Des Peres
• On Dec. 11, a woman was taken into custody for shoplifting at West County Center.
• On Dec. 15, unknown subjects were caught on video trying to open vehicle doors in the 500 block of Ballas Trails Drive.
• On Dec. 15, a vehicle previously reported stolen out of St. Louis City was recovered. Two suspects fled the vehicle and were captured in the 12800 block of Manchester Road.
Glendale
• On Dec. 17, a resident of the unit block of Willow Oak Lane reported her 2018 Chevrolet Suburban was stolen from her driveway sometime between 11 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 8:15 a.m. this morning. The vehicle was unlocked, and the keys were left inside.
• On Dec. 18, a resident of the 400 block of Belvedere Lane reported the theft of a license plate from inside her unlocked vehicle, which was parked in her driveway, on Dec. 8.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Dec. 15 at 2:32 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Greenleaf Drive for a report of an unknown person(s) breaking into parked vehicles. Officers located a suspicious vehicle, which sped off. The vehicle was located later in the day by the St. Louis County Police Department in the 63136 neighborhood. Some stolen items were located.
• On Dec. 15 at 11:47 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Central Place reported the overnight theft of his wallet from his unlocked vehicle.
• On Dec. 17 at 7:11 a.m., a business in the 600 block of W. Woodbine Ave. reported an overnight burglary. A tall and skinny white male, wearing a white hoodie, face mask, black gloves, light-colored pants and dark-colored shoes, gained entry into the building and tampered with several change machines.
• On Dec. 8 at 3:49 a.m., officers located several vehicles on Norton Place had been unlawfully entered. Later in the day, multiple vehicles in the 400 block of S. Holmes and Gray Oaks were discovered broken into.
• On Dec. 18 at 3:49 p.m., multiple officers responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1200 block of N. Kirkwood Road, just north of Manchester Road. The driver was fleeing from the Frontenac Police Department as they were suspects in a shoplifting incident from the Frontenac Mall. The vehicle failed to yield to the police and fled the scene. The driver was charged with leaving the scene of the accident as he physically fled the scene prior to police arrival.
• On Dec. 19 at 9:47 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Edna reported their parked vehicle had just been struck by another vehicle that left the scene. The other vehicle was located in the 500 block of Arminda. The driver was issued citations for texting and driving and leaving the scene of an accident.
• During the week of Dec. 14-Dec. 20, two shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Dec. 14-Dec. 20, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 14 residential/business alarms and 17 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS department on 59 calls.
Rock Hill
• On Dec. 11, shoplifting was reported at a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road.
• On Dec. 12, a resident of the 1200 block of Charleville Ave. complained that someone shot a BB through one of her windows.
• On Dec. 13, perfume was reported stolen from a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road.
• On Dec. 14, a handbag was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
• On Dec. 15, body wash was reported stolen from a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• On Dec. 11, a 35-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting and possession of controlled substance at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Dec. 12, a 35-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were arrested for shoplifting from a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Dec. 13, a 43-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting, trespassing and fugitive warrants at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Dec. 13, someone stole proof of insurance from an unlocked vehicle in the 7700 block of Suffolk Avenue.
• On Dec. 13, keys were stolen from an unlocked locker inside a business in the 7500 block of Watson Road.
• On Dec. 14, a 39-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting, and trespassing at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Dec. 16, a 38-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were arrested for shoplifting and trespassing in separate incidents at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Dec. 17, shoplifting was reported at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road after an unknown woman took numerous bottles of alcohol.
• On Dec. 18, police arrested a 42-year-old male for tampering with a motor vehicle after he was seen entering unlocked vehicles in the 7400 block of Devonshire Avenue.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Dec. 14 at 5:51 p.m., the manager of a business in the 8000 block of Watson Road reported two female subjects stole approximately $100 worth of items. They were last seen leaving in a black Chevrolet Malibu.
• On Dec. 14 at 8:01 p.m., a resident of N. Old Orchard Ave. reported sometime between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., someone stole a purse from her apartment.
• On Dec. 16 at 7:47 p.m., a resident of the the 300 block of S. Old Orchard Ave. reported sometime between Oct. 19 and Dec. 16, someone stole several items of jewelry from their residence.
• On Dec. 17 at 4:24 p.m., a male subject entered a business in the 1200 block of S. Laclede Station Road and stole a tablet.
• On Dec. 20 at 10:10 a.m., two subjects forced entry and stole car keys at a business in the 1200 block of S. Laclede Station Road.
• During the week of Dec. 14-Dec. 20, police responded to 554 calls for service, 13 auto accidents and 10 alarms and assisted the fire department 39 times.