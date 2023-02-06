Des Peres
• On Jan. 24, officers responded to two larcenies in progress at West County Center.
• On Jan. 24 at 5:08 p.m., officers responded to a report of a car being rifled through at West County Center.
• On Jan. 26, officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
• On Jan. 27 at 6:08 p.m., a subject was arrested for driving recklessly at southbound I-270 and Manchester Road.
• On Jan. 27 at 10:34 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress in the 12000 block of Manchester Road.
Glendale
• On Jan. 23 at 6:44 p.m., a vehicle reported stolen from a residence in the 200 block of Edwin Ave. on Oct. 25, 2022, was recovered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers as the vehicle was being processed for entry into Mexico.
• On Jan. 26 at 9:36 p.m., a resident of the 900 block of Beverly Ave. reported a small red vehicle, possibly a Toyota Prius, drove through the dead-end pathway of Edwin Avenue/Beverly Avenue and struck his retaining wall, drove through his lawn and continued westbound on Beverly toward North Sappington Road. Officers canvassed the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Jan. 24 at 11:15 a.m., an officer responded to a motor vehicle accident at Big Bend and East Glenwood. The driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additionally, the passenger was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On Jan. 25 at 10:23 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of Edna reported the theft of her vehicle, which was left unlocked with the keys inside. The stolen vehicle was soon located unoccupied and running, after it crashed into a parked vehicle in the 700 block of Edna.
• On Jan. 26, a representative for a service station in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road reported the overnight theft of a catalytic converter from a customer’s vehicle. Surveillance cameras captured the theft at approximately 1:55 a.m.
• On Jan. 27 at 10:17 p.m., a victim reported the theft of his vehicle from a convenience store in the 11100 block of Big Bend. The victim had taken the key fob in with him, but left the vehicle running. On Jan. 28, the vehicle was located unoccupied in north St. Louis County.
• On Jan. 28 at 12:25 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of Carriage Circle reported the overnight attempted theft of her vehicle. The victim stated that she parked her vehicle at 11 p.m. the night before, and at 11:45 a.m. the next morning, she discovered damage to her vehicle’s steering column consistent with an attempted theft.
• During the week of Jan. 23 to 29, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to one crisis intervention call, two shoplifting incidents in the 1000 to 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road, 15 residential/business alarms and 14 motor vehicle accidents, and assisted the Kirkwood Fire/EMS Department on 46 calls.
Rock Hill
• On Jan. 24, a suspicious person was seen looking into vehicles in the 1200 block of Des Peres Ave. No vehicles were broken into.
Shrewsbury
• On Jan. 23, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a 27-year-old woman, who provided a false name and date of birth. As the officer was verifying the information, he located a felony warrant for the given name. The driver was surprised when the officer placed her in handcuffs. She quickly realized her mistake and provided her real information. The officer verified that the woman did not have any felony warrants under her real name. However, she was subsequently charged with false declaration, as well as the original traffic violations she was stopped for.
• On Jan. 23, an officer conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver had a felony weapons violation warrant out of Illinois. The 21-year-old man was arrested and transported to St. Louis County Intake to await an extradition hearing.
• On Jan. 24, a woman drove to the Shrewsbury Police Department while she was being followed by her ex. The man followed her into the police parking lot, where an officer remembered he was wanted for a robbery and detained him. The man asked the officer to retrieve his cell phone from his car, apparently forgetting his phone was sitting next to what police described as a “big ‘ol meth rock.” The 39-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and as a fugitive of St. Louis County.
• On Jan. 25, an officer responded to a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road for a vehicle crash in which the striking vehicle left the scene.
• On Jan. 25, several emergency vehicles responded to the area of Laclede Station Road near Garden Avenue for a vehicle crash. Investigation revealed the driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a light pole and retaining wall. The driver was then transported to an area hospital.
• On Jan. 28, an officer responded to a business in the 7200 block of Lansdowne Ave. An employee reported a subject was smoking meth and refused to leave. Officers located the person, who was in possession of several pieces of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The 31-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
• On Jan.29, an abandoned RV was towed from the 7500 block of Arlington Ave., after the owner did not respond to the tow warning.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Jan. 23 at 8:50 a.m., a victim in the 10 block of N. Gore Ave. reported their vehicle was stolen sometime over the weekend.
• On Jan. 23 at 9:05 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of N. Elm Ave. reported their vehicle was stolen by an acquaintance. The victim allowed the acquaintance to borrow a vehicle and the acquaintance failed to return it after stopping all communications.
• On Jan. 27 at 10:13 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of E. Lockwood Ave. reported unknown subjects stole two fire extinguishers from a building.
• During the week of Jan. 23 to 29, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 481 calls for service, 10 vehicle accidents and 15 alarms, and assisted the Webster Groves Fire Department 48 times.