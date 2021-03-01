Des Peres
• No report was submitted this week.
Glendale
• On Feb. 15 at 7:56 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Berry Oaks Lane reported his black 2009 Volvo SUV was stolen from his driveway between 7:45 and 7:55 a.m. The resident had started the vehicle to warm it up, leaving the keys inside and doors unlocked. The vehicle was last seen northbound on N. Berry Road from Berry Oaks Lane.
• On Feb. 16 at 6:15 p.m., officers investigated a vehicle crash in the unit block of Berry Road Park wherein a private snowplow backed into a fire hydrant covered in snow. There was no damage to the hydrant and the snowplow was towed from the scene.
• On Feb. 21 at 12:37 p.m., a resident of the 800 block of Brownell Avenue reported a solicitor in the area. A solicitor for Leach Painting was advised to cease as no permits have been issued during the pandemic.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Feb. 17 at 12:08 p.m., a solicitor at the intersection of N. Kirkwood Road and Manchester Road was issued a citation for aggressive soliciting due to his entering the roadway to obtain money from stopped vehicles, in violation of Kirkwood Ordinance.
• On Feb. 18, a Kirkwood resident reported she was a victim of a phone scam. The victim was convinced by the caller there was fraudulent activity on her Amazon account and she needed to send payment via Google gift cards to remedy the situation. The victim purchased $1,000 in Google gift cards and provided the activation numbers to the caller.
• On Feb. 18 at 6:20 p.m., a retail store in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported five persons entered the store and stole several iPhones and Apple watches by ripping them from their security cords and immediately leaving the store.
• On Feb. 20 at 3 p.m., a retail store in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road reported an individual entered the store, immediately walked behind the front register area. After taking $340 worth of Newport cigarettes, he jumped over the small swinging door at the counter and exited the store.
• During the week of Feb. 15-21, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 27 residential/business alarms and 14 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 66 calls.
Rock Hill
• On Feb. 12, a suspicious occupied vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Eldridge. Its three occupants were in possession of a small amount of marijuana. The drugs were destroyed and the subjects were sent on their way.
• On Feb. 13, a business in the 9800 block of Manchester reported several cartons of cigarettes were stolen by a subject who left in a dark-colored SUV.
• On Feb. 14, keys and a cell phone were reported stolen from a vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 9800 block of Manchester.
• On Feb. 15, a vehicle was reported stolen from the 9300 block of Crawford.
• On Feb. 16, a subject in the 9800 block of Manchester was arrested for a felony warrant from another venue and also charged with possession of drugs.
Shrewsbury
• On Feb. 16, catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles at two different commercial locations on Watson Road.
• On Feb. 16, three suspects stole a large quantity of electronics from a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road. The theft was not discovered or reported to police until Feb. 17.
• On Feb. 17, a home was vandalized in the 7800 block of Kenrick Manor Drive after a suspect threw paint on the brick veneer. This is the second time the residence was targeted since the first of the year. Read more on page 4A.
• On Feb. 17, police arrested a 37-year-old man for stealing at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Feb. 18, police arrested a 50-year-old man for stealing and trespassing at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Feb. 21, police arrested a 32 -year-old man for stealing at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Feb. 15 at 6:45 p.m., two males stole 12 bottles of laundry detergent at a business in the 8500 block of Watson Road.
• On Feb. 17 at 10:29 a.m. a burglar forced entry to a residence in the first block of Webster Acres and stole several tools.
• On Feb. 18 at 11 a.m., a jogger got into a disagreement with a driver in the 8300 block of Big Bend Blvd. The victim stated the driver pointed a cannister of pepper spray at them. A suspect was later identified and charges are pending.
• On Feb. 19 at 11:44 a.m., a fraud was reported in the 600 block of Fair Oaks Ave. The victim reported they posted their contact information on a website asking for financial assistance. Someone replied stating they would donate money but they needed the victim to send money to expedite the process. The victim sent the suspect money but the suspect did not donate as promised.
• On Feb. 20 at 3:19 a.m. an officer located a purse at Newport and Caroline avenues. The purse was transported to the Webster Groves Police Department for safekeeping.
• On Feb. 20 at 7:18 p.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 1200 block of S. Laclede Station Road. The victim reported she met two subjects from a phone application who then transported her to a wireless store. There she purchased a new cell phone. She returned to the vehicle, placing the new phone in the car where the subjects were waiting. She then returned inside the store to obtain some additional information. When she returned, the two subjects had left the area with her newly purchased phone. An investigation is ongoing.
• On Feb. 21 at 3:22 p.m., a victim in the first block of Jefferson Road discovered three of her vehicle’s tires had been intentionally punctured between Feb. 6 and Feb. 17.