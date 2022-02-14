Des Peres
• On Feb. 5 at 8:07 p.m., a cart of groceries was stolen from the Dierbergs store at 1080 Lindemann Road.
• On Feb. 7 at 7:16 p.m., three adults and one juvenile were arrested at Schnucks, 12332 Manchester Road, for attempted larceny.
• On Feb. 7 at 7:59 p.m., police were called for a larceny in progress of adult toys from Spencer’s at West County Center.
Glendale
• On Feb. 1, a resident of the 700 block of Oakway Place reported her son was scammed out of $14,000 through an online dating scheme.
• On Feb. 3 at 2:14 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Berry Road Park reported being alerted by his doorbell camera of an unknown female who rang the doorbell. However, he was no longer able to see her. Officers checked the residence and found no signs of anyone in the area.
• On Feb. 3 at 6:05 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Hill Drive reported snow had been piled up at the edge of her driveway, which made it impossible to exit her driveway. Public Works responded and cleared the driveway.
• On Feb. 4 at 3:16 a.m., officers investigated a report of a private snowplow leaving the roadway on North Sappington Road at West Kirkham Avenue, and striking several trees in the yard of a residence in the 800 block of N. Sappington Road. Investigation revealed the driver, a 36-year-old Ferguson man, was allegedly “sleeping at the wheel” and lost control of his vehicle. He was arrested and charged with driving on a revoked license and as a fugitive of the Wentzville Police Department. He was released to Wentzville authorities.
• On Feb. 4 at 3:06 p.m., officers investigated a report of a traffic hazard in the 10000 block of Manchester Road. Several metal plates covering holes in the roadway came loose after the snowplows went through the area. Missouri American Water was notified to secure the plates.
• On Feb. 5 at 8:56 p.m., officers assisted the Warson Woods Police Department with a report of a possible stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Gascony Way. The vehicle had already been recovered by the owner.
• On Feb. 6 at 12:30 a.m., the security company for Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported a suspicious person walking around the parking lot of the dealership. The “Sunday Shopper” was asked to leave the premises and return during normal business hours.
• On Feb. 6 at 2:35 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on West Lockwood Avenue at Parkland Avenue.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Jan. 31, a resident in the 800 block of Craig Forest Lane made a delayed report of theft. On Jan. 25 at 7:22 a.m., an unknown male subject stole two delivered packages from their front porch.
• On Feb. 1, a resident in the 900 block of Cleveland reported her purse was stolen overnight from her parked, unlocked vehicle.
• On Feb. 2 at 1 a.m., officers and EMS personnel were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of S. Fillmore for an individual experiencing a possible drug overdose. An officer found the victim slumped on the couch, unconscious and struggling to breathe. The officer administered a dose of NarCan. The subject began to wake up and was further treated by the paramedics.
• On Feb. 3, a resident in the 200 block of McCullough reported someone forcibly gained entry to their condominium’s storage unit and stole over $2,200 in shotguns and a pistol. Later in the day, another resident reported their condominium had been burglarized between 9:15 a.m. and 3 p.m. The victim reported approximately $300,000 in jewelry and property stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
• On Feb. 4 at 11:20 a.m., a restaurant in the 10400 block of Manchester Road reported the theft of a yellow and black eight-foot business trailer. Investigation determined the theft occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at approximately 7 p.m.
Rock Hill
• No report was submitted this week.
Shrewsbury
• On Feb. 5, officers responded to Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, for a disturbance. The caller reported a group of subjects taunted and threatened violence toward her and her children inside the store. The group exited the store, removed a temporary license plate from their gray Dodge Journey, struck a parked vehicle exiting the lot and fled from officers eastbound on Watson Road.
• On Feb. 5, officers responded to Rockin’ Jump, 7375 Watson Road, for a report of a stolen cell phone and airpods. Video showed two apparent juveniles removed the items from an unsecured and unattended cubby area, concealed the items and left the business.
• On Feb. 7 at 7:46 p.m., vehicles were unlawfully entered in the area of St. Charles Place and Weil Avenue. Numerous items were stolen. A white Chrysler Pacifica is the current suspect vehicle developed through nearby video surveillance. No descriptions of the suspects are available due to low quality of the video. The Shrewsbury Detective Bureau is asking residents to check their surveillance cameras to see if this vehicle, or its occupants, were captured on video around the time of the theft at other locations throughout Shrewsbury. Anyone with any information, including video, that could assist the Shrewsbury Police Department with this investigation is asked to call 314-647-5656 or email police@cityofshrewsbury.com.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Feb. 1 at 2:14 p.m., a victim at a business in the 1200 block of S. Laclede Station road reported their vehicle was stolen from the parking lot after they left their car keys unattended on a table.
• On Feb. 1 at 4:07 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of S. Gore Ave. reported several items from their home had been stolen after they hired someone to complete a construction project in their home while they were out of town.
• On Feb. 5 at 2:07 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of E. Old Watson Road reported that someone stole their trailer sometime after Jan. 31, 2021.