Des Peres
• On Feb. 10 at 3:49 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
• On Feb. 11 at 2:17 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
• On Feb. 12 at 3:28 p.m., officers were called for juveniles at West Count Center reportedly rubbing perfume bottles on themselves inappropriately.
• On Feb. 13 at 3:03 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
• On Feb. 15 at 10:26 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Lindemann Road. A Kia with someone inside was seen sitting in front of a house for several hours. Extra patrol was assigned to the area.
Glendale
• On Feb. 8 at 4:46 p.m., officers investigated a minor injury vehicle crash on Manchester Road at North Sappington Road.
• On Feb. 9 at 9:14 a.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash at the intersection of North Berry Road and West Kirkham Avenue.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Feb. 7, a resident in the 300 block of Central Place reported he received a credit card in the mail for which he did not apply for or request. At the reporting party’s request, the card/account was closed by the bank with no further action needed.
• On Feb. 9, a resident in the 400 block of Westrick Place reported fraudulent activity on her credit card. The credit card company reimbursed the victim for her loss, deactivated her card and issued a new card.
• On Feb. 10 at 11:16 a.m., officers were dispatched to a retail store in the 1000 block of N. Kirkwood Road for a report of trespassing. Upon arrival, officers encountered a habitual trespassing offender. The subject was once again arrested and charged with trespassing.
• On Feb. 10, a resident in the 200 block of Couch Ave. reported they were the victim of a phone scam. The victim stated she followed the instructions provided to her in an email, which led her to speak on the phone with a “PayPal supervisor.” The purported supervisor instructed the victim to go to Walmart and Target, purchase gift cards and provide him with the security numbers on the cards. The victim stated she did that while keeping in phone contact with the “supervisor” throughout the purchases, accumulating a total of $2,000 in gift cards from both stores.
• On Feb. 11, a resident of Schultz Road reported fraudulent activity on their U.S. Bank checking account.
• During the week of Feb. 7-13, along with regular calls for service and traffic, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to four shoplifting incidents in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road, 12 residential/business alarms, 22 motor vehicle accidents and two crisis intervention-related incidents, and assisted the Kirkwood Fire/EMS Department on 59 calls.
Rock Hill
• On Feb. 3, a disturbance at a residence in the 900 block of Fairdale resulted in a subject being charged with third-degree assault.
• On Feb. 8, a driver involved in a traffic accident in the 9200 block of Manchester Road was charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and assault.
• On Feb. 8, the driver of a striking vehicle left the scene of an accident in the 9600 block of Manchester Road. Police are investigating.
Shrewsbury
• On Feb. 7, the owner of a business in the 7500 block of Watson Road reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a company vehicle sometime between Jan. 28 and Feb. 7.
• On Feb. 7, several unlocked vehicles were unlawfully entered and some items were stolen. The suspect vehicle was a white Chrysler Pacifica van, likely stolen from St. Louis City the same day.
• On Feb. 10, an officer conducted a traffic stop near Weil and Deville avenues. The officer determined the driver was wanted by the Clayton Police Department. The 21-year-old woman was arrested and released to Clayton police.
• On Feb. 11, an employee of Value City Furniture, 7077 Chippewa, reported the theft of tools from an unlocked company vehicle.
• On Feb. 11, a resident of the 7400 block of Devonshire reported the theft of his white Toyota Tundra overnight. The key was left in the vehicle.
• On Feb. 11, an attempted vehicle theft was reported in the 7200 block of Weil Ave. Unknown person(s) damaged the ignition area of the victim’s vehicle in an apparent attempt to steal the truck.
• On Feb. 11, a customer of Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, reported unknown person(s) broke out a window of her vehicle while she was shopping. Nothing was stolen.
• On Feb. 13, several residents reported that unlocked vehicles were unlawfully entered overnight. It is not believed anything of value was stolen.
• During the week of Feb. 7-13, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Shrewsbury Police Department responded to seven motor vehicle accidents and four residential and commercial alarms, and assisted the Shrewsbury Fire/EMS Department on 30 calls.
Warson Woods
Webster Groves
• On Feb. 8 at 12:42 p.m., a victim in the 1300 block of Drayton Ave. reported a white male subject of an average build with red curly hair arrived in a black Jeep Cherokee. The suspect exited his vehicle and began taking photographs of the victim’s residence. The victim contacted the suspect and, after a brief conversation, the suspect exposed his genitals to the victim.
• On Feb. 9 at 11:41 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of Sherwood Drive reported someone used their credit card information and fraudulently charged approximately $20,000 in purchases.
• On Feb. 11 at 9:25 p.m., a victim at a business in the 7700 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported they were delivering fuel to the business when a female subject driving a Honda SUV drove over and damaged the fuel drop hose.
• During the week of Feb. 7-13, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 616 calls for service, 17 auto accidents and eight alarms, and assisted the Webster Groves Fire Department 29 times.