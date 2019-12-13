Des Peres
• On Nov. 27, police received a report of a threatening video that targeted an employee/manager of Sunrise Assisted Living, 13460 Manchester Road. The video featured remarks by an upset young woman who said she would assault the employee/manager, residents and police. The suspect turned herself in on Dec. 1 and was charged with second-degree terrorist threat. Bond was set at $15,000.
• Three suspects were reported Dec. 1 breaking into cars in the 11800 block of Lillian Avenue.
Glendale
• A resident of the 100 block of Cornelia Avenue reported receiving notification Dec. 2 that his vehicle, a 2019 Tesla Model S, was stolen from his detached garage. The vehicle was recovered on a downtown St. Louis hotel parking lot.
• On Dec. 8, a resident of Southridge Drive reported jewelry and silver were stolen from her home sometime between Dec. 6 and 7.
Kirkwood/Oakland
Police would like to remind residents of the Kirkwood Community Camera Program. If your residence or business has security cameras, you can register your cameras with the Kirkwood Police Department. This does not give police access to your cameras, but aides with investigations if there is a crime reported in your area. To register, visit kirkwoodmo.seamlessdocs.com/f/camerareg.
• At about 8 a.m. on Dec. 3, items were reported stolen overnight from an unlocked vehicle in the 900 block of Bernice Avenue.
• An unlocked vehicle was stolen near the YMCA in the 300 block of North Taylor Avenue at approximately 1:10 p.m. on Dec. 3. The vehicle was discovered in the St. Ann area. A suspect was arrested.
• At 7:25 p.m. on Dec. 3, a vehicle was reported stolen while the owner was at the YMCA. The victim placed the keys in an unlocked locker. The vehicle was recovered in the Florissant area on Dec. 8.
• A parked, running and unlocked vehicle was stolen 7 a.m. on Dec. 4 from the parking lot of a convenience store in the 9900 block of Big Bend Boulevard. Police located the vehicle in the Ferguson area.
• Shopping bags were reported stolen at about 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 4 from a vehicle outside a department store in the 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road. Unknown persons broke out the rear, driver’s-side window of the vehicle and stole two bags from the backseat floorboard.
• Between Nov. 27 and Dec. 5, a weedeater was stolen from an attached garage in the 1200 block of Wilton Lane.
• Police arrested and charged two suspects Dec. 5 with thefts from vehicles reported Nov. 30 in the 600 block of Applewood, the 800 block of Sherilin, the 1000 block of Edgeworth, the 900 block of Lanyard and the 500 block of Linwood.
• About 8 a.m. on Dec. 6, a purse was reported stolen overnight from a vehicle in the 500 block of Andrews Avenue. The vehicle was locked but the front window was rolled down.
• About 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 7, a vehicle was reported stolen overnight from the 2000 block of Timberview. Although the stolen vehicle was locked, a spare set of keys were in a parked, unlocked vehicle which also had been entered. The stolen vehicle was recovered in the Berkeley area.
• At 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 8, a resident in the 1900 block of Greenpoint Drive reported the overnight theft of his vehicle.
• At 1:10 PM on Dec. 8, a resident in the 500 block of Middleton Court reported the overnight theft of her unlocked vehicle. The vehicle was recovered in Florissant.
Rock Hill
• Police responded to a road rage incident Dec. 1 in the 9800 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• Police arrested a 49-year-old woman Dec. 3 at a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road for shoplifting, possession of controlled substance and fugitive charges.
• Two unknown men stole numerous items Dec. 4 from a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road.
• Two residents in the 5000 and 5100 blocks of Shrewsbury Avenue reported damage to their vehicles’ outside mirrors Dec. 4. There are no suspects at this time.
• Police arrested a 41-year-old man Dec. 7 at a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road for shoplifting and fugitive charges.
Warson Woods
• A checkbook was stolen from a home in the 1300 block of Geders Lane during the 10 days prior to the report date of Nov. 29. A check from the book was forged and cashed at an unknown location for about $1,400. Bank officials have reimbursed the victim.
Webster Groves
• A burglary was reported at 2:37 a.m. on Dec. 2 in the first block of Webster Acres. The victim saw a white male inside one of three unlocked vehicles. He fled on foot. He entered the garage by using an opener in one of the vehicles.
• At 7:37 a.m. on Dec. 2, two vehicles were reported stolen from a driveway in the 600 block of Fairview Avenue overnight: a silver 2017 Toyota Rav 4 and a gray 2015 Ford Flex. The owner believed the vehicles locked, but a wallet containing keys to both was inside one of them. The Ford Flex was recovered later that day in the city of St. Louis.
• At 10:57 a.m. on Dec. 2, two unlocked vehicles in a driveway in the first block of West Glendale Road were reported rummaged through overnight. Several items were stolen.
• A theft was reported Dec. 2 from a store in the 1200 block of South Laclede Station Road. While the clerk was away from the service counter, an unknown man wearing a gray hoodie and black pants entered the store at 7:07 p.m., walked behind the counter and took over $500 in cash from the register. The subject left the area in a maroon four-door passenger vehicle.
• At 9:13 p.m. on Dec. 2, a backpack was stolen from a vehicle in the 1400 block of Drayton Avenue.
• At 4:34 a.m. on Dec. 3, a vehicle was reported stolen in the first block of Mason Avenue. An unknown man wearing a black jacket and blue jeans entered an unlocked garage and stole a 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser, which contained valuable medical equipment. The Toyota was unlocked and the key was in the center console.
• At 4:33 p.m. on Dec. 3, a laptop computer was stolen from a purse inside an unlocked vehicle in the 8500 block of Watson Road.
• A resident in the 300 block of Atalanta Avenue requested police at 5:19 a.m. on Dec. 4 to detain a suspect he found rummaging through his car. Police located a second person hiding inside the resident’s shed. Both were taken into custody.
• At 8:09 a.m. on Dec. 8, a laptop computer was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 600 block of Bonita Avenue overnight.
• At 5:54 p.m. on Dec. 8, a wallet containing approximately $50 in cash, a Visa card and a debit card was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the first block of West Rose Avenue overnight.