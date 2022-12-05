Des Peres
• On Nov. 23 at 6:16 p.m., a subject was arrested for larceny at West County Center.
• On Nov. 23 at 7:59 p.m., an unlocked vehicle was reported rifled through in the 1800 block of Ironstone Road. Nothing was taken.
Glendale
• On Nov. 24 at 9:43 p.m., the security monitoring company for Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported a suspicious person walking on the parking lot of the dealership and entering an unlocked vehicle. Officers located the 36-year-old man, who stated he was homeless. A computer record check revealed he was a fugitive of the Richmond Heights Police Department and was released to Richmond Heights authorities after management of Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge declined trespassing charges.
• On Nov. 25 at 11:52 a.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on North Berry Road at Algonquin Estates Road.
• On Nov. 25 at 12:49 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on Manchester Road at Frederick Lane.
• On Nov. 26, a patron of Algonquin Golf Club, 340 N. Berry Road, reported his vehicle was stolen from the parking lot around 12:10 p.m. The vehicle, a 2022 BMW X7, was left unlocked with the key fob inside. Video surveillance revealed that a smaller, dark-colored SUV pull alongside the victim’s vehicle. A passenger exited and entered the BMW and both vehicles sped away, northbound on North Berry Road. The vehicle was recovered in the 5900 block of Wabada Avenue in the city of St. Louis at approximately 5:10 p.m.
• On Nov. 26 at 3:29 p.m., an employee of Algonquin Golf Club, 340 N. Berry Road, reported the theft of a license plate from her vehicle while it was parked in the parking lot.
• On Nov. 27 at 10:40 p.m., officers located a three-car vehicle crash with injuries and road blockage on I-70 at Madison Street. Officers assisted with traffic control until St. Louis City police and fire personnel arrived on scene.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Nov. 23 at 12:19 p.m., a resident of the 300 block of Wind Grove Road reported someone went through his wife’s unlocked vehicle overnight and stole a red plastic gas can.
• On Nov. 24 at 9:31 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of North Clay reported the rear passenger window of their vehicle was busted out overnight.
• On Nov. 25 at 11:22 a.m., a representative from a business in the 10500 block of Manchester reported the theft of the catalytic converter from one of his delivery vehicles.
• On Nov. 25 at 4:37 p.m., a vehicle wanted by the Shrewsbury Police Department for its involvement in an armed robbery was located in the 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road. The occupant of the vehicle was identified and the vehicle was towed.
• On Nov. 26 at 5:17 p.m., a patron of a restaurant in the 600 block of West Woodbine reported her vehicle was broken into while she was inside.
• On Nov. 27 at 8:53 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of Angenette reported someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole a pair of brown gloves.
Rock Hill
• On Nov. 19, a rear window was broken out on a vehicle parked in the back lot of a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road.
• On Nov. 19, a window was broken out on a vehicle parked at a business in the 9200 block of Manchester Road. Nothing was taken.
• On Nov. 19, $100 was taken from a vehicle parked on a lot in the 9500 block of Manchester Road.
• On Nov. 20, packages were stolen from a residence in the 9700 block of Mueck Terr.
• On Nov. 20, a license plate tab was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 9300 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• On Nov. 21, a customer at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road punched an employee. The 23-year-old woman was arrested for assault.
• On Nov. 21, officers were contacted by the renters of a missing U-Haul van, which was taken from their friend’s house in the 5000 block of Deville Ave. between Nov. 19 and the date reported.
• On Nov. 22, a night shift officer conducting directed patrols observed a Kia fleeing an apartment complex in the 7400 block of Watson Road, which has been experiencing a recent increase of overnight thefts, stolen vehicles and stealing from vehicles. The vehicle matched the description of a suspicious vehicle out of South County. The subject was stopped and the 40-year-old man was arrested for felonies including possession of burglar’s tools, several stolen license plates and other items.
• On Nov. 22, an officer responded to the 800 block of Diehnwells Drive for a report of a Nissan Maxima stolen from the parking lot. The next day, St. Louis City police officers recovered the vehicle, which was a total loss.
• On Nov. 26, a catalytic converter was reported stolen from an RV parked in the 7500 block of Watson Road.
• On Nov. 26, an officer responded to a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road for a report of a theft from a storage unit.
• On Nov. 26, a business in the 7200 block of Weil Avenue reported a hole was cut in their fence.
Warson Woods
Webster Groves
• On Nov. 21 at 10:10 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of E. Swon Ave. reported two of their vehicles were stolen sometime overnight while they were parked in front of their residence.
• On Nov 21 at 4:20 p.m., a victim in the 1200 block of Elm Avenue reported the license plate tabs had been stolen from their vehicle.
• On Nov. 21 at 10:25 p.m., a victim in the 1200 block of South Laclede Station Road reported their unlocked vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.
• On Nov. 22 at 1:45 p.m., a victim in the 10 block of S. Elm Ave. reported a check they mailed was stolen, altered and cashed for a different amount.
• On Nov. 26 at 1:50 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of E. Lockwood Ave. reported the rear driver’s side window of their vehicle was smashed. Nothing was reported stolen from the vehicle.
• On Nov. 26 at 6:07 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of N. Elm Ave. reported they returned home and discovered a rear gate and a rear window open. Jewelry was reported stolen.
• On Nov. 27 at 2:18 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of Jefferson Ave. reported their vehicle was stolen sometime overnight, while parked in front of their residence.