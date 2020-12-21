Des Peres
• On Dec. 4, a dance bag was taken from a vehicle in the 12800 block of Goodson Road overnight.
• On Dec. 5, several vehicles were broken into and purses were stolen at Des Peres City Park.
• On Dec. 5, a car was keyed at 12325 Manchester Road.
• On Dec. 7, police received a call for a subject attempting to break into cars at West County Center. Further investigation led to an arrest of the subject for warrants, possession of a controlled substance and other charges.
Glendale
• On Dec. 8 at 4:48 a.m., an officer found several unlocked vehicles rummaged through in the 400 block of Belvedere Lane. Nothing was taken.
• On Dec. 8 at 8:57 a.m., a resident of the 1000 block of Northview Court reported he was warming his car, which was parked inside his garage with the door open, when a male suspect entered the attached garage, entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and began rummaging through the car. The suspect attempted to steal the vehicle but crashed into a utility pole that was on the corner of his property and driveway. The suspect then ran to a “getaway” vehicle and fled the area.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Dec. 7 at 11 a.m., a customer at a business in the 900 block of S. Kirkwood Road kicked and shattered a glass door during an altercation. The suspect was arrested and charged with property damage.
• On Dec. 7 at 6 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Burns Ave. reported the overnight theft of multiple tools from his parked vehicle between Sunday, Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m. and the time of report.
• On Dec. 8 at 7:54 p.m., a shopper in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported someone broke the rear passenger side window of his vehicle. Several gifts and a loaded firearm were stolen.
• On Dec. 9 at 8 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of Huntwood Lane reported his black 2015 Acura TLX stolen from his driveway, where he left it running unattended.
• On Dec. 9 at 8:46 a.m., a business in the 700 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported a rock had been used to break one of the front glass doors. A safe, cash and 53 sunglass frames, valued at $11,113, were reported stolen.
• On Dec. 9 at 1:30 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of West Rosehill Ave. reported a parking complaint. Officers learned the vehicle was reported stolen by the St. Louis County Police from the 63125 neighborhood. The vehicle was turned over to the St. Louis County Police Department.
• On Dec. 13 at 1:15 p.m., a shopper in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported the driver’s side rear window of his vehicle had been broken out while he was shopping. An iPad and keyboard were stolen.
• During the week of Dec. 7-13, four shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Dec. 7-13, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 10 residential/business alarms and 32 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 67 calls.
Rock Hill
• On Dec. 7, a resident of the 1300 block of McKinley Ave. said someone shot paintballs at his residence.
• On Dec. 8, several vehicles were reported broken into the previous evening in the 500 blocks of Crestvale and Leonard drives.
Shrewsbury
• On Dec. 6, police took a report of theft from a storage locker in the 5300 block of Kenrick Park.
• On Dec. 7, a 35-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested for shoplifting, possession of controlled substance and trespassing at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Dec. 8, a 66-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting from a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Dec. 7 at 1:38 p.m., property damage was reported in the 200 block of S. Gore Ave. The victim reported sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 5, someone threw eggs at their residence and poured paint on their driveway.
• On Dec. 7 at 3:04 p.m., an attempted burglary was reported in the 100 block of Portland Terrace. The victim reported they were inside their residence and heard a suspicious noise. The victim checked their residence and noticed someone had tampered with their back door.
• On Dec. 7 at 7:52 p.m., property damage was reported in the 300 block of E. Swon Ave. The victim reported someone damaged a window to their residence.
• On Dec. 8 at 4:32 a.m., a property damage was reported in the 100 block of Reasnor Ave. The victim reported someone forced entry into their vehicle. An area canvass was conducted and officers discovered someone had forced entry into several other vehicles in the area.
• On Dec. 8 at 9:26 a.m., property damage was reported in the area of I-44 and S. Elm Ave. The victim reported their vehicle was left on I-44 due to a flat tire on Dec. 6. The victim returned to the vehicle on Dec. 7 and noticed someone stole the catalytic converter off the vehicle.
• On Dec. 8 at 1:30 p.m., a larceny was reported in the first block of Jefferson Road. The victim reported sometime between Dec. 7-8, someone stole one of their license plate registration tabs.
• On Dec. 12 at 11:33 a.m. a property damage was reported in the 600 block of Marshall Ave. The victim reported sometime overnight, someone damaged their inflatable snowman. A similar report was taken at 12:03 a.m. in the 600 block of Tuxedo Blvd.
• On Dec. 120 at 15:50 p.m., a property damage was reported in the 600 block of E. Pacific Ave. The victim reported that someone spray painted their driveway and mailbox overnight.
• On Dec. 12 at 1:17 p.m., property damage was discovered in the 1000 block of N. Bompart Ave. While on patrol, an officer located a sign that had been spray painted.
• During the week of Dec. 7-13, the Police Department responded to 459 calls for service, 21 auto accidents and nine alarms and assisted the Fire Department 41 times.