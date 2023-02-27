Des Peres
• On Feb. 16 at 7:08 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
• On Feb. 16 at 8:42 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress in the 12300 block of Manchester Road.
• On Feb. 17 at 3:50 p.m., officers responded to a weapon being flourished on southbound I-270 and Dougherty Ferry Road.
• On Feb. 20 at 12 p.m., officers responded to a weapon being flourished on northbound I-270 and Manchester Road.
• On Feb. 20 at 5:24 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
Glendale
• On Feb. 16 at 2 p.m., a vehicle reported stolen from Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge on Jan. 5 was recovered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Newark, New Jersey, as it was being loaded onto a ship bound for Africa. The vehicle was seized, towed and released to the insurance company.
• On Feb. 16 at 10:09 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Algonquinwood Place reported unknown persons operating a golf cart causing damage to the grounds at the Algonquin Golf Club, 340 N. Berry Road. Police located the golf cart and responsible parties at a residence in the unit block of Kings Pond Road. Club management will handle damages and restitution privately with the responsible party.
• On Feb. 17 at 1:45 p.m., another vehicle stolen from Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge on Jan. 5 was recovered by the Virginia State Police in Chesapeake, Virginia. The vehicle was seized and released to the insurance company.
• On Feb. 19 at 9:18 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Kings Pond Road reported her 2018 Alfa Romeo was stolen from her driveway during the night. The vehicle was unlocked and a set of keys were left inside.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Feb. 13, detectives were contacted by a representative from the U.S. Probation and Parole Office regarding a parole violator who resides in the 200 block of West Rosehill. The subject is on supervised release from the U.S. Air Force for multiple sexual assault convictions. He violated the conditions of his release and was wanted by the U.S. Armed Forces. Detectives took him into custody without incident.
• On Feb. 13, a resident in the 400 block of Saratoga reported the theft of his 10-by-6-foot, black utility flat-bed trailer from his property. Security cameras captured the theft at 5 a.m.
• On Feb. 14 at 1:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road for a suspicious vehicle occupied by three subjects who were “nodding off.” One of the occupants was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance suspected to be fentanyl.
• On Feb. 14 at 3:29 p.m., a grocery store in the 10200 block of Manchester Road reported the theft of two bottles of Crystal Head vodka valued at $126.98.
• On Feb. 19 at 7:15 a.m., a resident in the 1900 block of North Signal Hills reported someone unlawfully entered her vehicle overnight and stole a set of keys and a garage door opener.
• On Feb. 19 at 1:09 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a restaurant in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road for a welfare check on a toddler who was crying alone in a vehicle. The officer located the mother inside the restaurant enjoying a meal. The mother said she intentionally left her child alone in the vehicle, as the child was sleeping when she arrived. The officer is submitting a report to the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, recommending that charges be issued against the woman for endangerment of a child.
• On Feb. 19 at 9:26 p.m., a patron at a restaurant in the 100 block of West Jefferson reported that as he walked out of the restaurant, he saw two subjects wearing masks run from his vehicle, enter a gray BMW and then flee the area. Both subjects were wearing dark clothing and appeared to be young males. The victim found his vehicle’s rear driver side window shattered. A bag containing two firearms was stolen from the vehicle.
Rock Hill
• On Feb. 9, three pairs of sunglasses were stolen from a business in the 9500 block of Manchester Road.
• On Feb. 14, a driver’s license was stolen from a resident in the 200 block of Madison Ave.
Shrewsbury
• On Feb. 13, officers responded to the 7600 block of Weil Ave. for a report of an unknown male that knocked on the caller’s door and seemed disoriented/confused. Officers located the man lying on a random front porch on Michael Avenue. They immediately recognized the need to deploy extensive crisis intervention training and successfully lined up a medical facility that could address the man’s mental health issues.
• On Feb. 14, an employee of a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road contacted the police department regarding 12 previous cases of theft involving the same suspect. On Feb. 16, the employee contacted officers reporting the same person had just stolen again and was currently at the business. Officers responded and arrested the 42-year-old female in the parking lot. Thirteen cases of theft were sent to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to determine if her statement of “it was not intentional,” will fly and to issue the charges.
• On Feb. 19, an officer conducted a traffic stop on an unregistered vehicle (strike 1). The officer learned the driver did not have a driver license (strike 2) and did not carry insurance on the vehicle (strike 3). The vehicle was impounded, and the driver was released on summonses to appear in court.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Feb. 13 at 7:28 a.m., two vehicles in the 700 block of Chamberlain Place had the rear windows broken out by a large cement rock.
• On Feb. 13 at 8:42 a.m., damage to a restroom ceiling fan and toilet paper dispenser was discovered in the 400 block of Edgar Road.
• On Feb. 13 at 10:45 a.m., a business in the 8600 block of Big Bend Boulevard reported someone stole items and fled. The person was located by officers, arrested and charged with stealing.
• On Feb. 16 at 3:20 p.m., a victim in the 900 block of N. Bompart Ave. reported someone entered their unlocked vehicle and stole a wallet and checkbook.
• On Feb. 17 at 9:20 a.m., a victim in the 3200 block of S. Brentwood Blvd. reported someone entered a vehicle by breaking the roof hatch access points.