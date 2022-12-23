Des Peres
• On Dec. 14 at 3:54 p.m., a resident parked in the 13400 block of Manchester Road discovered a large dent in their vehicle.
• On Dec. 15 at 3:29 p.m., three subjects were caught shoplifting at West County Center. Upon officer arrival, the subjects fled.
• On Dec. 15 at 10:35 p.m., a vehicle was stolen from the 12100 block of Manchester Road. The vehicle was left unlocked with a spare set of keys inside.
• On Dec. 16, several vehicle windows were broken out at West County Center.
• On Dec. 17 at 9:34 p.m., officers received a delayed report of larceny at West County Center.
• On Dec. 20 at 12:26 p.m., a subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant in the 1000 block of N. Ballas Road.
• On Dec. 20 at 8:01 p.m., a subject was arrested for larceny at West County Center.
Glendale
• On Dec. 18 at 10:31 a.m., the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department recovered a vehicle that was reported stolen in the 200 block of Edwin Avenue on Oct. 25, 2022. The vehicle was recovered in the 1000 block of Morrison Ave. in St. Louis City.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• No report was submitted this week.
Rock Hill
• On Dec. 9, several items were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 2700 block of McKnight Crossing.
• On Dec. 12, a resident of the 2400 block of Rockford Ave. observed four subjects exit a black vehicle and start checking doors on cars parked in the area. When the resident yelled at the subjects, they all got back into the vehicle. One subject pointed a gun at the resident before the vehicle left the area.
Shrewsbury
• On Dec. 12, detectives noticed that photos of a man suspected of porch piracy had been posted on various social media outlets by people he was stealing from. Detectives released a collage of images on social media and the suspect was identified. The Shrewsbury Municipal Court issued an at-large warrant for the suspect. Soon after, a Crestwood detective took the man into custody and he was turned over to Shrewsbury detectives. Detectives obtained a confession from the 67-year-old Fredericktown, Missouri, man and he is being held on a $1,000 cash-only bond for the Shrewsbury incident. Detectives executed a search of the suspect’s storage unit and seized numerous holiday items. Those who have recently had Christmas decorations stolen from your yard/porch can email pking@cityofshrewsbury.com a description and the officer will check if they are in police custody.
• On Dec. 14, officers responded to a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road for a report of a 41-year-old male kicking over trash cans and challenging strangers to a good ol’ parking lot rumble. No one took him up on his offers, but he did succeed in getting himself arrested for peace disturbance.
• On Dec. 14, a resident of the 7700 block of Charing Square Lane reported the theft of a package.
• On Dec. 16, officers responded to a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road for a report a stolen vehicle.
• On Dec. 17, an officer observed a known, wanted thief walking in the 7500 block of Watson Road. The officer placed him under arrest for his stealing warrant and released him to the St. Louis City Police. He was also provided with a court date to discuss the illegal narcotic paraphernalia located in his pocket with a judge.
• On Dec. 17, a Belleville, Illinois, resident reported someone attempted to use her stolen credit card at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road. The suspect has been identified and officers are working with the Belleville Police Department.
• On Dec. 17, officers responded to a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road for the theft of a large amount of liquor. As the first officer arrived, the suspect fled on foot, leaping over the retaining wall separating upper Kenrick Plaza and lower Kenrick Plaza. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Dec 12 at 2:17 p.m., a victim in the 1600 block of Grant Road reported someone stole the catalytic converter from their vehicle.
• On Dec. 13 at 5:45 p.m., a victim in the 10 block of W. Waymire Ave. reported the rear driver’s side window of their vehicle was broken out and the top cover of the steering column was torn away from the dashboard, consistent with an attempted theft.
• On Dec. 14 at 5:50 p.m., a victim in the 10 block of Lincoln Street reported a juvenile subject known to them robbed them of a cell phone and cash.
• On Dec. 14 at 10:55 p.m., a scam victim in the 200 block of Edgar Road reported they followed instructions from an email to deposit checks from an unknown sender. The checks were fraudulent and their account was emptied.
• On Dec. 17 at 9:17 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of Atalanta Ave. reported that sometime overnight, someone broke out the rear driver’s side window of their vehicle.
• On Dec. 17 at 12:22 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of Barron Lane reported that sometime overnight, someone broke out the rear passenger side window of their vehicle. The steering column had also been tampered with.
• On Dec. 17 at 6:49 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of Tuxedo Blvd. reported they saw the garage door of their residence was partially open. They observed a subject inside the garage, tampering with their vehicle. When confronting the subject, the subject charged and assaulted them before fleeing the area.
• On Dec. 18 at 7:11 p.m., a victim in the 900 block of Regent Place reported the catalytic converter was stolen from their vehicle sometime overnight.
• On Dec. 19 at 10:43 a.m., a female student from Webster Groves High School was walking home westbound on West Swon Avenue. A man asked the girl how she was doing and continued to follow her. He was described as a white male in his 20s, wearing glasses, a St. Louis Blues coat and cargo pants. He had his head covered with a hood or a hat. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Webster Groves Police Department at 314-963-5402.