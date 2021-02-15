Des Peres
• On Jan. 29, a female subject stole approximately $600 worth of merchandise from West County Center and fled in a vehicle parked at the top of the I-270 garage.
• On Jan. 29, a victim parked on the top level of the Ballas garage at West County Center reported the rear window of her vehicle was shattered. Windows on two other vehicles were also reported shattered, with a firearm reported stolen from one of the vehicles. A suspect vehicle was identified.
• On Feb 1, items were stolen from a vehicle and two trailers in the 13000 block of Manchester Road.
• On Feb. 1, a shoplifter was arrested at West County Center.
• On Feb. 2, a stealing incident was reported in the 13300 block of Manchester Road.
• On Feb. 3, police responded to a four-vehicle accident on eastbound Dougherty Ferry Road west of Des Peres Road. Minor injuries were reported.
• On Feb. 4, a victim reported a purse stolen from a vehicle overnight in the 2400 block of Hollyhead Drive.
• On Feb. 4, a male suspect stole items from West County Center. The suspect was located on Ballas Road and arrested.
Glendale
• On Feb. 2 at 2:05 a.m., a 2018 Chevrolet Suburban stolen from the unit block of Willow Oak Lane on Dec. 17, 2020, was recovered by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in North St. Louis.
• On Feb. 3 at 9:06 a.m., warrants were issued by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charging Christian Edwards, 28, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Diaunte Shields, 25, of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, with attempted stealing of a motor vehicle, and first degree property damage to a motor vehicle with intent to steal. The charges pertain to their arrest at Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, on Jan. 5.
• On Feb. 4 at 5:19 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance between a manager and a rental car customer at Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge. The customer reportedly became irate when advised he was responsible for damage to the vehicle and threatened the employee. The customer was advised he was no longer welcome at the dealership.
• On Feb. 5 at 1:09 p.m., a 32-year-old Arnold, Missouri, woman was arrested at the Ballwin Police Department and charged with stealing. The charge pertains to the theft of over $750 worth of jewelry from a residence in the 1000 block of Chelsea Avenue reported on Nov. 2, 2020. She was released pending formal charges by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Feb. 1, a business in the 100 block of E. Argonne reported the overnight theft of three lawn ornaments which were staked into the ground outside of the store front. The ornaments were in the shape of an owl, an eagle and a cardinal. Each is valued at $300.
• On Feb. 1, an individual reported her stolen credit cards were used at a retail department store in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road. Her credit cards were stolen outside of Kirkwood.
• On Feb. 4, a resident reported the theft of tools and copper piping from a vacant residence in the 700 block of Dougherty Ferry. The theft occurred between Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday Feb. 3 at 2:30 p.m.
• On Feb. 5 at 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood Road for a property damage report. A witness observed two males break the window of her car and then flee the area in a Gray Toyota Tacoma pickup. Nothing was stolen from her vehicle.
• During the week of Feb. 1-7, two shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Feb. 1-7, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 17 residential/business alarms and 12 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 69 calls.
Rock Hill
• On Feb. 3, a business in the 9700 block of Manchester Road reported a broken front window.
Shrewsbury
• On Jan. 29, a vehicle window was broken in the 7500 block of Watson Road.
• On Jan. 30, a suspect attempted to cash a stolen check at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road. The suspect left the area before police arrived.
• On Jan. 30, police arrested a 37-year-old man for shoplifting from a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Feb. 2, subjects were reported to be smoking marijuana in the lobby of a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road. Police arrested a 57-year-old man for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and peace disturbance.
• On Feb. 2, a suspect attempted to cash a stolen check at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road. The suspect is believed to be the same person who attempted to cash a stolen check earlier in the week. Police are investigating.
• On Feb. 2, a vehicle window was broken in the parking lot of a business in the 7300 block of Watson Road. Nothing was reported stolen.
• On Feb. 3, police arrested a 42-year-old man for shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance from a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Feb. 3, police responded to the 7200 block of Watson Road where two subjects had assaulted each other.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• No report was submitted this week.