Des Peres
• On Feb. 1, officers responded to two larcenies in progress at West County Center.
• On Feb. 2 at 11:57 a.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress in the 12300 block of Manchester Road.
• On Feb. 3, officers responded to two larcenies in progress at West County Center.
• On Feb. 5 at 12:20 a.m., officers responded to shots fired at North Ballas Road and Manchester Road.
• On Feb. 5 at 2:39 p.m., a vehicle was reported rifled through in the 740 block of Des Peres Road.
• On Feb. 5 at 8:06 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
Glendale
• On Feb. 2 at 7:16 p.m., officers investigated a complaint of an unauthorized solicitor in the 800 block of Alexandra Ave. Officers contacted the solicitor, who was working for Spectrum, and advised him to cease until he obtained a proper permit.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Jan. 31 at 3:11 a.m., a black 2018 GMC Denali XL was stolen from a resident in the 300 block of Fairway Lane. The vehicle is a push-to-start model and the victim was in possession of both keys, but one set was by the front door approximately 15 feet away.
• On Feb. 1, along with incidents in Frontenac and St. Louis County, the following crimes were committed and believed to be the work of one person. A suspect has been identified and is being sought in the following incidents, all of which occurred on Feb. 1:
- At 6:39 a.m., a resident in the 900 block of Barrett Station Road reported the driver’s window on his work vehicle was shattered. Several tools and personal items valued at $350 were stolen.
- A resident on Cedarbrook Lane reported the overnight theft of their white 2018 Ram 1500 truck. The theft occurred between 4:21 and 4:24 a.m. The vehicle was located later in the day in the 300 block of East Adams.
- At 11:02 a.m., a construction worker in the 500 block of East Jefferson reported several power tools stolen from his unlocked vehicle.
- A resident in the 1000 block of Pinegate reported the theft of a license plate from his vehicle. The license plate was recovered on the above-mentioned stolen 2018 Ram from Cedarbrook.
- Construction workers in the 300 block of North Woodlawn and in the 400 block of North Taylor reported thefts of power tools from their unlocked vehicles.
- At 12:29 p.m., a construction worker reported the theft of his work vehicle while parked in a driveway in the 300 block of E. Adams. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside. It was recovered in south St. Louis later in the day.
- At 12:43 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of N. Kirkwood Road reported someone burglarized her residence while she was gone. To reiterate, a suspect has been identified and is being sought in the aforementioned incidents.
• On Feb. 1 at 1:30 p.m., officers made contact with a person who matched the description of the suspect responsible for the above incidents that occurred earlier in the day. The individual was not the suspect, but he did have a felony warrant with the St. Louis County Police Department. The suspect was arrested.
• On Feb. 1 at 11:53 a.m., a representative of a car repair shop in the 600 block of W. Woodbine reported the overnight theft of a catalytic converter from a customer’s vehicle.
• On Feb. 3 at 5:24 p.m., an intoxicated patron of a restaurant in the 100 block of S. Kirkwood Road argued with staff, was belligerent and eventually assaulted the manager as the person was asked to leave. The suspect was located nearby, arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault.
Rock Hill
• On Jan. 26, several security cameras were taken from a property in the 9200 block of Crawford Ave.
• On Feb. 1, a vehicle was broken into in the 9500 block of Manchester Road. Some items were taken.
• On Feb. 2, a vehicle was broken into in the 9700 block of Manchester Road. A Garmin GPS device was taken.
Shrewsbury
• On Jan. 30, officers responded to a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road for a report of a shoplifting. The suspect violently resisted arrest. Several officers were able to safely take the suspect into custody, with only minor injuries to one officer. Officers located a knife on the suspect. The 27-year-old man was charged with stealing, failure to comply with a lawful order, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.
• On Jan. 31, an officer responded to a business in the 7200 block of Weil Ave. for the overnight theft of four chainsaws.
• On Jan. 31, an officer responded to a business in the 7200 block of Weil Ave. for the theft of a company truck.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Jan. 30 at 2:25 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of Sheffield Ave. reported they responded to a fraudulent email request from a scammer imitating PayPal and provided personal information to a fraudulent website.
• On Jan. 31 at 9 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of S. Elm Ave. reported their child’s scooter was stolen from a bicycle rack.
• On Jan. 31 at 11:52 a.m., a victim in the 8800 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported the door to a skid loader had been stolen sometime between Jan. 27 and Jan. 31.
• On Jan. 31 at 1:16 p.m., a victim in the 10 block of S. Old Orchard Ave. reported that while patronizing a local business, someone stole their backpack and fled. The victim chased the suspect and recovered the backpack. The suspect was later located by officers and arrested.
• On Feb. 2 at 10:25 a.m., a victim in the 1000 block of N. Bompart Ave. reported the front license plate was taken from their vehicle on Feb. 1, sometime between 6 and 8 p.m.
• On Feb. 3 at 3:56 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of E. Lockwood Ave. reported they were standing near the street when a white sedan drove past them and the occupant(s) discharged a BB-style gun.
• On Feb. 4 at 7:06 a.m., a suspicious person was reported checking unlocked vehicles in the 400 block of Tuxedo Blvd. Officers located a person who matched the description and were able to identify him as the individual who was responsible. It was determined he was responsible for two other incidents involving thefts from unlocked vehicles.