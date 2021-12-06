Des Peres
• On Nov. 29, two vehicles in the 11600 block of Manchester Road were reported rifled through.
• On Nov. 29, officers investigated two vehicle crashes in the 2100 block of Bonroyal Drive; and southbound I-270 and Manchester Road.
• On Nov. 29 at 3:16 p.m., officers responded to a delayed report of larceny at West County Center.
• On Nov. 30 at 9:53 a.m., officers were called for a larceny in progress at 12332 Manchester Road.
• On Nov. 30, officers responded to one larceny in progress and two delayed reports of larceny at West County Center.
Glendale
• On Nov. 22 at 11:28 a.m., officers investigated a vehicle crash in the 1300 block of W. Lockwood Ave.
• On Nov. 22 at 3:13 p.m., a set of keys attached to an orange lanyard were found by a mail carrier in the 300 block of N. Sappington Road. They are being held as found property at the Glendale Police Department.
• On Nov. 24 at 7 a.m., a resident of the 800 block of Alexandra Ave. reported a pocket knife was missing from his unlocked vehicle. He believed it was stolen sometime during the night.
• On Nov. 24 at 2:53 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash at the intersection of North Berry Road and West Lockwood Avenue.
• On Nov. 27 at 9:26 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Wingfield Road reported he lost his wallet and passport somewhere along North Berry Road and Interstate 44. He believed he placed the wallet on the roof of his vehicle and forgot to retrieve it before driving. The wallet was described as a needle point St. Louis Cardinals.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Nov. 23, an individual reported being the victim of an online rental scam. The victim replied to an online ad for a rental house in Kirkwood and transferred $2,700 to a bank account, only to later learn the ad was fraudulent.
• On Nov. 23 at 11:30 p.m., multiple officers responded to the intersection of Meacham and Orleans for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, the officers discovered numerous spent shell casings in the area. No injuries were reported. The Kirkwood Police Department believes multiple individuals are responsible for firing weapons into the air.
• On Nov. 24 at 2:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to a restaurant in the 100 block of E. Jefferson for a reported disturbance between an employee and a Door Dash driver. The Door Dash driver was arrested and charged with assault for striking the employee in the head with a plastic cup containing a beverage.
• On Nov. 25 at 10:37 a.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 200 block of W. Rosehill for a suspicious person. Officers discovered an alleged homeless man who stated he was traveling by bicycle to see his son and had nowhere to stay to avoid the cold temperatures. The subject was advised he was on private property. A routine records check revealed an active warrant for the subject’s arrest, but the agency advised they would not be able to pick up the individual due to a manpower shortage. Kirkwood officers utilized outreach resources and secured the man a hotel room and food for the next three days.
• On Nov. 27 at 9:41 p.m., a vehicle owner reported the rear passenger door window of her vehicle had been broken out by unknown means while parked in the 100 block of S. Kirkwood Road. The reporting officer also discovered another vehicle with damage to a window.
• On Nov. 28 at 2:23 p.m., a shopper in the 10900 block of Manchester Road reported an unknown person entered her parked, unlocked vehicle while she was inside the store and stole her wallet and the contents.
• On Nov. 28, a resident in the 700 block of McLain reported a delayed incident from Nov. 24, when an unknown person(s) entered his two parked vehicles and stole tools from his attached garage.
Rock Hill
• On Nov. 19, cigarettes were stolen from a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road.
• On Nov. 20, a stolen trailer was recovered on a parking lot in the 9200 block of Manchester Road.
• On Nov. 22, a trash can caught fire at a residence in the 1200 block of Kortwright Ave. No damage to the residence was reported.
Shrewsbury
• On Nov. 22, an officer was contacted by management of Dierbergs, 7233 Watson Road, reporting a delayed stealing. Earlier in the day, an unidentified female stole a cart of items and when confronted by an employee, threatened to punch her in the face. The suspect committed a similar theft at the Florissant Dierbergs the day prior.
• On Nov. 23, an officer conducted a suspicious vehicle check in the 7400 block of Watson Road. The officer determined the 32-year-old female had felony warrants out of St. Louis County and misdemeanor warrants out of Jefferson County. She was arrested and transported to St. Louis County Intake.
• On Nov. 26, a resident of the 7600 block of Ravensridge reported the theft of his white 1999 Ford F-150 overnight.
• On Nov. 26, officers responded to Shrewsbury Lanes, 7202 Weil Ave., for a report of property damage. The victim reported a person known to her smashed the windshield to her vehicle. A 37-year-old male was located in the area and arrested for property damage.
• On Nov. 28, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 7300 block of Watson Road. Investigation revealed the vehicle and the attached license plates were reported stolen out of St. Louis City in separate incidents, and a trunk full of merchandise was stolen from the Shrewsbury Walmart just prior to the stop. The driver also had felony warrants out of Collinsville Illinois for stealing. She was arrested and transported to St. Louis County Intake to await extradition.
• On Nov. 28, an employee of Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, contacted police after a patron turned in a bag, which contained a firearm, that they located in the store.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Nov. 28 at 7:07 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of McDonald Place reported that sometime overnight, someone damaged her vehicle’s driver side window. Nothing was stolen. The suspect was last seen in a white or light-colored passenger car.