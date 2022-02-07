Des Peres
• On Jan. 31 at 2:35 p.m., several iPhones were stolen from 13351 Manchester Road.
• On Jan. 31, police received a delayed report of larceny from West County Center. An employee stole over $6,000 worth of goods from Dick’s Sporting Goods.
• On Feb. 1 at 11:47 a.m., police received a report of a subject at Des Peres Road and Movie Drive walking with black tape wrapped around their head, neck and shoulders carrying a tire. Police could not locate the subject.
Glendale
• On Jan. 24 at 4:19 a.m., a 32-year-old St. Charles woman was arrested in the 1000 block of W. Lockwood Ave. and charged with driving on a revoked license and disobeying a stop sign, and as a fugitive of the Arnold, O’Fallon and St. Charles County police departments. She was released to O’Fallon authorities after posting bond on the Glendale charges.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Jan. 24 at 7:30 a.m., the site superintendent at a job site in the 1000 block of Milwaukee reported someone broke into a storage container over the weekend and stole tools.
• On Jan. 24 at 7:51 a.m., residents in the 300 block of Nelda, 1000 block of Lark, 200 block of Sugar Creek, 100 block of Horseshoe, 1301 Briarcreek Drive, 12000 block of Old Big Bend and 1700 block of Janet Place reported their cars broken into overnight.
• On Jan. 24 at 8:11 a.m., a resident in the 900 block of Box Elder reported an unknown subject pointed a hand gun at her while attempting to steal her neighbor’s vehicle, which was left unoccupied, running and locked in the street. The suspect’s vehicle was reported stolen from Des Peres earlier in the day and was later involved in a shooting incident in Crestwood.
• On Jan. 25 at 3:23 p.m., a male subject touched the buttocks of three women in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road and assaulted one of the women by pushing her to the ground. On Wednesday, Jan. 26, officers observed the suspect walking near the Woodbine Center. The suspect resisted arrest and injured three officers while being taken into custody. Formal charges of sexual abuse, harassment, assault and resisting arrest were filed. The suspect is being held on a $35,000 cash only bond at the St. Louis County Jail.
• On Jan. 26 at 2:54 p.m., a resident in the 1200 block of Woodland Trails reported the theft of the left front tire from her vehicle.
• On Jan. 26, a resident in the 1200 block of Ruth reported someone pried opened their detached shed and stole a table saw and a mitre saw.
• On Jan. 28 at 10:17 a.m., multiple vehicles on a parking lot in the 10400 block of Manchester Road were broken into.
• On Jan. 28 at 5:40 p.m., officers responded to Geyer and Woodbine for a motor vehicle accident. The driver of the striking vehicle left the scene prior to police arrival. Officers located the other driver nearby. The driver was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving while intoxicated.
• On Jan. 29 at 6:41 p.m., officers responded to Adams and Geyer for a motor vehicle accident. Witnesses reported the striking vehicle left the roadway, struck a parked vehicle and came to rest against a tree. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
• On Jan. 29 at 7:44 p.m., vehicle owners in the 100 block of West Clinton, Woodbine Center and the 100 block of W. Jefferson reported windows broken out of their vehicles.
• On Jan. 30 at 1:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 10400 block of Manchester Road for a potential theft in progress. A witness observed a subject break the window of a vehicle and subsequently steal an item from within. The witness followed the suspects outside of Kirkwood to Clayton. The suspects abandoned the vehicle they were driving and were taken into custody by Clayton Police Department officers. The suspects were then transported back to the Kirkwood Police Station for processing.
Rock Hill
• On Jan. 20, a vehicle parked in the 9700 block of Manchester Road had its rear window broken out and several items stolen from within.
• On Jan. 21, a vehicle left running to warm up was stolen from the 9800 block of Boulder Court.
• On Jan. 25, a suspect attempted to break into a locked vehicle in the 2500 block of Remington Lane. Entry was not gained.
• On Jan. 26, Rock Hill police assisted St. Louis City police with an arrest in the 9800 block of Manchester Road. The subject was wanted for property damage in St. Louis City.
Shrewsbury
• On Jan. 25, Dierbergs, 7233 Watson Road, reported a delayed theft report of over $900 worth of alcohol.
• On Jan. 28, an officer on patrol observed a suspicious person/vehicle at Michael Ave. near Weil Ave. trying the door handles of parked vehicles. The vehicle fled and was last seen driving north on Laclede Station Road. Officers located three unlocked vehicles that appeared to have been rifled through.
• On Jan. 29, a resident observed a white sportscar whose occupants were trying door handles of parked vehicles on Verguene Avenue. The vehicle was gone when police arrived.
• On Jan. 29, a St. Louis County officer recovered a vehicle stolen from Edge Fitness on Jan. 7.
• On Jan. 29, an officer observed a suspicious vehicle in the 7700 block of Watson Road. He contacted the occupant and determined the 38-year-old female had an active warrant out of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. She was arrested and released to Jefferson County.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Jan. 24 at 8:57 a.m., a victim in the 1100 block of S. Elm Ave. reported someone entered their unsecured garage and stole their vehicle.
• On Jan. 26 at 7:44 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of Madison Ave. reported someone stole their vehicle while it was left unattended to warm up with the engine running in their driveway.
• On Jan. 26 at 1:11 p.m., a caller at a business in the 400 block of Summit Ave. stated someone stole five checks from their mailbox. The suspect then altered and attempted to cash them.