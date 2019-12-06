Des Peres
• Suspects stole eyeglass frames Nov. 23 from a store in the 13300 block of Manchester Road. An employee attempted to stop the suspects and was shoved out of the way.
• Police responded to a two-vehicle accident Nov. 26 on westbound Dougherty Ferry near Des Peres Road. One of the drivers was arrested for driving while intoxicated and issued a summons. There were no injuries.
• During the week of Nov. 22-27, police responded to 17 vehicle accidents and reported seven alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of Nov. 22-27 at West County Center, four thefts were reported from stores. A suspicious person was reported in another store ostensibly staging property to steal. The suspect did not steal but was arrested on outstanding charges. Police also arrested two suspects following a fight at a bus stop; one of the suspects was transported to a local hospital.
Glendale
• At 9:14 a.m. on Nov. 26, police arrested a 27-year-old St. Louis man in the 600 block of East Adams Avenue and charged him in municipal court with driving with a suspended license, no license plates, possession of marijuana and as a fugitive of the Webster Groves and St. Louis Municipal police departments. He was released to St. Louis city authorities after posting bond.
• Police are investigating a report of a vehicle, possibly white in color, that struck another on Frederick Lane and left the scene. The accident occurred between 10 p.m. on Nov. 27 and 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 28.
• At 7:55 p.m. on Nov. 30, a resident of the 700 block of Greenview Drive reported seeing a vehicle on the grounds of the Algonquin Golf Club, 340 N. Berry Road. Investigation revealed a driver misjudged the roadway due to heavy fog and ended up on the golf club grounds.
• At 6:17 a.m. on Dec. 1, management of Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported a box-style truck at the rear of the business with a man loading used tires into the truck. Officers contacted the man who said he was hired by Glendale Chrysler to retrieve the tires for recycling as he has been doing for some time. Management requested he be given a warning for trespassing and told to contact management during normal business hours.
Kirkwood/Oakland
•Police are seeking assistance identifying and locating a suspect in an armed robbery at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Greentree Cleaners, 416 N. Kirkwood Road. The suspect entered the store and approached the counter, demanding cash while displaying a knife. After receiving the cash, he instructed the employee to go to the back of the store before fleeing the area on foot. The suspect is described as a white male, 50-60 years old, wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and a dark stocking cap. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 314-822-5858. See video footage of the encounter at www.timesnewspapers.com.
• At approximately 6 a.m. on Nov. 25, a parked, unlocked vehicle was reported stolen from an unlocked, detached garage in the 300 block of Way Avenue. The suspects had entered the garage through an unlocked door.
• At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 25, an unlocked vehicle was reported stolen overnight from a driveway in the 700 block of Cherry Avenue. The vehicle’s ignition fob was left in the center console. Both reported stolen vehicles were recovered by a St. Louis County police officer in the Olivette area.
• An employee of a store in Kirkwood reported he was the victim of a telephone scam Nov. 25. He was contacted by a person claiming to be with the FBI. The caller informed the victim he could be investigated for money laundering, and in order to protect his bank account from Social Security, he should purchase gift cards. The victim purchased 15 $1,000 gift cards and sent pictures of the gift cards to the caller. The victim then checked the gift card balances and discovered they were all $0.
• At 7 a.m. on Nov. 26, a vehicle was reported stolen overnight from the 12200 block of Old Big Bend Road. The vehicle has since been recovered from the Wellston area.
• About 4 p.m. on Nov. 26, lawn equipment was reported stolen overnight from a detached garage in the 700 block of North Taylor Avenue.
• A weed eater was reported stolen Nov. 27 from a garage in the 1400 block of Wilton Avenue.
• On Nov. 30, officers investigated overnight theft from vehicle reports from the 600 block of Applewood, the 800 block of Sherilin, the 1000 block of Edgeworth, the 900 block of Lanyard and the 500 block of Linwood. All of the vehicles were entered via unlocked doors and multiple items were reported stolen.
• At 1 a.m. on Dec. 2, a motorist in the 400 block of South Ballas Road collided with a parked vehicle. The driver was subsequently arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
• During the week of Nov. 25-Dec. 1, three shoplifting incidents were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 blocks of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Nov. 25-Dec. 1, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police responded to 42 residential/business alarms and 33 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS Department on 65 calls.
Rock Hill
• Management of a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road reported receiving counterfeit bills Nov. 27.
Shrewsbury
• No report was submitted this week.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• At 7:46 a.m. on Nov. 27, the front license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 300 block of Webster Glen Court, overnight.
• A black Columbia jacket was reported stolen at 10:08 a.m. on Nov. 27 from an unlocked office suite in the first block of West Lockwood Avenue.
• At 1:10 a.m. on Nov. 30, a burglary was discovered at a business in the 7900 block of Big Bend Boulevard. Police responded to a call for an alarm sounding, and found the front door of the business forced open. The cash register and various merchandise were missing from the front of the business. Further investigation is pending.
• A shotgun was reported stolen at 11:19 p.m. on Nov. 30 from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of West Cedar Avenue.
• At 8:42 a.m. on Dec. 1, a black iPhone 7 was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the first block of South Rock Hill Road.
• During the week of Nov. 25-Dec. 1, police responded to 468 calls for service, 13 auto accidents and 22 alarms and made 54 assists to the fire department.