Des Peres
• On Feb. 5, an employee in the 13000 block of Manchester Road reported her car stolen after she left it running to warm up.
• On Feb. 9, a male subject and a female subject stole merchandise from West County Center. They were last seen on the second level of the I-270 parking garage. In an unrelated incident, shoes were stolen from West County Center on the same day.
• On Feb. 10, two female subjects stole perfume. They were gone upon officer arrival.
Glendale
• On Feb. 12 at 12:50 p.m., a damaged cell phone was found near N. Sappington Road and Glen Elm Drive. The phone was damaged beyond repair and disposed of.
• On Feb. 13 at 3:06 p.m., officers assisted the Kirkwood Police Department with a search for suspects wanted for stealing from Walgreens, 441 N. Kirkwood Road.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Feb 9 at 12:44 a.m., an employee at a business in the 900 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of his vehicle. At 12:15 a.m., the victim started his vehicle to warm it up, leaving it running, unlocked. When he returned at 12:40 a.m., it had been stolen. The vehicle was recovered on Feb. 10 in the city of St. Louis neighborhood.
• On Feb. 9, at 7:47 p.m., a store in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road reported a subject entered the store, placed 25 bottles of liquor into a duffel bag, and fled the store.
• On Feb. 12 at 3:57 a.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Grassy Ridge for a report of suspects attempting to break into vehicles. Officers attempted to stop the suspects’ vehicle but it sped off.
• On Feb. 12 at 8:23 a.m., residents in the 200 block of Lindeman reported their parked, unlocked vehicles were unlawfully entered overnight. Several miscellaneous items were reported stolen. Based on doorbell camera footage, the thefts occurred around 3:45 a.m.
• On Friday, Feb. 12 at 6:47 p.m., a store in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road reported a subject entered the store, placed 23 bottles of alcohol into his red duffel bag and left. The subject was the same thief from earlier in the week.
• On Feb. 13 at 7:56 a.m., an employee at a store in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported the overnight theft of the attached tool box from the bed of his truck. The tool box had been bolted to the bed of his truck and had a line of weld down the driver’s side of the toolbox. The bolts had been cut and the side walls of his truck bed were bent.
• On Feb. 13 at 3:06 p.m., a store in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood reported shoplifters. The suspects were leaving as officers arrived. The suspect’s vehicle collided with a police vehicle and continued south on Kirkwood Road, subsequently striking a parked vehicle and a traffic signal pole at Kirkwood and Jefferson. Both suspects exited the vehicle and fled in different directions. One suspect was quickly apprehended, arrested and charged with shoplifting and resisting arrest by flight. The second suspect was not located.
• During the week of Feb. 8-14, two shoplifting cases were investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
Rock Hill
• On Feb. 4, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of O’Day. An area search yielded no evidence of gunshots.
• On Feb. 6, police were called for subjects driving erratically in a parking lot of a school in the 700 block of N. Rock Hill Road. The subjects were escorted off the property.
• On Feb. 7, an SUV was stolen from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road. The driver was checking the vehicle’s tires when a subject jumped into the running vehicle and drove away.
Shrewsbury
• On Feb. 7, a 31-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Feb. 8, police arrested two people in separate incidents for shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Feb. 10, a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle at a business 7700 block of Watson Road.
• On Feb. 10, property damage was reported in the 7700 block of Charing Square. A suspect was identified and the report will be forwarded to the Shrewsbury Prosecuting Attorney for charges.
• On Feb. 10, a vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of a business in the 7500 block of Watson Road, and a vehicle stolen from Springfield, Missouri, was left by the thieves and recovered in the same parking lot. The vehicle stolen from the business was recovered the following day in Springfield.
• On Feb. 19, a 33-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Feb. 13, a 37-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Feb. 8 at 10:37 a.m., license plates were stolen from a vehicle at a residence in the first block of Roseacre Lane. The theft occurred at an unknown date.
• On Feb. 8 at 7:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at a business in the 8000 block of Watson Road. The reporting party stated two subjects were stealing items from the business. Both subjects were located and arrested for stealing. Charges are pending.
• On Feb. 11 at 10:34 p.m., damage to a vehicle window was reported in the 200 block of S. Maple Ave.
• On Feb. 12 at 12:37 a.m. a library box was damaged in the 700 block of Atalanta Ave.
• On Feb. 13 at 3:53 p.m., a theft was reported in the 600 block of Bacon Ave. The reporting party stated between Feb. 10 and Feb. 13, unknown subject(s) stole both his vehicle license plates.
• On Feb. 13 at 5:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in the 600 Block of N. Forest Ave. The reporting party stated an elderly subject, driving a two-door red truck, asked a juvenile if they needed a ride home. The investigation is ongoing.
• On Feb. 13 at 5:50 p.m., three suspects stole three cell phones from a business the 1200 block of S. Laclede Station Road.
• On Feb. 14 at 2:28 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen overnight in the 700 block of Hurstgreen Road.