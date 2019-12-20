DES PERES
- Road rage led to an accident and disturbance at the Shell station, 12804 Manchester Road, on Dec. 7. A driver stopped in the middle of Manchester because the other driver tried to get in his lane, police said. This caused a rear-end accident and when they pulled to the Shell station lot, a verbal disturbance erupted.
- A suspect shoplifted clothing from a store in the 12100 block of Manchester Road Dec. 10.
- Police responded to a domestic disturbance Dec. 12 at a home in the 1400 block of Bopp Road. One person was arrested and released on a summons.
- During the week of Dec. 6-12, police responded to 32 vehicle accidents and reported 23 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
- During the week of Dec. 6-12 at West County Center, 15 thefts and shopliftings were reported and suspects were taken into custody in eight of the incidents. A vehicle struck another in the Ballas garage and left the scene, and an elevator rescue was performed.
GLENDALE
- A 25-year-old St. Louis man was arrested in the 900 block of West Lockwood Avenue at 9:59 p.m. on Dec. 9 and charged in municipal court with speeding, no proof of insurance, failure to wear a seatbelt and as a fugitive of numerous St. Louis-area police departments. He was released to the Florissant Police Department.
- Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of Glenbrook Avenue at 9:25 p.m. on Dec. 11. The parties agreed to separate for the evening.
- A resident of the 900 block of Glenmoor Avenue reported a suspicious male wearing a camouflage backpack and a black hoodie walking in the area at 7:53 a.m. on Dec. 12.
- Police were asked to assist the Prairie Village, Kansas Police Department Dec. 12 in searching for a missing juvenile believed to be en route to the Glendale area. He was located a short time later by the Sunset Hills Police Department and released to family members.
- A resident of the 500 block of Venneman Avenue reported a United Van Lines moving truck struck an overhead utility wire and stretched it Dec. 12, causing the wire to become detached from the residence. The line was re-hung without further incident.
- Police are investigating a residential burglary on Southridge Drive between 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 12. There was no forced entry to the residence.
- At 5:14 p.m. on Dec. 12, police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of Glenbrook Avenue. The parties agreed to separate for the evening.
- A resident of Clif Side Drive reported that at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 14, unknown persons began turning the doorknob on her front door. The family dogs started barking and apparently scared the persons away. The persons left the area in an unknown vehicle.
KIRKWOOD/OAKLAND
- On Dec. 13, a 2012 Volkswagen Passat was reported stolen overnight from Orchard Lane. The vehicle was unlocked with the key fob inside.
- Also on Dec. 13, items were reported stolen overnight from another unlocked vehicle on Orchard Lane. The victim said she observed an unknown person near her vehicle around 4 a.m. when she was awakened by her barking dog. A purse, wallet, credit cards and Christmas gifts were stolen.
- At 9:20 a.m. on Dec. 14, acts of vandalism were reported at Kirkwood City Park on West Adams Avenue. A vending machine was damaged and words were spray-painted on a bathroom wall.
- A patron of a restaurant on the 10200 block of Manchester Road reported the theft of a credit card while she dined between 11 and 11:40 a.m. on Dec. 14. The victim’s purse was unzipped and the credit card was stolen. It was used immediately at a department store outside Kirkwood for over $1,200. An investigation is ongoing.
- A suspicious person was reported urinating on vehicles about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 in the 1000 block of South Kirkwood Road. Officers located the person in the backseat of a vehicle suffering from an apparent narcotic drug overdose. Officers administered two doses of department-issued Narcan and revived the subject as Kirkwood EMS arrived. The suspect was transported to a local hospital for additional medical care.
- At about 7 p.m. on Dec. 15, a motorist assist assignment near the intersection of Kirkwood and Manchester roads led to the arrest of a driver for driving under the influence.
- During the week of Dec. 9-15, six shoplifting incidents were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 blocks of South Kirkwood Road.
- During the week of Dec. 9-15, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police responded to 12 residential/business alarms and 31 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS department on 68 calls.
ROCK HILL
- Cigarettes were reported stolen Dec. 5 from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road. Police are investigating.
- Police handled a domestic incident Dec. 6 in the area of the 1500 block of Blue Bell Lane. One of the Aparties was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
- Property damage was reported Dec. 8 in the 500 block of Crestvale Drive. Person(s) unknown cut the Christmas tree lights to the home’s holiday display.
- A business owner in the 9800 block of Manchester Road called police Dec. 9 to remove an employee he had just terminated. The ex-employee was gone when police arrived.
WARSON WOODS
• No information submitted.
WEBSTER GROVES
- A resident in the 1400 block of Crossbrook Drive reported a fraud Dec. 12. The victim completed a job and was paid with a bad check.
- License plate registration tabs were reported stolen between Dec. 11 and 13 from a vehicle in the 300 block of Atalanta Avenue.
- During the week of Dec. 9-15, police responded to 620 calls for service, 28 auto accidents and seven alarms and assisted the fire department 33 times.