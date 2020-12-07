Des Peres
• On Nov. 21, a shoplifting arrest was made at West County Center.
• On Nov. 21, officers responded to a one-vehicle accident with injuries on southbound I-270 before Dougherty Ferry. The vehicle was towed and the person was transported to Mercy Hospital.
• On Nov. 21, a mailbox was struck and destroyed at Bopp Road and Point Oak Drive.
• On Nov. 24, destruction of property was reported in the 12200 block of Roger Place. Camera wires were cut.
• On Nov. 24, police responded to a larceny at Colonnade Center. A subject was located and arrested for stealing beer.
Glendale
• On Nov. 27 at 9:07 p.m., officers investigated a three-vehicle crash with injuries on West Lockwood Avenue at Park Avenue.
• On Nov. 29, a resident of the 500 block of Venneman Avenue reported his vehicle was struck sometime after 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 28. The striking vehicle left the scene without notifying police or the vehicle owner.
• On Nov. 29 at 8:41 p.m., an officer on patrol observed a vehicle parked on Venneman Avenue at Brownell Avenue with fresh damage from a vehicle crash. The officer contacted the registered owner, who advised the vehicle was normally driven by her 21-year-old son. The 21-year-old man admitted to striking a parked vehicle in the 500 block of Venneman Avenue and leaving the scene. He was issued a summons.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Nov. 23 at 1:15 p.m., a U-Haul van, which had been reported stolen from St. Louis City, was recovered, unoccupied, in the 12200 block of Old Big Bend Blvd.
• On Nov. 24 at 7:34 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Miriam Avenue reported the overnight theft of his white 2010 Ford Explorer. The owner was not sure if the vehicle was left unlocked with a key inside as he could only locate one set of keys.
• On Nov. 24 at 12:15 p.m., Kirkwood officers assisted the Sunset Hills Police Department in the apprehension of a suspect with felony warrants in the 1400 block of Wilton Lane. The suspect decided to hide in a residential shed and was convinced to give up when a police K-9 arrived.
• On Nov. 24 at 3:16 a.m., a retail department store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road reported a shoplifting incident involving the theft of energy drinks and baby formula valued at $620.
• On Nov. 25 at 6:22 p.m., two vehicles were broken into while parked in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• On Friday, Nov. 27 at 3:19 p.m., a vehicle owner reported person(s) unknown broke the driver’s door window on her vehicle while parked in the 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road. A box of cookies valued at $31 was reported stolen.
• On Nov. 27 at 9:09 p.m., a victim reported her vehicle was stolen while parked in the 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road. The victim may have unknowingly dropped her keys near the vehicle. The vehicle was recovered in a nearby neighborhood on Nov. 29.
• On Nov. 28 at roughly 1:50 p.m., a victim reported unknown person(s) entered her unlocked, parked vehicle while she was shopping in the 1000 block of South Kirkwood Road. The victim reported her Prada zipper wallet (which contained various cards), $250 cash and a diaper bag were stolen.
• During the week of Nov. 23-29, five shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 block of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Nov. 23-29, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 19 residential/business alarms and 19 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS Department on 44 calls.
Rock Hill
• On Nov. 19, a truck driver was driving eastbound on Manchester Road at North Rock Hill Road when he realized he had no brakes on his vehicle. He turned into the curb, striking three small trees and a utility pole. No injuries were reported.
• On Nov. 22, a cell phone was reported stolen from a resident in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.
Shrewsbury
• On Nov. 21, a 26-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Nov. 23, a vehicle was stolen from a driveway in the 7300 block of Nottingham Avenue after it was started using a remote start. The vehicle was recovered later in the day in Ferguson.
• On Nov. 24, a 35-year-old man was arrested for trespassing and shoplifting from a business in the 7200 block of Lansdowne Avenue.
• On Nov. 24, a 38-year-old man was arrested for trespassing at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road.
• On Nov. 27, two people were arrested for shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Nov. 28, a 44-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting and trespassing at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• On Nov. 30 between 3 and 3:30 p.m., a customer at a business in the 9900 block of Manchester Road left her purse in her shopping cart and noticed her wallet had been stolen upon her return. Police are investigating.
Webster Groves
• On Nov. 23 at 6:48 a.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported in the 100 block of Tulip Drive. The victim reported someone entered their unlocked vehicle and stole it from their residence.
• On Nov. 23 at 7:06 a.m., a lost item was reported in the 1400 block of Wells Avenue. The victim reported they lost their wallet and that someone used their credit card to make several purchases in St. Louis County.
• On Nov. 28 at 9:16 a.m., a larceny was reported at a business in the 8200 block of Exchange Way Avenue. The reporting party stated on Nov. 27 at 7:43 p.m., someone stole their lawn mower.
• On Nov. 29 at 12:06 p.m., a larceny was reported in the 500 block of Ambergate Drive. The victim reported someone stole their license plates.
• During the week of Nov. 23-29, the department responded to 413 calls for service, 19 auto accidents, six alarms and assisted the fire department 35 times.