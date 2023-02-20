Des Peres
• On Feb. 8, officers responded to a delayed report of larceny in the 110 block of Greenbriar Estates Drive.
• On Feb. 9 at 12:57 p.m., an arrest was made for larceny at West County Center.
• On Feb. 9 at 6:50 p.m., a vehicle was reported rifled through in the 740 block of Des Peres Road.
• On Feb. 10 at 10:35 a.m., a driver left the scene of an accident at Manchester Road and southbound I-270.
• On Feb. 10 at 6:01 p.m., a vehicle was reported rifled through in the 12320 block of Manchester Road.
• On Feb. 22 at 3:15 p.m., a vehicle was reported rifled through in the 1500 block of Fawnvalley Drive.
Glendale
• On Feb. 7 at 11:29 p.m., officers investigated a suspicious vehicle on the parking lot of Glendale Lutheran Church, 1365 N. Sappington Road. During the investigation, the security monitoring company for Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported two suspicious persons trespassing on the parking lot of the dealership. One was detained while the other fled. The 29-year-old University City man was issued a formal trespassing warning and released.
• On Feb. 9 at 10:22, officers assisted the Webster Groves Police Department with traffic control for a fatal motor vehicle crash on I-44 at Elm Avenue. Read more details about the incident on page 4.
• On Feb. 10 at 3:38 p.m., a 22-year-old Florissant man was arrested at the St. Louis County Justice Center, 100 S. Central Avenue, and charged with stealing a motor vehicle in connection with a vehicle theft from Berry Oaks Lane on Feb. 15, 2021. He was released pending formal charges by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Feb. 6, an employee parked in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of a catalytic converter from her vehicle while she was at work between 12:30 and 5 p.m.
• On Feb. 7, a victim reported the theft of his enclosed work trailer from a parking lot in the 11000 block of Manchester Road between 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 6, and 2 p.m. on Feb. 7. The trailer contained power tools valued at $3,000 and had a flat tire.
• On Feb. 8, a resident in the Chancellor Square complex reported the overnight theft of his blue 2004 Dodge Ram 2500. The truck was later recovered in the 63116 neighborhood.
• On Feb. 8 at 7:12 a.m., a victim in the 1900 block of Hunting Lake reported the theft of her black 2017 Nissan Rogue. The vehicle was left running, unlocked, with the keys inside.
• On Feb. 9 at 2:57 p.m., officers were notified of a vehicle in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road wanted for criminal activity. The driver was wanted by St. Louis County Police and arrested without incident. A firearm was seized.
• On Feb. 10 at 6:37 p.m., officers investigated numerous reports of broken out vehicle windows in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• On Feb. 10 at 8:33 p.m., a victim reported someone broke the rear passenger window of her vehicle while it was parked at a gas pump in the 9900 block of Big Bend. According to surveillance footage, the suspect used a hammer to shatter the window and steal the victim’s purse. The suspect’s vehicle left eastbound on Big Bend.
Rock Hill
• On Feb. 4, a driver missed a turn at Manchester Road and O’Day, and ended up in a ditch. The vehicle was removed from the ditch with the help of a tow truck, and the driver was able to drive her car home. No damage to the vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 8, a vehicle left the scene of an accident in a parking lot in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• On Feb. 6 at 3 a.m., an officer observed a suspicious vehicle on Laclede Station Road. The vehicle was following four other vehicles that were recently stolen. All vehicles fled from the officer.
• On Feb. 7, a resident of the 4600 block of Murdoch Cut-Off reported the theft of both of her license plates.
• On Feb. 8, officers responded to the area of Watson Road and Mackenzie Road for a report of a vehicle crash where the striking vehicle fled the scene. Officers identified the vehicle and driver.
• On Feb. 11, an officer located a Hyundai with a window broken out.
• On Feb. 11, a business in the 7200 block of Weil Ave. reported the theft of a company vehicle’s catalytic converter.
• On Feb. 11, officers took reports of three car windows broken out while parked at businesses along the 7300 block of Watson Road.
• On Feb. 12, officers arrested a shoplifter at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road. During a search, an officer located several capsules of suspected narcotics.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Feb. 9 a victim in the 700 block of Dale Ave. reported the driver side window was broken out between Feb. 8 and 9. Another vehicle in the 600 block of Oakwood was also discovered with a broken driver side window.
• On Feb. 10 at 8:45 p.m., a victim in the 8600 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported the rear passenger side window of their vehicle was broken out.
• On Feb. 10 at 9:03 p.m., four vehicles had windows broken out in the 30 block of S. Old Orchard Ave. Multiple items were stolen, including two firearms.
• On Feb. 10 at 10 p.m., a victim in the 40 block of S. Old Orchard reported the rear passenger window of their vehicle was broken out and items were taken.
• On Feb. 11 at 12:25 p.m., a caller in the 20 block of N. Gore Ave. reported a subject was breaking into a storage locker and stealing items. Officers located and arrested the suspect.
• On Feb. 11 at 10:27 p.m., a victim in the 10 block of S. Old Orchard Ave. reported the rear passenger window of their vehicle was broken out.
• On Feb. 12 a victim in the 200 block of W. Jackson Road reported that for the past eight Saturdays, an unknown female suspect has thrown eggs at their house.