtain a loan.
• Between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Feb. 11, someone stole both license plates from a vehicle in the in the 1000 block of Dutton Avenue.
• Between 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 and 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 11, both license plates were stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of Marshall Avenue.
• At 2:12 p.m. on Feb. 15, a shoplifting was reported at a business in the 8000 block of Watson Road. Two men and a woman entered the store and stole several bottles of liquor, then left the area in a gray Saturn.
• During the week of Feb. 10-16, police responded to 623 calls for service, 14 auto accidents and 12 alarms and assisted the fire department 62 times.