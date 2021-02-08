Des Peres
• No report was submitted this week.
Glendale
• On Jan. 26 at 3:01 p.m., the Clay County Missouri Sheriff’s Department requested an arrest attempt of a suspect wanted by their department for several felony offenses. Information was that the suspect was living at an address in the 500 block of Venneman Avenue. Investigation revealed the subject no longer lives at that address.
• On Jan. 27 at 10:10 a.m., a resident of the 200 block of Parkland Avenue reported a contractor, working at a neighboring property on Parkland Avenue, caused damage to his property off his driveway. Officers contacted the contractor, who was aware he caused the damage, and stated he would be more than happy to repair any damages.
• On Jan. 27 at 11:11 a.m., officers assisted the fire department with a report of wires down on West Kirkham Avenue at North Berry Road.
• On Jan. 29 at 3:16 p.m., Officers assisted the Warson Woods Police Department with a domestic assault on the parking lot of Taco Bell, 10135 Manchester Road.
• On Jan. 31 at 2:02 a.m., a large tree fell across the roadway on North Berry Road between Hillard Road and Brownell Avenue, blocking traffic. The roadway was closed for approximately eight hours until cleared.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Jan. 25 at 4 p.m., a retail department store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road reported a shoplifting incident involving multiple cans of energy drinks.
• On Jan. 26 at 9 p.m., a retail department store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road reported the theft of multiple bottles of Tito’s Vodka valued at approximately $470.
• On Jan. 27 at 9:21 p.m., an individual reported her vehicle was stolen after she left it unlocked and running while she was inside a convenience store in the 11100 block of Manchester Road. Video surveillance shows a subject exit a parked vehicle and enter the victim’s vehicle while she was in the store. The vehicle was recovered by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in a South County neighborhood on Jan. 28.
• On Friday, Jan. 29 at 3 a.m., a retail department store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road reported miscellaneous items valued at over $300 were stolen.
• On Jan. 29 at 10:35 a.m., a customer parked in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported unknown suspect(s) broke the front driver’s side window of her vehicle and stole her backpack, which was sitting on the front passenger seat. The theft occurred between 10:20 and 10:35 a.m.
• On Jan. 31, a vehicle reported stolen in Kirkwood on Oct. 28, 2020, was recovered in a hotel parking lot in Wentzville.
• During the week of Jan. 25-31, one shoplifting case was reported and investigated from a business in the 1000-1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Jan. 25-31, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 15 residential/business alarms and 22 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 53 calls.
Rock Hill
• On Jan. 22, a customer at a business in the 9200 block of Manchester Road reported someone broke the driver side window of her vehicle.
• On Jan. 23, a window was broken out of a vehicle at a business in the 9300 block of Manchester Road. The vehicle was at the business for repair.
Shrewsbury
• On Jan. 26, police arrested a 73-year-old woman for shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Jan. 26, police took a report of an assault at a business in the 7500 block of Big Bend Blvd. between a man and a woman who had gotten into a fight over a vehicle.
• On Jan. 27, police arrested a 33-year-old man for shoplifting and trespassing at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Jan. 28, police recovered a stolen license plate from a vehicle that was parked in the area of Kenridge Lane and Wilshusen Avenue.
• On Jan. 28, police arrested a 40-year-old man for shoplifting and trespassing at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Jan. 25, a victim reported the catalytic converter was cut off their vehicle at a business in the first block of S. Old Orchard Ave. at 10:09 p.m. the previous night.
• On Jan. 25 at 11:07 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of Harper Ave. reported someone stole their vehicle from their driveway.
• On Jan. 26 at 7:32 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of Yeddo Ave. reported someone forced entry into their garage. Nothing appeared to have been stolen.
• On Jan. 26 at 8:16 a.m., victim reported someone entered their unlocked vehicle overnight and stole their wallet in the 400 block of Sherwood Dr.
• On Jan. 27 at 9:05 p.m., a victim in the 7800 block of Big Bend Boulevard reported their vehicle was stolen at 12:13 a.m.
• On Jan. 29 at 9:46 a.m., playground equipment was reported damaged at a business in the 9000 block of Big Bend Boulevard.
• On Jan. 29 at 9:47 a.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 100 block of Selma Avenue. The victim stated that on Jan. 24 around 10 p.m., someone cut the catalytic converter off of their vehicle.
• On Jan. 29 at 7:10 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Elbart Avenue. The caller reported a white male subject between 30-40 years old driving an older model Blue SUV followed their 11-year-old child while they were walking in the area of Summit and Sunnyside Ave. Read the full story on page 9.
• On Jan. 29 at 8:54 p.m., a victim reported someone forced entry into their vehicle parked in the first block of S. Old Orchard Ave. and stole their purse.
• On Jan. 31 at 5:57 p.m., a victim reported damage to their front passenger window in the 300 block of W. Pacific Ave. The incident occurred sometime between 5:50 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 30.