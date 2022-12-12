Des Peres
• On Nov. 29 at 3:59 p.m., a suspect was arrested for a warrant in the 300 block of North Second Street.
• On Dec. 1, police received a report of a robbery in progress at a business in the 12100 block of Manchester Road. The business received a phone call demanding them to put money in a bag and go to the parking lot. The business locked its doors and contacted police.
• On Dec. 2 at 2:08 p.m., officers discovered a vehicle stolen out of the city of St. Louis at West County Center. Multiple juveniles were taken into custody.
• On Dec. 4 at 9:58 a.m., a subject was arrested for a Des Peres warrant in the 200 block of Tucker.
• On Dec. 5 at 12:01 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle accident at southbound I-270 and Dougherty Ferry Road. One of the drivers had warrants from agencies outside of Des Peres and was arrested.
Glendale
• On Nov. 28 at 7:24 a.m., an overnight guest of a resident in the 1200 block of Nancy Jo Place reported her unlocked vehicle was rummaged through sometime during the night. Nothing was taken.
• On Nov. 30 at 2 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on Manchester Road at Bennett Avenue.
• On Dec. 1 at 9:58 a.m., a 34-year-old Florissant man was arrested in the 400 block of N. Berry Road and charged for driving with a revoked license, expired license plates, no proof of insurance, unlawful possession of a firearm, felony possession of marijuana and as a fugitive of the Maryland Heights Police Department. He was released to Maryland Heights authorities pending formal charges by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
• On Dec. 1 at 11:21 a.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 900 block of Brownell Ave.
• On Dec. 4 at 4:55 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Algonquin Wood Place reported the theft/loss of the front license plate of his vehicle.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Nov. 28 at 8:30 a.m., a vehicle owner in the 300 block of South Clay reported her vehicle was broken into overnight. The rear right window was shattered and her personal items had been gone through.
• On Nov. 28 at 1:32 p.m., an officer began investigating an illegal dumping complaint in the 1000 block of N. Kirkwood Road. A dump truck working for a nearby construction site was dumping loads of dirt on private property. The investigating officer was able to locate the dump truck and driver, who was wanted out of St. Charles for felony stealing. The driver was arrested and transported to the St. Charles City Police Department. Arrangements were made to remove the dirt.
• On Dec. 1 at 10:05 p.m., officers located a reported stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road, parked and occupied by two individuals. Both suspects had multiple warrants with other agencies. Both were arrested and charged.
• On Dec. 3 at 1:15 p.m., a caller at a retail store in the 10800 block of Manchester reported a shoplifting incident involving laundry detergent and alcohol valued at $280.
Rock Hill
• On Nov. 27, a resident in the 9700 block of Warson Place reported a burglary. Entry was gained through a basement door that was forced open.
• On Nov. 28, a motorcycle was stolen from the 1000 block of Raritan Drive.
• On Nov. 29, a school in the 700 block of N. Rock Hill Road reported a burglary. Police are investigating camera footage of the suspect.
Shrewsbury
• On Nov. 28, a business in the 7200 block of Lansdowne Ave. reported damage to its glass door and exterior cigarette bucket. Nothing was missing from the business.
• On Nov. 28, a Shrewsbury resident reported the theft of a check after it was dropped in an exterior United States Postal Service drop box. The Shrewsbury Police Department would like to remind residents to stop using these compromised drop boxes.
• On Nov. 28, an officer observed suspicious activity in the 7400 block of Watson Road, which turned out to be a shoplifter fleeing a business. The methamphetamines located in the suspect’s sock must have slowed him down because he was taken into custody without issue.
• On Nov. 29, a resident of the 7700 block of Ravensridge Road reported the theft of a package.
• On Dec. 1, a resident of the 7700 block of Bellstone Road reported the overnight theft of his vehicle. It was recovered later that day. Two suspects have been identified.
• On Dec. 2, a business in the 4400 block of St. Vincent Ave. reported multiple company checks being forged and cashed. The suspect has been identified.
• On Dec. 4, a resident of the 7700 block of Suffolk Ave. reported the theft of a package. The suspect has been captured on video stealing from many locations throughout the area.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Nov. 28 at 11:07 a.m., spray paint graffiti was reported in bathrooms in the 500 block of W. Kirkham Ave.
• On Nov. 29 at 3:55 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of N. Elm Ave. reported their vehicle was stolen after they lent it to someone. The vehicle was later located along with the borrower, who was arrested and charged with theft.
• On Nov. 30 at 10:07 p.m., a caller at a business in the 1200 block of S. Laclede Station Road reported two suspects left without paying for their food and beverages.
• On Dec. 1 at 8:45 a.m., a victim in the 7900 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported their vehicle was broken into sometime overnight. Tools were stolen.
• On Dec. 2 at 1:24 a.m., officers were dispatched to a store in the 9000 block of Big Bend Blvd. for an alarm sounding. Upon arrival, they discovered an entry door had been forced open. Officers canvassed the area and located and detained a suspect. The suspect was determined to have stolen several items from the store, and was arrested and charged.
• On Dec. 2, at 10:34 a.m., a victim in the 8100 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported their unlocked vehicle was stolen while parked on the business lot. The keys were left inside the vehicle.